Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Summer Nationals & Midgets Sunday

Lincoln Speedway To Be Packed With Fans & Race Teams This Sunday

Track’s Biggest Show Features Super Late Models, Modifieds, & Midgets

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway fans are ready for the biggest show of the year, the Graue Chevrolet Showdown featuring the Summer National Super Late Models, the Summit Modified Nationals, and the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets. The event will draw some of the best drivers in the country to the ¼-mile dirt oval.

The DIRTcar Summer National Super Late Models had a rocky start this year with several rainouts, however, the events that have been completed have seen solid fields and great racing. Central Illinois driver, Brian Shirley, from Springfield, IL, currently leads the standings, winning four of the six events so far. Shirley is the defending Summer Nationals point champion and is building a nice lead early. Former champion Bobby Pierce, from Oakwood, IL, is second in points and has a pair of runner-up finishes in the last two races. Frank Heckenast, Jr., Rusty Schlenk, and Shannon Babb complete the top five.

Car counts have been very strong on the Summit Modified Nationals tour so far this year. Tyler Nicely, of Owensboro, KY is the current point leader with perennial frontrunner Nick Hoffman in second. Will Krup is third, while Allen Weisser and Jeffrey Ledford are fourth and fifth. An outstanding field of Modifieds is expected at a track that normally draws some of the best drivers in the class on a weekly basis.

What makes this Summer National event so special is the fact that fans get open wheel stars in addition to the Late Models, as the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League joins the action. It’s been a couple years since the Midgets have had the opportunity to race at the ¼-mile as weather hasn’t been the best in recent schedule events for the quick and nimble racers. Former POWRi Midget winners at the track include Bryan Clauson, Tanner Thorson, Danny Stratton, Zach Daum, Mike Hess, Michael Pickens, Rico Abreau, Chett Gehrke, Christopher Bell, and Logan Seavey. That’s a who’s-who list of stellar racers.

The event drew the biggest crowd in Lincoln Speedway history in 2017, the only time in the last three years the event has been run without weather causing a reschedule. A similar turnout is expected Sunday, with great weather forecasted.

Pit gates open Sunday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $30 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.