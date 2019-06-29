Buckingham Scores First Career Lucas Oil Victory

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (June 28, 2019) – Shanon Buckingham took over the lead on a lap 44 caution, after Tyler Erb and Dale McDowell both suffered flat tires, and went on to claim his first-career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory.
For the 46-year-old Tennessee native, the Toyota Knoxville/Secret City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram/Ted Russell Ford 50 on Friday night at Tazewell Speedway marked the biggest win of his Super Late Model career.
Buckingham held off first-time Tazewell visitor, Jared Hawkins for the victory to become the eleventh different winner this season on the tour. Earl Pearson Jr. finished in third place, with Hudson O’Neal and Jimmy Owens completing the top five.
Josh Richards and Jimmy Owens led the field to the start of the race before a huge crowd of fans. Richards took the lead on lap one ahead of Owens before the first caution of the race flew on lap eight for Moyer Jr., who had a flat tire. Jonathan Davenport subsequently suffered a drive-line failure, putting him out of the race.
The field was slowed again on lap ten for Owens, who suffered a flat tire along the frontstretch while running in second. When the race resumed, Richards continued to show the way until Erb took the lead. Richards then slowed on lap 42 with a flat tire while running in second.
Buckingham was emotional in Lucas Oil Victory after winning in front of his homestate. “We have worked so hard for this,” said Buckingham pausing for several seconds to recollect his thoughts. “When we set out to do the Lucas Oil Series this year, we had a goal of winning some races. To do it here at Tazewell, in front of all of these people is just fantastic. I want to say thank you to everybody who got us to victory lane tonight.”
“I want to thank my wife Amanda, my car owner Roger Sellers, my mom and dad, and especially J.C. Crockett, my crew chief. I don’t think we had the best car tonight. Tyler Erb had the best car. Sometimes things like flat tires are a part of racing and we took advantage of what happened to Tyler and Dale [McDowell]. We kept the car up front for the entire race and everything just fell our way tonight.”
Hawkins earned the hard-charger of the race, coming from 15th to finish second behind Buckingham and was pleased with the Tim Logan Racing entry. “I have heard a lot about this place. Trust me, I was on YouTube a lot this week to check it out. It was fun out there tonight. We just stayed out of trouble and came home in second. Congratulations to Shanon on the win.”
Pearson’s third-place finish moved him to second place in the championship standings. “We just stayed out of trouble tonight. There were guys wrecking in front us, some had flat tires as well, but we stayed up there and had a solid finish.”
The winner’s Roger Sellers-owned, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Lazydays RV, 2150 Enterprises, Penske Racing Shocks, and FK Rod Ends.
Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Kyle Strickler, Vic Hill, Devin Moran, and Ryan King.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Friday, June 28, 2019
Toyota Knoxville/Secret City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram/Ted Russell Ford 50
Tazewell Speedway – Tazewell, Tenn.
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 11.118 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Jason Trammell / 11.178 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Josh Richards, Shanon Buckingham, Dale McDowell, Earl Pearson, Jr., Devin Moran ®, Hudson O’Neal, Stormy Scott, Steve Smith, Kyle Bronson
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Tyler Erb ®, Dakotah Knuckles, Kyle Strickler, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jeff Neubert, Jason Trammell, Dusty Carver, Mack McCarter
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Jeff Wolfenbarger, Vic Hill, Michael Norris, Ryan King, Jared Hawkins, Tim McCreadie, David Payne, Jonathan Davenport, Lynn Leach
Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Stormy Scott, Jonathan Davenport, David Payne, Jason Trammell, Kyle Bronson, Dusty Carver, Lynn Leach, Steve Smith, Mack McCarter-DNS
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|4
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$12,700
|2
|15
|11H
|Jared Hawkins
|Fairmont, WV
|$5,500
|3
|10
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$4,300
|4
|16
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$3,450
|5
|2
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$3,050
|6
|18
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$2,500
|7
|11
|8
|Kyle Strickler
|Troutman, NC
|$1,500
|8
|6
|1V
|Vic Hill
|Mosheim, TN
|$1,300
|9
|13
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|$2,000
|10
|12
|1Gk
|Ryan King
|Seymour, TN
|$1,100
|11
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|$1,875
|12
|1
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$1,850
|13
|7
|17m
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|$1,025
|14
|14
|21
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|$1,700
|15
|23
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$1,700
|16
|3
|28w
|Jeff Wolfenbarger
|Clinton, TN
|$1,000
|17
|17
|86
|Jeff Neubert
|Rockford, TN
|$1,000
|18
|19
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|$1,700
|19
|8
|21K
|Dakotah Knuckles
|Ewing, VA
|$1,000
|20
|9
|5
|Michael Norris
|Sarver, PA
|$1,000
|21
|21
|8P
|David Payne
|Murphy, NC
|$1,000
|22
|20
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$2,100
|23
|22
|90J
|Jason Trammell
|Knoxville, TN
|$1,000
|24
|24
|3s
|Steve Smith
|Powell, TN
|$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 27
Lap Leaders: Josh Richards (Laps 1 – 27)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Shanon Buckingham
Cautions: Billy Moyer Jr. (Lap 1); Steve Smith, Jason Trammell (Lap 8); Jimmy Owens (Lap 10); Vic Hill (Lap 18); Debris (Lap 19); Michael Norris (Lap 35); Josh Richards (Lap 42); Tyler Erb (Lap 44)
Series Provisionals: Kyle Bronson
Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: Steve Smith
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jared Hawkins (Advanced 13 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Devin Moran
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jared Hawkins
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: JC Crockett (Shanon Buckingham)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Tyler Erb
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (27 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards
Time of Race: 40 minutes
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|3570
|$133,275
|2
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|3240
|$70,375
|3
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|3215
|$80,575
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|3115
|$58,650
|5
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|3010
|$53,425
|6
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|3000
|$49,525
|7
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|2940
|$56,775
|8
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|2885
|$66,900
|9
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|2700
|$46,625
|10
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|2565
|$36,375
|11
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|2520
|$45,150
|12
|21
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|2460
|$28,250
|13
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|2305
|$21,075
|14
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|1800
|$15,150
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*