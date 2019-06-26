All Star Circuit of Champions/MOWA + MIdgets and Modfieds This Friday At Jacksonville Speedway

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions make their long-awaited return to Jacksonville Speedway this Friday June 28th, joined by the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series Delivered by Morrow Brothers Ford as a part of the “More At Exit 64 All Star Showdown” presented by the Village of South Jacksonville and Hotels just off I-72 at Exit 64.

Joining the All Star/MOWA Sprint Cars will be the Jacksonville Summer Midget Series along with DIRTcar Modifieds.

Ticketing will for this event will be on a standard walk-up race night basis. We will not be selling advance tickets other than those that were sold several months ago. Plenty of seats/tickets will be available at the gate just like for a normal event.

If you purchased a VIP ticket for this event, I will be getting in touch with you regarding our plan, your seating preference and a partial refund since we will not be having a pre-race VIP party. Or feel free to send me a text or call to 217-373-3653. Just make sure we visit prior to Friday.

Adult grandstand admission for Friday is $30. Ages 11-18 is $10. Kids 10 and under are Free. Pit passes are $35.

Grandstands open at 5:00. Hot Laps/Qualifying at 6:15. Racing at 7:00.

We hope you can join us for this huge event at Jacksonville Speedway this Friday night. It’s been about 25 years since the All Stars have been to Jacksonville Speedway. Don’t miss their return!

If you have any questions about Friday’s event, please contact me at 217-371-3653

Ken Dobson

Jacksonville Speedway