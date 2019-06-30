Davenport Goes Flag to Flag at Florence

UNION, Ky. (June 29, 2019) – Jonathan Davenport posted a flag-to-flag victory in Saturday night’s 33rd annual Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway.
Davenport held off a furious late-race challenge from Jimmy Owens for a $12,000 payday. Davenport’s triumph marked his eighth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season.
Davenport and Owens ran first and second the entire 50 laps, battling nose-to-tail in the early stages of the race. Hudson O’Neal; the defending race winner; and Josh Richards exchanged the third spot on several occasions in the final laps before O’Neal edged out Richards. Mike Marlar rounded of the top five finishers in a race that went the entire distance without a caution flag.
Davenport earned his second-career Ralph Latham Memorial win and was very pleased in Lucas Oil Victory Lane. “I had a good spot to watch the race last night at Tazewell. I think we had a car that could’ve won last night. We started in the back and I went too hard too early. I thought the rain was right on us. I wasn’t going to give this one away. After they watered the track tonight, I had no idea where to go. I knew Jimmy [Owens] was under me and I wanted to give him some room.”
“I didn’t want to ruin our night right off the bat,” said the two-time and defending National Champion. “I have to thank Josh [King] for giving us a good track to race on. I tore this thing up last night and thanks to my crew guys for putting it back together. We are happy to be back in Victory Lane. I wasn’t making up any time on the lapped cars. I was just spinning my tires there for a while. I was trying to save them until the end. I was trying to keep Jimmy at bay.”
Owens was coming off of a fifth-place finish at Tazewell and hounded Davenport for the entire race. “I didn’t expect it to go caution free. We have a lot of professional drivers out here and everybody did a great job. I was needing some oxygen there about half-way through. I was pounding on that cushion and that just wasn’t for me. It was a rough night at Tazewell last night. The crew busted their tails to get this thing ready for tonight.”
O’Neal charged from eleventh to pick up the third spot. “I wasn’t hoping for a caution I was praying for one. We needed one there. We got behind early tonight. We were pretty good in the heat race. We drove up through there in the feature and I can’t complain a bit, we have had a really good weekend. I know we have wins but we have been missing that consistency. This is a race track we have been waiting all year to come to. I can’t wait to come back here in August.”
The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports-owned, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Spartan Mowers, and Hawkeye Trucks.
Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Kent Robinson, Kody Evans, Earl Pearson Jr., and Tim McCreadie.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Saturday, June 29, 2019
33rd Annual Ralph Latham Memorial
Florence Speedway – Union, Ky.
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Kyle Bronson / 15.656 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Jonathan Davenport / 16.139 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Tyler Erb ®, Devin Moran ®, Nick Hoffman, Jackie Boggs, Trevor Landrum, Kyle Bronson, Kyle Strickler, Victor Lee, Dustin Nobbe, David Douglas
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Kody Evans, Hudson O’Neal, Gregg Satterlee, Billy Moyer, Jr., David Webb, Tim McCreadie, Duane Chamberlain, Jason Jameson ®, Troy Cruse, Jason Miller-DNS
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Mike Marlar, Michael Norris, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jesse Lay, Stormy Scott, Austyn Mills, Jeff Alsip, Roger Williams, Robby Hensley, Greg Johnson
Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Kent Robinson, Darrell Lanigan, Boom Briggs, Dale McDowell, Shanon Buckingham, Scott James , Billy Green, Shane Clanton, Justin Rattliff, Jared Hawkins, Josh Rice
Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Trevor Landrum, Kyle Bronson, Kyle Strickler, Victor Lee, Dustin Nobbe, Jackie Boggs, Billy Moyer, Jr., Duane Chamberlain, Jason Jameson ®, Troy Cruse, David Webb, Tim McCreadie-DNS, David Douglas-DNS, Jason Miller-DNS
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Stormy Scott, Shanon Buckingham, Scott James , Jesse Lay, Justin Rattliff, Jared Hawkins, Jeff Alsip, Roger Williams, Shane Clanton, Billy Green, Josh Rice, Austyn Mills-DNS, Robby Hensley-DNS, Greg Johnson-DNS
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|2
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$13,100
|2
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$6,300
|3
|11
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$4,200
|4
|3
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$3,550
|5
|6
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|$2,250
|6
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|$2,600
|7
|4
|7R
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|$1,500
|8
|7
|4G
|Kody Evans
|Camden, OH
|$1,300
|9
|14
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$2,000
|10
|23
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$1,800
|11
|13
|2H
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|$1,075
|12
|16
|17m
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|$1,050
|13
|10
|5
|Michael Norris
|Sarver, PA
|$1,025
|14
|9
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|$1,700
|15
|8
|29
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$1,000
|16
|21
|8
|Kyle Strickler
|Troutman, NC
|$1,000
|17
|19
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$1,700
|18
|18
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|$1,700
|19
|20
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$1,700
|20
|24
|21
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|$1,700
|21
|15
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|$1,000
|22
|17
|18L
|Trevor Landrum
|Erlanger, KY
|$1,000
|23
|12
|99B
|Boom Briggs
|Bear Lake, PA
|$1,000
|24
|25
|45
|David Douglas
|Hamilton, OH
|$1,000
|25
|22
|83
|Scott James
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 44
Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport
Margin of Victory: 0.663 seconds
Cautions: none
Series Provisionals: Tim McCreadie, Billy Moyer Jr.
Florence Speedway Track Provisionals: David Douglas
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Advanced 13 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Tim McCreadie
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Taylon Center (Hudson O’Neal)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #9 – 16.691 seconds)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Scott James
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (50 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens
Time of Race: 14 minutes 57 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|3830
|$146,375
|2
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|3425
|$72,375
|3
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|3415
|$83,175
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|3325
|$62,200
|5
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|3190
|$55,225
|6
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|3170
|$63,075
|7
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|3160
|$51,225
|8
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|3105
|$71,100
|9
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|2855
|$48,325
|10
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|2700
|$38,075
|11
|21
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|2590
|$29,950
|12
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|2520
|$45,150
|13
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|2445
|$22,775
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*