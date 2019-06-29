Buckingham Scores First Career Lucas Oil Victory

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (June 28, 2019) – Shanon Buckingham took over the lead on a lap 44 caution, after Tyler Erb and Dale McDowell both suffered flat tires, and went on to claim his first-career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory.

For the 46-year-old Tennessee native, the Toyota Knoxville/Secret City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram/Ted Russell Ford 50 on Friday night at Tazewell Speedway marked the biggest win of his Super Late Model career.

Buckingham held off first-time Tazewell visitor, Jared Hawkins for the victory to become the eleventh different winner this season on the tour. Earl Pearson Jr. finished in third place, with Hudson O’Neal and Jimmy Owens completing the top five.

Josh Richards and Jimmy Owens led the field to the start of the race before a huge crowd of fans. Richards took the lead on lap one ahead of Owens before the first caution of the race flew on lap eight for Moyer Jr., who had a flat tire. Jonathan Davenport subsequently suffered a drive-line failure, putting him out of the race.

The field was slowed again on lap ten for Owens, who suffered a flat tire along the frontstretch while running in second. When the race resumed, Richards continued to show the way until Erb took the lead. Richards then slowed on lap 42 with a flat tire while running in second.

Buckingham was emotional in Lucas Oil Victory after winning in front of his homestate. “We have worked so hard for this,” said Buckingham pausing for several seconds to recollect his thoughts. “When we set out to do the Lucas Oil Series this year, we had a goal of winning some races. To do it here at Tazewell, in front of all of these people is just fantastic. I want to say thank you to everybody who got us to victory lane tonight.”

“I want to thank my wife Amanda, my car owner Roger Sellers, my mom and dad, and especially J.C. Crockett, my crew chief. I don’t think we had the best car tonight. Tyler Erb had the best car. Sometimes things like flat tires are a part of racing and we took advantage of what happened to Tyler and Dale [McDowell]. We kept the car up front for the entire race and everything just fell our way tonight.”

Hawkins earned the hard-charger of the race, coming from 15th to finish second behind Buckingham and was pleased with the Tim Logan Racing entry. “I have heard a lot about this place. Trust me, I was on YouTube a lot this week to check it out. It was fun out there tonight. We just stayed out of trouble and came home in second. Congratulations to Shanon on the win.”

Pearson’s third-place finish moved him to second place in the championship standings. “We just stayed out of trouble tonight. There were guys wrecking in front us, some had flat tires as well, but we stayed up there and had a solid finish.”

The winner’s Roger Sellers-owned, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Lazydays RV, 2150 Enterprises, Penske Racing Shocks, and FK Rod Ends.

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Kyle Strickler, Vic Hill, Devin Moran, and Ryan King.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, June 28, 2019

Toyota Knoxville/Secret City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram/Ted Russell Ford 50

Tazewell Speedway – Tazewell, Tenn.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 11.118 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jason Trammell / 11.178 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Josh Richards, Shanon Buckingham, Dale McDowell, Earl Pearson, Jr., Devin Moran ®, Hudson O’Neal, Stormy Scott, Steve Smith, Kyle Bronson

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Tyler Erb ®, Dakotah Knuckles, Kyle Strickler, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jeff Neubert, Jason Trammell, Dusty Carver, Mack McCarter

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Jeff Wolfenbarger, Vic Hill, Michael Norris, Ryan King, Jared Hawkins, Tim McCreadie, David Payne, Jonathan Davenport, Lynn Leach

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Stormy Scott, Jonathan Davenport, David Payne, Jason Trammell, Kyle Bronson, Dusty Carver, Lynn Leach, Steve Smith, Mack McCarter-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 4 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $12,700 2 15 11H Jared Hawkins Fairmont, WV $5,500 3 10 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $4,300 4 16 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,450 5 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,050 6 18 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,500 7 11 8 Kyle Strickler Troutman, NC $1,500 8 6 1V Vic Hill Mosheim, TN $1,300 9 13 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $2,000 10 12 1Gk Ryan King Seymour, TN $1,100 11 5 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $1,875 12 1 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,850 13 7 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $1,025 14 14 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,700 15 23 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700 16 3 28w Jeff Wolfenbarger Clinton, TN $1,000 17 17 86 Jeff Neubert Rockford, TN $1,000 18 19 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $1,700 19 8 21K Dakotah Knuckles Ewing, VA $1,000 20 9 5 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $1,000 21 21 8P David Payne Murphy, NC $1,000 22 20 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,100 23 22 90J Jason Trammell Knoxville, TN $1,000 24 24 3s Steve Smith Powell, TN $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 27

Lap Leaders: Josh Richards (Laps 1 – 27)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Shanon Buckingham

Cautions: Billy Moyer Jr. (Lap 1); Steve Smith, Jason Trammell (Lap 8); Jimmy Owens (Lap 10); Vic Hill (Lap 18); Debris (Lap 19); Michael Norris (Lap 35); Josh Richards (Lap 42); Tyler Erb (Lap 44)

Series Provisionals: Kyle Bronson

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: Steve Smith

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jared Hawkins (Advanced 13 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Devin Moran

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jared Hawkins

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: JC Crockett (Shanon Buckingham)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Tyler Erb

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (27 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards

Time of Race: 40 minutes

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3570 $133,275 2 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3240 $70,375 3 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 3215 $80,575 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3115 $58,650 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3010 $53,425 6 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 3000 $49,525 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2940 $56,775 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2885 $66,900 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 2700 $46,625 10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 2565 $36,375 11 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2520 $45,150 12 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 2460 $28,250 13 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 2305 $21,075 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1800 $15,150

