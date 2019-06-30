Martin, Prevete, Royalty, Griggs, and Ryun Claim Central Missouri Speedway Main Events! 

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway

June 29, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, MO) Summer officially has arrived as racing continued at Central Missouri Speedway on Midwest Coating race night with 94 race teams checked in. Among drivers on hand were 14 Pure Stocks, 21 Mod-Lites, 21 B-Mods, 15 Street Stocks, and 23 A-Mods.

Pure Stock Recap (14 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Logan Headley, Jason Ryun, Marshall Jewett. Heat Two Top Three: Spencer Reiff, James Smith, D.J. Barnes. Main Event Recap : Ryun and Reiff made up the front row at the start of the 12-lap main event to start the second half of the race program. Jason Ryun took command from the onset of the event with Reiff, Headley, and Jewett not far behind. By lap seven, Ryun had amassed a half straightaway lead. Caution flew on lap seven as Ryun continued to lead Reiff, Headley, Jewett, and Joey Harper. Jewett was the main on the move in the late stages of the race but in the final pair of laps, Jewett and Ryun raced hard for the win. As Jewett was going or the lead, contact was made with the leader the pair contacted Jewett spinning from contention. After the last restart, Ryun went on to claim the win with Reiff second, followed by Headley, Joey Harper, and Jonathan Evans.

Mod-Lite Recap (21 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Dillon Raffurty, Michael Raffurty, Anthony Lane. Heat Two Top Three: Ed Griggs, Donnie Dannar, David Raffurty. Heat Three Top Three: Brian Ziegler, Darren Phillips, Justin Raffurty. Main Event Recap: Ziegler and Dillon Raffurty earned the front-row starting positions for the night’s 20-lap main event. Dillon Raffurty took the lead early in the main event with Brian Ziegler and Ed Griggs running close as Donnie Dannar sat fourth. Griggs oved to second by lap five but a pair of cautions slowed the early race action. On the restart, Ziegler and Griggs moved close to the leader but Dillon Raffurty pulled away. Shortly after, Griggs moved forward on the low side and went to the front by lap twelve. The race was a barn-burner over the closing laps as Griggs used up the entire track to fend off a hard-charging Dillon Raffurty for the win. In the end, Griggs prevailed as the pair crossed the line going hard for the win. Dillon Raffurty was second, followed by Ziegler, David Raffurty, and Michael Raffurty.

B-Mod Recap (21 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Brad Smith, Jake Richards, Ryan Phillips. Heat Two Top Three: Dakota Foster, Bobby Russell, Chris Brockway. Heat Three Top Three: Patrick Royalty, Cody Brill, Kameron Grindstaff. Main Event Recap: Foster and Royalty setup the front row for the night’s 20-lap main event. Royalty took the lead early over Foster and Jake Richards by nearly a half straightaway at lap five. Behind the top three were Brad Smith, Cody Brill and Bobby Russell racing for a top-five run. By the race’s halfway point, Foster broke away from his battle with Richards to move towards the leader. At lap 13, Royalty was in heavy lapped traffic with Foster lurking while Richards came back to life and reclaimed second with five laps remaining. On lap 18, Foster experienced a lost drive shaft to put the race under caution with Royalty leading Richards, Smith, and Cody Brill. One more quick caution slowed the race before the conclusion as Royalty once again prevailed for another feature-race win. Richards was second with Smith originally third, Brill fourth, and Kameron Grindstaff fifth. In post-race tech inspection, the car of Smith failed a wheel weight inspection and he was disqualified from the finish.

Street Stock Recap (15 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Marc Carter, Devin Irvin, Nathan Vaughn. Heat Two Top Three: Jay Prevete, Brett Wood, Michael Mullins. Main Event Recap: Carter and Prevete lined up on row one of the night’s 15-lap main event. Through the opening trio of laps a clear-cut leader did not emerge as Prevete, Carter, and Wood ran strong inside the top three. Nathan Vaughn, Devin Irvin, and Clayton Campbell also stayed close with Michael Mullins nearby as well. Caution flew on lap four for debris on the speedway with Prevete leading the way over Wood, Vaughn, and Carter. Vaughn was on the move by lap eight as he moved to second and then went after the lead by lap nine. Carter stayed third with Campbell now up to fourth and Wood fifth. Vaughn was strong low but so was Carter. As the trio of leaders approached the white flag heavy lapped traffic came into play as the lapped cars held their line and the leaders raced cleanly to finish out the race. On the final lap, the top three was anyone’s guess as Prevete held on to the lead, coming off turn four, Prevete prevailed by a small margin over a Nathan Vaughn who just edged out Carter in third. Campbell held on for fourth with Wood fifth and Mullins sixth. Next week, Street Stocks race on both Friday and Saturday during the 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl.

A-Main Recap: (23 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Chad Lyle, Tyler Hibner, Tim Karrick. Heat Two Top Three: Terry Schultz, Dean Wille, Mark Schafman. Heat Three Top Three: Gunner Martin, Ed Griggs, Jimmy Dowell. Main Event Recap. For the final event of the night, Martin and Lyle made up row one of the 25-lap A-Mod main event. The final event of the night prior to the Fireworks show saw the A-Mod drivers return for their night cap. Gunner Martin was the strong early leader over Chad Lyle, Dean Wille, Tim Karrick, and Terry Schultz. By lap nine, Martin had caught the tail of the field to begin putting drivers down a lap. Two quick cautions slowed the field by lap ten as the racers looked for a groove. Martin continued to lead Lyle, Wille and Karrick but by lap 13 caution flew again. ON the restart, Martin again took flight with Lyle second, Schultze third and Karrick now fourth. By lap 16 Lyle began to put pressure on the leader as Martin was low on entry floating to the top on exit of turn four. Lyle stayed within a few car lengths as Karrick ran third, Schultz. Caution flew again on lap 19 as Martin again had to fend off Lyle and Karrick. By lap 22, Martin was about 10 car lengths in front of the race for second. Martin went on to score the victory in search of redemption from last week’s heartbreaking disqualification. Behind Martin were Lyle, Karrick, Schultz, Wille, and Darron Fuqua.

On Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th, for the 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl Special Event weekend, adult general admission is $15, Active Military $12, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 years $12, Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Senior Citizens 75 and older free, Children 5 and under free. All pit passes, regardless of age are $40. All minors 18 years and older will require a minor release form, available on-site.

As a reminder to all drivers and fans, CMS does not accept credit cards; however, there are two ATM machines available on-site, one on the front stretch, one on pit side.

As a reminder to A-Mod drivers regarding next weekend’s BBQ Bowl $5,000-to-win race, due to the three-heat race format, no night two A-Mod entries will be permitted. In plain language, if you do not race the heat races on Friday, you cannot compete on Saturday. All drivers must qualify through heat race competition round passing points accumulation.

Next week’s details include: Friday, July 5th, 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl Night 1 – $1,500-to-win Mod-Lites, plus A-Mod qualifying heat races, also running Pure Stocks and Street Stocks (note, no B-Mods on Friday!) Then, on Saturday, July 6th, night two of the Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ events features 50-lap, $5,000-to-win A-Mod main event. Also running E-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and the ULMA Triple Crown Shootout finale plus fireworks!

Complete information regarding the upcoming 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl may be found on the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Once on the website, click on the special event tab titled “CMS BBQ BOWL INFO” and you will find the event running order, event Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (FAQ) document, and the event flyer.

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

July 5th (Fri) – Tom Wilson Mem. BBQ Bowl Night 1 – $1,500-to-win Mod-Lites. A-Mod qualifying.

Featuring A-Mods, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

July 6th (Sat) – Tom Wilson Mem BBQ Bowl Night 2 – Night two AM qualifying and $5,000-to-win.

Feat. A-Mods, E-Mods, ULMA Late Models Triple Crown Finale, Street Stocks, & B-Mods

July 13th – Weekend off, no racing!

July 20th – Comfort Inn Race Night, Weekly Racing 11.

July 27th – Heartland Waste Race Night, Weekly Racing 12.

August 3rd – KFKF Country 94.1 FM and Kid’s Night – Weekly racing 13. Top Gun Series Begins!

August 10th – Logan Cont. Weekly Racing 14 (EM)

August 17th – Alternative Wire & Cable, Weekly Racing 15. Holden Chamber Night. (EM)

August 24th – Weekly Racing 16. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM)

Aug 31st – (Sat) Seeburg Muffler Race Night, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night one A-Mod qualifying. Featuring AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM.

September 1st – (Sunday) Night 2, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night two A-Mod

qualifying and $3,000-to-win. Featuring AM, BM, EM, ULMA.

September 20th – (Friday) Night 1, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ULMA.

September 21st – (Saturday) Night 2, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ML.

A-Main Results from Saturday, June 29, 2019

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Jason Ryun (27) Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 2. Spencer Reiff (7) Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 3. Logan Headley (23) Lone Jack, Mo. 91 4. 7. Joey Harper (21) Buckner, Mo. 87 5. 8. Jonathan Evans (89) Knob Noster, Mo. 84 6. 6. Marshall Jewett (7up) Gardner, Ks. 81 7. 4. James Smith (03) Harrisonville, Mo. 78 8. 11. Scott Martin (12) Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 14. Jimmie Workman (24) Concordia, Mo. 74 DNF. 9. John Jameson (182) Kansas City, Mo. 72 DNF. 10. Gale W Harper Jr (28Jr) Warrensburg, Mo. 70 DNF. 13. J R Billings (185) Kansas City, Ks. 68 DNS. 12. Darrin Christy (3B) Kansas City, Ks. 45 DQ. 5. D J Barnes (5DJ) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 0

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Edward Griggs (47) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 100 2. 2. Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Ks. 95 3. 1. Brian Ziegler (65Z) Bates City, Mo. 91 4. 7. David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo. 87 5. 6. Michael Raffurty (41) Kansas City, Mo. 84 6. 14. Travis Alexander (36) Tonganoxie, Ks. 81 7. 16. Cody Vail (8V) Louisburg, Ks. 78 8. 10. Anthony Kerr (73) Grandview, Mo. 76 9. 8. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo. 74 10. 15. Tony Sterner (14T) Harrisonville, Mo. 72 11. 12. Kevin White (33) De Soto, Ks. 70 12. 13. Tyler Furrell (34) Belton, Mo. 68 13. 11. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo. 66 14. 9. Anthony Lane (02) Belton, Mo. 64 15. 17. Garrett Stonum (4K) Lawson, Mo. 62 16. 20. Joshua James Guy (2) Knob Noster, Mo. 60 17. 19. Jerry Taylor (14) Merriam, Ks. 58 18. 21. James Beebe (03) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 56 DNF. 3. Donnie Dannar (171) Lone Jack, Mo. 55 DNF. 18. Kellie Vail (12V) Louisburg, Ks. 54 DNF. 5. Darren Phillips (21p) Urich, Mo.

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Patrick Royalty (49) Kansas City, Ks. 100 2. 4. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 95 3. 6. Cody Brill (96) Harrisonville, Mo. 91 4. 9. Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo. 87 5. 7. Ryan Phillips (69) Osage City, Ks. 84 6. 15. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo. 81 7. 11. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo. 78 8. 8. Chris Brockway (03) Knob Noster, Mo. 76 9. 12. Johnny McGinnis (10) Hardin, Mo. 74 10. 10. Donald R Marrs (9) Shawnee, Ks. 72 11. 18. Tyler Wood (7) Harrisonville, Mo. 70 12. 16. Chris Kitch (3K) Belton, Mo. 68 13. 14. Gary McGinnis (38) Blue Springs, Mo. 66 14. 17. Chad Walker (04) Kansas City, Ks. 64 15. 13. Matt Lent (88L) Chillicothe, Mo. 62 16. 21. Scott Pullen (08) Urich, Mo. 60 DNF. 1. Dakota Foster (5x) Edgerton, Ks. 56 DNF. 5. Bobby Russell (7B) Smithville, Mo. 55 DNF. 19. Skylar Nolker (99M) Richmond, Mo. 54 DNF. 20. Olen Stephens (12Jr) Warrensburg, Mo. 53 DNS. 22. Dallas Heuser (15H) Corder, Mo. 45 DQ. 3. Brad Smith (99) Belton, Mo. 0

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Jay Prevete (25xxx) Windsor, Mo. 100 2. 6. Nathan Vaughn (12V) Sedalia, Mo. 95 3. 1. Marc Carter (10) Warrensburg, Mo. 91 4. 8. Clayton W Campbell (30C) Otterville, Mo. 87 5. 4. Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo. 84 6. 5. Michael Mullins (M20) Kingsville, Mo. 81 7. 3. Devin Irvin (67) Cleveland, Mo. 78 8. 9. John Brooks (27) Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 7. James Allen Ngo (60) Independence, Mo. 74 10. 12. Christopher Kircher (28K) Drexel, Mo. 72 11. 10. Robert Chad Eickleberry (09) Warrensburg, Mo. 70 12. 13. Ethan Mullins (5E) Sedalia, Mo. 68 13. 11. Randy Jester (51) Odesa, Mo. 66 14. 14. Brian Anthony (5) North Kansas City, Mo. 64 15. 15. Nick Whalen (00) Kansas City, Ks. 62

MODIFIED A-Feature