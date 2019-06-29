Korey Weyent, Daryn Klein, Mike Harrison, Tommie Seets, Jr. & Aaron Heck take wins at Tri-City Speedway!

Attracting a strong group of 32 racers for WAR’s inaugural race at Tri-City Speedway, the evening got off to a slow start with a short rain delay, but the action quickly resumed with some hot and heavy heat races. Riley Kreisel (Hinchman Racewear Heat 1), Korey Weyant (Bell Racing Heat 2), Zach Daum (Schure Built Suspension Heat 3) and Jack Wagner (Wilwood Heat 4) topped preliminary action, while Mario Clouser won the Hoosier Tire B-Main.
Drawing a six-car inversion as the LRB, Inc. High Point Man after his eighth-to-first heat race bid, Zach Daum of Pocahontas, Ill. was relegated to the third row of the main event while Korey Weyant and Colten Cottle of Kansas, Ill. brought the field to the green flag.
Cottle, a WAR winner at Champaign (Ill.) Fairgrounds last July, assumed the initial lead after outlasting a three-wide battle into turn one with Weyant and Anthony Nicholson. As Cottle crept around the bottom, Weyant wound up the outside and put his No. 99 against the cushion, driving around Cottle for the lead on the second lap.
While Weyant pulled away in command, attention turned to second as the battle for the runner-up spot was heating up between Cottle, Daum and Kreisel. Ripping around the top, Kreisel drove by both of his competitors and set his sights on Weyant at the halfway mark.
Throwing a line out and reeling Weyant in like a fish on the water, Kreisel quickly tracked down the No. 99 and was set to offer a thrilling fight for the lead. As Kreisel elected to tread the cushion all the way around, Weyant was keen to the bottom of turns three and four. However, with lap traffic looming and Kreisel hot on his heels, Weyant made the move to the top all the way around, a potential race-saving move.
The final restart fired off with ten laps to go and Weyant yanked Kreisel down the frontstretch to begin the short run with a strong advantage. The Warsaw, Mo. teenager threw it all out there in the closing laps as he put it against the fence and narrowed the gap between he and Weyant, but unfortunately it was not enough to make a move.
In the end, Korey Weyant of Springfield, Ill. held on to find victory lane in the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League debut at Tri-City Speedway with a commanding run. Marking his 14th-career triumph, Weyant extended his record as the winningest driver in the young eight-year history of the WAR Sprints.
The defending POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League champion, Riley Kreisel, brought the No. 90 home with a close second-place finish after closing in on Weyant. Rounding out the podium with an impressive tenth-to-third charge was Mitchell Davis of Auburn, Ill. aboard his No. 56.
Mario Clouser earned hard charger honors with a magnificent 17th-to-fourth haul and points leader, Kory Schudy, rounded out the top five with a 14th-to-fifth bid. Closing out the top ten at Tri-City was Wesley Smith in sixth, Anthony Nicholson in seventh, Mitch Wissmiller in eighth, Joe B. Miller in ninth and Don Droud Jr. in tenth.
The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League rolls on tomorrow Saturday, June 29 with a return trip to Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill. with a $2,000 to win, $200 to start feature. For those unable to attend, you can watch a live broadcast of the racing program at www.speedshifttv.com.
For more information on the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, visit www.powri.com online, follow @WARSprints on Twitter, or like POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints on Facebook.
June 28th, 2019
B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|7
|Tommie Seets Jr
|Alton, IL
|1
|2
|1
|Eddie Bolin
|Brighton, IL
|15B
|3
|2
|Vance Wilson
|Quincy, IL
|77
|4
|3
|Matthew Edler
|St. Louis, MO
|17E
|5
|5
|Treb Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|J82
|6
|17
|Chuck Goodman
|Pevely, MO
|327
|7
|6
|Bert Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|28J
|8
|12
|Bryan Fisher
|X15
|9
|19
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|19
|10
|11
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|67
|11
|18
|Jason Walsh
|St. Louis, MO
|2W
|12
|10
|Casey Morris
|Elsberry, MO
|34
|13
|22
|Bob Stanton
|Godfrey, IL
|51S
|14
|9
|Clint Young
|Ava, IL
|42
|15
|8
|Jimmie Naylor
|Brighton, IL
|23
|16
|21
|Mike Lentz
|Herrin, IL
|1L
|17
|14
|Collins, Brian
|Elsberry, MO
|22M
|18
|20
|Logan Dockery
|Troy, IL
|444
|19
|16
|Randy Haffer
|Wright City, MO
|75
|20
|15
|Jeff Yates
|Moscow Mills, MO
|70
|21
|13
|Johnny Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|360
|22
|4
|Tony Walker
|Brighton, IL
|80
B Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|Chuck Goodman
|Pevely, MO
|327
|2
|2
|Jason Walsh
|St. Louis, MO
|2W
|3
|3
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|19
|4
|11
|Logan Dockery
|Troy, IL
|444
|5
|5
|Mike Lentz
|Herrin, IL
|1L
|6
|1
|Bob Stanton
|Godfrey, IL
|51S
|7
|6
|Louie Lovelace
|Elsberry, MO
|69
|8
|9
|Paul Schrempf III
|Pevely, MO
|26S
|9
|7
|AJ Cline
|Troy, MO
|17C
|10
|10
|David Lisac
|13
|DNS
|–
|Curtis, Jason
|Mechaniesburg, MO
|117
|DNS
|–
|Terry Chester
|South Roxana, IL
|52
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Eddie Bolin
|Brighton, IL
|15B
|2
|4
|Treb Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|J82
|3
|6
|Clint Young
|Ava, IL
|42
|4
|5
|Johnny Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|360
|5
|2
|Bob Stanton
|Godfrey, IL
|51S
|6
|1
|Mike Lentz
|Herrin, IL
|1L
|7
|7
|Paul Schrempf III
|Pevely, MO
|26S
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Vance Wilson
|Quincy, IL
|77
|2
|7
|Bert Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|28J
|3
|3
|Casey Morris
|Elsberry, MO
|34
|4
|1
|Collins, Brian
|Elsberry, MO
|22M
|5
|5
|Jason Walsh
|St. Louis, MO
|2W
|6
|4
|Louie Lovelace
|Elsberry, MO
|69
|7
|2
|David Lisac
|13
Heat 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Matthew Edler
|St. Louis, MO
|17E
|2
|7
|Tommie Seets Jr
|Alton, IL
|1
|3
|1
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|67
|4
|5
|Jeff Yates
|Moscow Mills, MO
|70
|5
|4
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|19
|6
|6
|AJ Cline
|Troy, MO
|17C
|7
|3
|Logan Dockery
|Troy, IL
|444
Heat 4
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Tony Walker
|Brighton, IL
|80
|2
|3
|Jimmie Naylor
|Brighton, IL
|23
|3
|5
|Bryan Fisher
|X15
|4
|1
|Randy Haffer
|Wright City, MO
|75
|5
|2
|Curtis, Jason
|Mechaniesburg, MO
|117
|6
|6
|Chuck Goodman
|Pevely, MO
|327
|DNS
|–
|Terry Chester
|South Roxana, IL
|52
Non-Winged Sprints
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Korey Weyant
|Springfield, IL
|99
|2
|4
|Riley Kreisel
|Warsaw, MO
|90
|3
|10
|Mitchell Davis
|Auburn, IL
|56
|4
|17
|Mario Clouser
|Auburn, IL
|6
|5
|14
|Kory Schudy
|Springfield, MO
|28
|6
|18
|Wesley Smith
|Nixa, MO
|12
|7
|3
|Anthony Nicholson
|Bartlett, TN
|16
|8
|8
|Mitch Wissmiller
|Saybrook, IL
|29
|9
|9
|Joe B. Miller
|Millersville, MO
|31M
|10
|19
|Don Droud Jr
|Lincoln, NE
|1M
|11
|2
|Colten Cottle
|Kansas, IL
|5C
|12
|16
|Logan Faucon
|Elkhart, IL
|52F
|13
|5
|Katlynn Leer
|Moulton, IA
|77K
|14
|7
|Jack Wagner
|Lone Jack, MO
|77
|15
|15
|Trey Gropp
|Lincoln, NE
|54
|16
|6
|Zach Daum
|Pocahontas, IL
|5D
|17
|20
|Justin Standridge
|Springfield, IL
|8D
|18
|12
|Brad Greenup
|Channahon, IL
|4X
|19
|13
|James Lyerla
|Hillsboro, IL
|11
|20
|11
|Slater Helt
|Harrisonville, MO
|22S
B Feature 1
12 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Mario Clouser
|Auburn, IL
|6
|2
|2
|Wesley Smith
|Nixa, MO
|12
|3
|1
|Don Droud Jr
|Lincoln, NE
|1M
|4
|5
|Justin Standridge
|Springfield, IL
|8D
|5
|7
|Jeremy Standridge
|Springfield, IL
|10S
|6
|8
|Pete Palazzolo
|St. Louis, MO
|70
|7
|10
|Cory Bruns
|Lincoln, IL
|44
|8
|11
|Craig Campton
|Pardeeville, WI
|7S
|9
|6
|Steve Thomas
|Rantoul, IL
|20
|10
|15
|Patrick Budde
|Bartelso, IL
|90X
|11
|12
|Braydon Cromwell
|Lone Jack, MO
|4
|12
|9
|Steve Stroud
|St. Charles, MO
|21X
|13
|13
|Samuel Wagner
|Lone Jack, MO
|73
|14
|4
|Glen Saville
|Razorback, NSW
|75
|15
|16
|Doug Schenck
|Cottage Grove, WI
|71S
|16
|14
|Jason Billups
|Holt, MO
|2
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Riley Kreisel
|Warsaw, MO
|90
|2
|1
|Slater Helt
|Harrisonville, MO
|22S
|3
|5
|Mitch Wissmiller
|Saybrook, IL
|29
|4
|6
|James Lyerla
|Hillsboro, IL
|11
|5
|8
|Kory Schudy
|Springfield, MO
|28
|6
|7
|Glen Saville
|Razorback, NSW
|75
|7
|4
|Craig Campton
|Pardeeville, WI
|7S
|8
|2
|Jason Billups
|Holt, MO
|2
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Korey Weyant
|Springfield, IL
|99
|2
|5
|Anthony Nicholson
|Bartlett, TN
|16
|3
|4
|Brad Greenup
|Channahon, IL
|4X
|4
|3
|Wesley Smith
|Nixa, MO
|12
|5
|8
|Trey Gropp
|Lincoln, NE
|54
|6
|7
|Justin Standridge
|Springfield, IL
|8D
|7
|6
|Cory Bruns
|Lincoln, IL
|44
|8
|2
|Patrick Budde
|Bartelso, IL
|90X
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|Zach Daum
|Pocahontas, IL
|5D
|2
|6
|Katlynn Leer
|Moulton, IA
|77K
|3
|5
|Joe B. Miller
|Millersville, MO
|31M
|4
|7
|Mitchell Davis
|Auburn, IL
|56
|5
|1
|Steve Thomas
|Rantoul, IL
|20
|6
|4
|Pete Palazzolo
|St. Louis, MO
|70
|7
|3
|Braydon Cromwell
|Lone Jack, MO
|4
|8
|2
|Doug Schenck
|Cottage Grove, WI
|71S
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jack Wagner
|Lone Jack, MO
|77
|2
|4
|Colten Cottle
|Kansas, IL
|5C
|3
|2
|Logan Faucon
|Elkhart, IL
|52F
|4
|5
|Don Droud Jr
|Lincoln, NE
|1M
|5
|6
|Mario Clouser
|Auburn, IL
|6
|6
|3
|Steve Stroud
|St. Charles, MO
|21X
|7
|8
|Jeremy Standridge
|Springfield, IL
|10S
|8
|7
|Samuel Wagner
|Lone Jack, MO
|73
Pro Late Model
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Aaron Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|59
|2
|2
|Devin McLean
|Mt Vernon, IL
|33
|3
|14
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|4
|1
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|44
|5
|7
|Trevor Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|6
|4
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|32M
|7
|5
|Josh Jackson
|South Roxana, IL
|5J
|8
|15
|Dominic Mertzke
|Troy,Troy, IL
|7M
|9
|9
|Steven Reinacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|7
|10
|10
|Justin Bolin
|Brighton, IL
|14B
|11
|13
|Brandon King
|Godfrey, IL
|3K
|12
|11
|Michael Edward
|St. Louis, MO
|42
|13
|6
|Brady Rudd
|55
|14
|8
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45
|DNS
|–
|Peyton Walker
|2
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|44
|2
|7
|Aaron Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|59
|3
|2
|Josh Jackson
|South Roxana, IL
|5J
|4
|4
|Trevor Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|5
|3
|Steven Reinacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|7
|6
|5
|Michael Edward
|St. Louis, MO
|42
|7
|6
|Brandon King
|Godfrey, IL
|3K
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Devin McLean
|Mt Vernon, IL
|33
|2
|4
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|32M
|3
|8
|Brady Rudd
|55
|4
|6
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45
|5
|3
|Justin Bolin
|Brighton, IL
|14B
|6
|7
|Peyton Walker
|2
|7
|1
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|8
|2
|Dominic Mertzke
|Troy,Troy, IL
|7M
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|10
|2
|1
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|3
|3
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
|4
|6
|Ken Rumble
|House Springs, MO
|7R
|5
|2
|Rickey Frankel
|Quincy, IL
|33F
|6
|5
|Dewayne Kiefer
|Bloomsdale, MO
|0
|7
|8
|Paul Kuper
|Breese, IL
|14K
|8
|7
|Jason Riggs
|Harrisburg, IL
|81JR
|9
|13
|Patrick Hawkins
|Imperial, MO
|77
|10
|14
|Steve Karnes
|Marion, IL
|11M
|11
|11
|Scott Henseler
|South Roxana, IL
|3
|12
|15
|Mike Hammerle
|St. Charles, MO
|16H
|13
|10
|Jason Papich
|Nipomo, CA
|91P
|14
|9
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|DNS
|–
|Reid Millard
|Jefferson City, MO
|14
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|2
|1
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
|3
|3
|Dewayne Kiefer
|Bloomsdale, MO
|0
|4
|5
|Jason Riggs
|Harrisburg, IL
|81JR
|5
|4
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|6
|6
|Scott Henseler
|South Roxana, IL
|3
|7
|7
|Patrick Hawkins
|Imperial, MO
|77
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Rickey Frankel
|Quincy, IL
|33F
|2
|3
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|10
|3
|4
|Ken Rumble
|House Springs, MO
|7R
|4
|7
|Paul Kuper
|Breese, IL
|14K
|5
|8
|Jason Papich
|Nipomo, CA
|91P
|6
|5
|Reid Millard
|Jefferson City, MO
|14
|7
|6
|Steve Karnes
|Marion, IL
|11M
|8
|2
|Mike Hammerle
|St. Charles, MO
|16H
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|4
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|8S
|3
|1
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|4
|10
|Scott Weber
|Festus, MO
|4J
|5
|15
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|6
|3
|Jim Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|10X
|7
|5
|Derrick Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|01W
|8
|6
|Steve Picou
|High Ridge, MO
|0X
|9
|7
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|10
|14
|Jerry Kiser
|68
|11
|8
|Steve Stevenson
|St. Jacob, MO
|1
|12
|12
|Bryan Higgerson
|OAKDALE, IL
|7H
|13
|9
|Mike Jessup
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|14J
|14
|13
|Joe Giesler
|St. Mary, MO
|85G
|15
|11
|Jake Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|18
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|2
|4
|Jim Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|10X
|3
|1
|Derrick Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|01W
|4
|5
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|5
|7
|Mike Jessup
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|14J
|6
|2
|Jake Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|18
|7
|6
|Joe Giesler
|St. Mary, MO
|85G
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|6
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|8S
|3
|1
|Steve Picou
|High Ridge, MO
|0X
|4
|4
|Steve Stevenson
|St. Jacob, MO
|1
|5
|5
|Scott Weber
|Festus, MO
|4J
|6
|3
|Bryan Higgerson
|OAKDALE, IL
|7H