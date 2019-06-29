Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Korey Weyent, Daryn Klein, Mike Harrison, Tommie Seets, Jr. & Aaron Heck take wins at Tri-City Speedway!

Korey Weyent, Daryn Klein, Mike Harrison, Tommie Seets, Jr. & Aaron Heck take wins at Tri-City Speedway!

Korey Weyent

GRANITE CITY, ILL. (June 28, 2019) – After storming around the outside of Colten Cottle on the second circuit, Korey Weyant went the distance on Friday night at Tri-City Speedway to win the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League debut at the Granite City, Ill. 3/8th-mile. Fending off a hard charging Riley Kreisel in the closing laps, Weyant of Springfield, Ill. held on for his 14th-career triumph, extending his record as the winningest driver in WAR history.

Attracting a strong group of 32 racers for WAR’s inaugural race at Tri-City Speedway, the evening got off to a slow start with a short rain delay, but the action quickly resumed with some hot and heavy heat races. Riley Kreisel (Hinchman Racewear Heat 1), Korey Weyant (Bell Racing Heat 2), Zach Daum (Schure Built Suspension Heat 3) and Jack Wagner (Wilwood Heat 4) topped preliminary action, while Mario Clouser won the Hoosier Tire B-Main.

Drawing a six-car inversion as the LRB, Inc. High Point Man after his eighth-to-first heat race bid, Zach Daum of Pocahontas, Ill. was relegated to the third row of the main event while Korey Weyant and Colten Cottle of Kansas, Ill. brought the field to the green flag.

Cottle, a WAR winner at Champaign (Ill.) Fairgrounds last July, assumed the initial lead after outlasting a three-wide battle into turn one with Weyant and Anthony Nicholson. As Cottle crept around the bottom, Weyant wound up the outside and put his No. 99 against the cushion, driving around Cottle for the lead on the second lap.

While Weyant pulled away in command, attention turned to second as the battle for the runner-up spot was heating up between Cottle, Daum and Kreisel. Ripping around the top, Kreisel drove by both of his competitors and set his sights on Weyant at the halfway mark.

Throwing a line out and reeling Weyant in like a fish on the water, Kreisel quickly tracked down the No. 99 and was set to offer a thrilling fight for the lead. As Kreisel elected to tread the cushion all the way around, Weyant was keen to the bottom of turns three and four. However, with lap traffic looming and Kreisel hot on his heels, Weyant made the move to the top all the way around, a potential race-saving move.

The final restart fired off with ten laps to go and Weyant yanked Kreisel down the frontstretch to begin the short run with a strong advantage. The Warsaw, Mo. teenager threw it all out there in the closing laps as he put it against the fence and narrowed the gap between he and Weyant, but unfortunately it was not enough to make a move.

In the end, Korey Weyant of Springfield, Ill. held on to find victory lane in the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League debut at Tri-City Speedway with a commanding run. Marking his 14th-career triumph, Weyant extended his record as the winningest driver in the young eight-year history of the WAR Sprints.

The defending POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League champion, Riley Kreisel, brought the No. 90 home with a close second-place finish after closing in on Weyant. Rounding out the podium with an impressive tenth-to-third charge was Mitchell Davis of Auburn, Ill. aboard his No. 56.

Mario Clouser earned hard charger honors with a magnificent 17th-to-fourth haul and points leader, Kory Schudy, rounded out the top five with a 14th-to-fifth bid. Closing out the top ten at Tri-City was Wesley Smith in sixth, Anthony Nicholson in seventh, Mitch Wissmiller in eighth, Joe B. Miller in ninth and Don Droud Jr. in tenth.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League rolls on tomorrow Saturday, June 29 with a return trip to Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill. with a $2,000 to win, $200 to start feature. For those unable to attend, you can watch a live broadcast of the racing program at www.speedshifttv.com.

For more information on the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, visit www.powri.com online, follow @WARSprints on Twitter, or like POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints on Facebook.

June 28th, 2019

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 7 Tommie Seets Jr Alton, IL 1
2 1 Eddie Bolin Brighton, IL 15B
3 2 Vance Wilson Quincy, IL 77
4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E
5 5 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82
6 17 Chuck Goodman Pevely, MO 327
7 6 Bert Jacoby Wentzville, MO 28J
8 12 Bryan Fisher X15
9 19 Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 19
10 11 Austin Seets Brighton, IL 67
11 18 Jason Walsh St. Louis, MO 2W
12 10 Casey Morris Elsberry, MO 34
13 22 Bob Stanton Godfrey, IL 51S
14 9 Clint Young Ava, IL 42
15 8 Jimmie Naylor Brighton, IL 23
16 21 Mike Lentz Herrin, IL 1L
17 14 Collins, Brian Elsberry, MO 22M
18 20 Logan Dockery Troy, IL 444
19 16 Randy Haffer Wright City, MO 75
20 15 Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, MO 70
21 13 Johnny Seets III Brighton, IL 360
22 4 Tony Walker Brighton, IL 80

B Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 8 Chuck Goodman Pevely, MO 327
2 2 Jason Walsh St. Louis, MO 2W
3 3 Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 19
4 11 Logan Dockery Troy, IL 444
5 5 Mike Lentz Herrin, IL 1L
6 1 Bob Stanton Godfrey, IL 51S
7 6 Louie Lovelace Elsberry, MO 69
8 9 Paul Schrempf III Pevely, MO 26S
9 7 AJ Cline Troy, MO 17C
10 10 David Lisac 13
DNS Curtis, Jason Mechaniesburg, MO 117
DNS Terry Chester South Roxana, IL 52

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Eddie Bolin Brighton, IL 15B
2 4 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82
3 6 Clint Young Ava, IL 42
4 5 Johnny Seets III Brighton, IL 360
5 2 Bob Stanton Godfrey, IL 51S
6 1 Mike Lentz Herrin, IL 1L
7 7 Paul Schrempf III Pevely, MO 26S

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Vance Wilson Quincy, IL 77
2 7 Bert Jacoby Wentzville, MO 28J
3 3 Casey Morris Elsberry, MO 34
4 1 Collins, Brian Elsberry, MO 22M
5 5 Jason Walsh St. Louis, MO 2W
6 4 Louie Lovelace Elsberry, MO 69
7 2 David Lisac 13

Heat 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E
2 7 Tommie Seets Jr Alton, IL 1
3 1 Austin Seets Brighton, IL 67
4 5 Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, MO 70
5 4 Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 19
6 6 AJ Cline Troy, MO 17C
7 3 Logan Dockery Troy, IL 444

Heat 4

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Tony Walker Brighton, IL 80
2 3 Jimmie Naylor Brighton, IL 23
3 5 Bryan Fisher X15
4 1 Randy Haffer Wright City, MO 75
5 2 Curtis, Jason Mechaniesburg, MO 117
6 6 Chuck Goodman Pevely, MO 327
DNS Terry Chester South Roxana, IL 52

Non-Winged Sprints

POWRi WAR Sprints

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Korey Weyant Springfield, IL 99
2 4 Riley Kreisel Warsaw, MO 90
3 10 Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL 56
4 17 Mario Clouser Auburn, IL 6
5 14 Kory Schudy Springfield, MO 28
6 18 Wesley Smith Nixa, MO 12
7 3 Anthony Nicholson Bartlett, TN 16
8 8 Mitch Wissmiller Saybrook, IL 29
9 9 Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 31M
10 19 Don Droud Jr Lincoln, NE 1M
11 2 Colten Cottle Kansas, IL 5C
12 16 Logan Faucon Elkhart, IL 52F
13 5 Katlynn Leer Moulton, IA 77K
14 7 Jack Wagner Lone Jack, MO 77
15 15 Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE 54
16 6 Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 5D
17 20 Justin Standridge Springfield, IL 8D
18 12 Brad Greenup Channahon, IL 4X
19 13 James Lyerla Hillsboro, IL 11
20 11 Slater Helt Harrisonville, MO 22S

B Feature 1

12 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Mario Clouser Auburn, IL 6
2 2 Wesley Smith Nixa, MO 12
3 1 Don Droud Jr Lincoln, NE 1M
4 5 Justin Standridge Springfield, IL 8D
5 7 Jeremy Standridge Springfield, IL 10S
6 8 Pete Palazzolo St. Louis, MO 70
7 10 Cory Bruns Lincoln, IL 44
8 11 Craig Campton Pardeeville, WI 7S
9 6 Steve Thomas Rantoul, IL 20
10 15 Patrick Budde Bartelso, IL 90X
11 12 Braydon Cromwell Lone Jack, MO 4
12 9 Steve Stroud St. Charles, MO 21X
13 13 Samuel Wagner Lone Jack, MO 73
14 4 Glen Saville Razorback, NSW 75
15 16 Doug Schenck Cottage Grove, WI 71S
16 14 Jason Billups Holt, MO 2

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Riley Kreisel Warsaw, MO 90
2 1 Slater Helt Harrisonville, MO 22S
3 5 Mitch Wissmiller Saybrook, IL 29
4 6 James Lyerla Hillsboro, IL 11
5 8 Kory Schudy Springfield, MO 28
6 7 Glen Saville Razorback, NSW 75
7 4 Craig Campton Pardeeville, WI 7S
8 2 Jason Billups Holt, MO 2

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Korey Weyant Springfield, IL 99
2 5 Anthony Nicholson Bartlett, TN 16
3 4 Brad Greenup Channahon, IL 4X
4 3 Wesley Smith Nixa, MO 12
5 8 Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE 54
6 7 Justin Standridge Springfield, IL 8D
7 6 Cory Bruns Lincoln, IL 44
8 2 Patrick Budde Bartelso, IL 90X

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 8 Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 5D
2 6 Katlynn Leer Moulton, IA 77K
3 5 Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 31M
4 7 Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL 56
5 1 Steve Thomas Rantoul, IL 20
6 4 Pete Palazzolo St. Louis, MO 70
7 3 Braydon Cromwell Lone Jack, MO 4
8 2 Doug Schenck Cottage Grove, WI 71S

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jack Wagner Lone Jack, MO 77
2 4 Colten Cottle Kansas, IL 5C
3 2 Logan Faucon Elkhart, IL 52F
4 5 Don Droud Jr Lincoln, NE 1M
5 6 Mario Clouser Auburn, IL 6
6 3 Steve Stroud St. Charles, MO 21X
7 8 Jeremy Standridge Springfield, IL 10S
8 7 Samuel Wagner Lone Jack, MO 73

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 59
2 2 Devin McLean Mt Vernon, IL 33
3 14 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J
4 1 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 44
5 7 Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
6 4 Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 32M
7 5 Josh Jackson South Roxana, IL 5J
8 15 Dominic Mertzke Troy,Troy, IL 7M
9 9 Steven Reinacher Pocahontas, IL 7
10 10 Justin Bolin Brighton, IL 14B
11 13 Brandon King Godfrey, IL 3K
12 11 Michael Edward St. Louis, MO 42
13 6 Brady Rudd 55
14 8 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45
DNS Peyton Walker 2

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 44
2 7 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 59
3 2 Josh Jackson South Roxana, IL 5J
4 4 Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
5 3 Steven Reinacher Pocahontas, IL 7
6 5 Michael Edward St. Louis, MO 42
7 6 Brandon King Godfrey, IL 3K

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Devin McLean Mt Vernon, IL 33
2 4 Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 32M
3 8 Brady Rudd 55
4 6 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45
5 3 Justin Bolin Brighton, IL 14B
6 7 Peyton Walker 2
7 1 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J
8 2 Dominic Mertzke Troy,Troy, IL 7M

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 10
2 1 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
3 3 Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K
4 6 Ken Rumble House Springs, MO 7R
5 2 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 33F
6 5 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO 0
7 8 Paul Kuper Breese, IL 14K
8 7 Jason Riggs Harrisburg, IL 81JR
9 13 Patrick Hawkins Imperial, MO 77
10 14 Steve Karnes Marion, IL 11M
11 11 Scott Henseler South Roxana, IL 3
12 15 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H
13 10 Jason Papich Nipomo, CA 91P
14 9 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
DNS Reid Millard Jefferson City, MO 14

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
2 1 Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K
3 3 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO 0
4 5 Jason Riggs Harrisburg, IL 81JR
5 4 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
6 6 Scott Henseler South Roxana, IL 3
7 7 Patrick Hawkins Imperial, MO 77

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 33F
2 3 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 10
3 4 Ken Rumble House Springs, MO 7R
4 7 Paul Kuper Breese, IL 14K
5 8 Jason Papich Nipomo, CA 91P
6 5 Reid Millard Jefferson City, MO 14
7 6 Steve Karnes Marion, IL 11M
8 2 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 4 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
3 1 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57
4 10 Scott Weber Festus, MO 4J
5 15 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36
6 3 Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 10X
7 5 Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO 01W
8 6 Steve Picou High Ridge, MO 0X
9 7 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
10 14 Jerry Kiser 68
11 8 Steve Stevenson St. Jacob, MO 1
12 12 Bryan Higgerson OAKDALE, IL 7H
13 9 Mike Jessup Cape Girardeau, MO 14J
14 13 Joe Giesler St. Mary, MO 85G
15 11 Jake Seets III Brighton, IL 18

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57
2 4 Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 10X
3 1 Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO 01W
4 5 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
5 7 Mike Jessup Cape Girardeau, MO 14J
6 2 Jake Seets III Brighton, IL 18
7 6 Joe Giesler St. Mary, MO 85G

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 6 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
3 1 Steve Picou High Ridge, MO 0X
4 4 Steve Stevenson St. Jacob, MO 1
5 5 Scott Weber Festus, MO 4J
6 3 Bryan Higgerson OAKDALE, IL 7H
