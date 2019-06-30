Ewing & Sheppard Take Firecracker 40s at Macon Speedway 

By BZ

(Macon, IL) After missing two consecutive shows due to rain, Macon Speedway jumped back into high gear with the racing action with the make-up event of the 95Q/Dynagraphics Firecracker 40s which saw 40-lap features for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models as well as the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. Both of these 40-lappers saw an insane amount of drama and surprise over who would win the checkered flag. Dakota Ewing got off to a rocky start in the Pro Late Model feature and started to fall backwards in the field of cars while Jake Little cruised ahead with the lead. As the race got off to a solid green-flag start, 26 consecutive green flag laps to start the race, Ewing was able to close the gap and took advantage of the caution. As the race got bumper to bumper on the restart, Ewing made the pass for the lead two laps later and then Jake Little tried to make a return but slid up into the backstretch wall and slammed into the concrete. With the green flag waving, Little was finished. Ewing held on and won.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds not only raced a 40-lap feature, they did it topless. No roof on any of the racecars. And the battle of the night was definitely an exciting one with Tommy Sheppard, Jr. and Rodney Standerfer. Sheppard and Standerfer were matched up in the heat race which saw Sheppard win with the help of the slide job in the fourth turn. Sheppard and Standerfer were mixing it up again in the feature and were on pace for another exciting who-can-win event. Sheppard appeared dominate through the first 34 laps on the bottom of the track. Following a restart, Sheppard tried the top groove and allowed Standerfer to close the gap and eventually pass for the lead. Sheppard came fighting right back and retook the lead with two laps remaining. Standerfer gave Sheppard all he could handle with a slide job attempt for the lead and win coming out of the fourth corner but it didn’t hold and Sheppard’s car went blasting into the wall and down the straightaway into victory lane. As Standerfer’s Modified was spinning out of control, Tim Hancock, who started 13th, made the most of the opportunity and took the runner-up position away from Standerfer, who finished third.

Rudy Zaragoza took the win in the Archer’s Alley Street Stocks. Starting sixth and running strong, Zaragoza got the lead after some issues with Brian Dasenbrock, Terry Reed and Wes Biesenthal. Once the cars were placed either off the track or at the tail of the field, Zaragoza ran away to take his first Macon Speedway feature of the season. Zaragoza, a hearing-impaired racer, dedicated the race to his sister through sign language during the victory lane interview.

Scott Landers was game to take on Dennis Vandermeersch in the Sportsman division Saturday evening. Unfortunately, Vandermeersch had a little more working for him than Landers did and came out with another feature victory.

Tim Hancock started up front in the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified class and when that happens, he usually takes the checkered flag. And it did indeed happen on the final Saturday of June 2019. Hancock got out ahead of Rob Timmons and Nick Justice and stayed that way for the full 15 laps.

The evening was capped off with the Hornets and Mike Eskew. Eskew took on all comers in this 15-lap feature. Brady Reed, Anthony Sunshine and Steven Stine were all over the chance for the lead but Eskew put on the blockers and kept everybody behind him for the the finish.

The evening was sponsored by Air King and was also the special Bud Light Ladies Night with $5 admission. During intermission, kids were welcomed down to the track for the special Kids Gold Rush where money was sprinkled on the front straightaway in different groups and kids were grabbing pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters as fast as they could.

Macon Speedway rests for a short time as the annual visit from the UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals comes on Thursday night for the Herald & Review 100. The Independence Day holiday will not only feature fireworks lighting up the sky and loud kabooms through the air, the racing engines of the Super Late Models, Modifieds and Pro Modifieds will also be heard. Racing continues on Saturday during a special appearance from the Midwest Stock Car Tour as well as the Raminator monster truck.

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models–1. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 2. Brandon Eskew (Ashland), 3. Shawn Diggs (Leroy), 4. Donny Koehler (Macon), 5. Blake Damery (Blue Mound), 6. Cody Maguire (Carlinville), 7. Storm Beiler (Decatur), 8. Jake Little (Springfield), 9. Tony Harter (Sherman), 10. Kyle Van Dorn (New Berlin)

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds–1. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin), 2. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 3. Rodney Standerfer (Summerfield), 4. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 5. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville), 6. Alan Crowder (Elwin), 7. Nick Justice (Decatur), 8. Nathan Lynch (Hillsboro), 9. Katie Lord (Zionsville, IN), 10. Tim Hamburg (Dixon)

Archer’s Alley Street Stocks–1. Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville), 2. Darrell Dick (Monticello), 3. Jaret Duff (Maroa), 4. Terry Reed (Cerro Gordo), 5. Andy Zahnd (White Heath), 6. Jason Scrimpsher (Decatur), 7. Larry Russell, Jr. (Decatur), 8. Shawn Ziemer (Boody), 9. Joe Reed (Decatur), 10. Dean Holt (Decatur)

Sportsman–1. Dennis Vandermeersch (Springfield), 2. Scott Landers (Taylorville), 3. Terry Myers (Buffalo), 4. Stefan Bedinger (Taylorville), 5. Joel Irvin (Harristown), 6. Phil Moreland (Assumption), 7. Bill Berghaus (Chapin), 8. Mitch Ringler (Taylorville), 9. Connor Klay (Stonington), 10. Tim Bedinger (Taylorville)

Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds–1. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 2. Rob Timmons (Centralia), 3. Nick Justice (Decatur), 4. Tim Hancock, Jr. (Mt. Olive), 5. Tim Riech (Petersburg), 6. Tyler Blankenship (St. Elmo), 7. Roy Magee (Springfield), 8. Nathan Lynch (Hillsboro), 9. Adam Webb (Decatur), 10. Josh Robb (Mt. Zion)

Hornets–1. Mike Eskew (Springfield), 2. Anthony Sunshine (St. Louis, MO), 3. Brady Reed (Decatur), 4. Carter Dart (Springfield), 5. Chris Wright (Vandalia), 6. Cook Crawford (Lincoln), 7. Steve Stine (Stonington), 8. Jacob Shanks (Decatur), 9. Billy Mason (Brownstown), 10. Kodi Landholt (Buffalo)