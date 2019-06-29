Nick Hoffman takes Terre Haute Action Track Summit Modified Nationals win!

Feature
|1
|#2 Nick Hoffman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
46
|20
|15:03.244
|3
|00:22.659
|2
|#K19 Will Krup 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
89
|20
|15:03.940
|2
|00:22.780
|0.696
|0.696
|3
|#25N Tyler Nicely 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
72
|20
|15:04.528
|3
|00:22.856
|1.284
|0.588
|4
|#99 Hunt Gossum 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
87
|20
|15:07.784
|8
|00:23.290
|4.540
|3.256
|5
|#35 David Stremme 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
19
|20
|15:09.682
|3
|00:22.989
|6.438
|1.898
|6
|#50 Tyler Weiss 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
81
|20
|15:14.599
|4
|00:23.656
|11.355
|4.917
|7
|#36 Kenny Wallace 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
11
|20
|15:14.745
|4
|00:23.040
|11.501
|0.146
|8
|#7 Spencer Hughes 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
61
|20
|15:15.281
|4
|00:23.218
|12.037
|0.536
|9
|#1S Brian Shaw 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
31
|20
|15:15.324
|17
|00:23.805
|12.080
|0.043
|10
|#8K Levi Kissinger 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
67
|20
|15:17.604
|4
|00:23.723
|14.360
|2.280
|11
|#MB4 Marty Lindeman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
22
|20
|15:20.646
|4
|00:23.693
|17.402
|3.042
|12
|#92 Kenny Carmichael 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|20
|15:26.958
|4
|00:24.169
|23.714
|6.312
|
Sr.
|13
|#55 Justin Jones 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
60
|20
|15:28.152
|11
|00:24.645
|24.908
|1.194
|14
|#99T Tyler Loughmiller 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
5
|19
|15:03.388
|12
|00:24.552
|0.144
|15
|#5L Wes Leigh 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
23
|19
|15:10.147
|4
|00:24.536
|6.903
|6.759
|16
|#77 James Shipman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
63
|19
|15:11.446
|9
|00:25.049
|8.202
|1.299
|17
|#12K Daren Krockenberger 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
99
|19
|15:13.572
|2
|00:24.706
|10.328
|2.126
|18
|#J1 Roger Jackson 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
100
|19
|15:23.447
|9
|00:25.740
|20.203
|9.875
|19
|#87 David Shain 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
57
|16
|13:44.509
|12
|00:24.146
|20
|#1D Dean Hoffman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
33
|16
|13:46.147
|3
|00:23.457
|1.638
|21
|#1JR Brian Przepiora 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|8
|10:35.531
|4
|00:25.643
|
Jr.
|22
|#X Jesse Snyder 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
79
|7
|10:07.461
|3
|00:24.983
|23
|#6B Dave Baldwin 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
97
|6
|09:39.068
|4
|00:24.723
|24
|#4UW Bobby Regot 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
69
|00:00.000
|0
|00:00.000