Nick Hoffman takes Terre Haute Action Track Summit Modified Nationals win!

Nick Hoffman

Feature

1 #2 Nick Hoffman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
46
20 15:03.244 3 00:22.659
2 #K19 Will Krup   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
89
20 15:03.940 2 00:22.780 0.696 0.696
3 #25N Tyler Nicely   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
72
20 15:04.528 3 00:22.856 1.284 0.588
4 #99 Hunt Gossum   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
87
20 15:07.784 8 00:23.290 4.540 3.256
5 #35 David Stremme   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
19
20 15:09.682 3 00:22.989 6.438 1.898
6 #50 Tyler Weiss   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
81
20 15:14.599 4 00:23.656 11.355 4.917
7 #36 Kenny Wallace   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
11
20 15:14.745 4 00:23.040 11.501 0.146
8 #7 Spencer Hughes   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
61
20 15:15.281 4 00:23.218 12.037 0.536
9 #1S Brian Shaw   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
31
20 15:15.324 17 00:23.805 12.080 0.043
10 #8K Levi Kissinger   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
67
20 15:17.604 4 00:23.723 14.360 2.280
11 #MB4 Marty Lindeman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
22
20 15:20.646 4 00:23.693 17.402 3.042
12 #92 Kenny Carmichael   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
20 15:26.958 4 00:24.169 23.714 6.312
Sr.
13 #55 Justin Jones   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
60
20 15:28.152 11 00:24.645 24.908 1.194
14 #99T Tyler Loughmiller   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
5
19 15:03.388 12 00:24.552 0.144
15 #5L Wes Leigh   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
23
19 15:10.147 4 00:24.536 6.903 6.759
16 #77 James Shipman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
63
19 15:11.446 9 00:25.049 8.202 1.299
17 #12K Daren Krockenberger   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
99
19 15:13.572 2 00:24.706 10.328 2.126
18 #J1 Roger Jackson   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
100
19 15:23.447 9 00:25.740 20.203 9.875
19 #87 David Shain   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
57
16 13:44.509 12 00:24.146
20 #1D Dean Hoffman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
33
16 13:46.147 3 00:23.457 1.638
21 #1JR Brian Przepiora   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
8 10:35.531 4 00:25.643
Jr.
22 #X Jesse Snyder   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
79
7 10:07.461 3 00:24.983
23 #6B Dave Baldwin   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
97
6 09:39.068 4 00:24.723
24 #4UW Bobby Regot   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
69
00:00.000 0 00:00.000
