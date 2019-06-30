Mike Harrison grabs Highland Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Feature
|1
|#24H Mike Harrison 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
13
|25
|19:02.507
|2
|00:15.851
|2
|#E55 Chad Sellers 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
32
|25
|19:03.625
|21
|00:16.080
|1.118
|1.118
|3
|#3E Robbie Eilers 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
83
|25
|19:04.825
|22
|00:15.871
|2.318
|1.200
|4
|#84 Tyler Deibert 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
40
|25
|19:05.738
|1
|00:16.225
|3.231
|0.913
|5
|#148 Gabe Menser 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
18
|25
|19:05.964
|24
|00:16.261
|3.457
|0.226
|6
|#MB4 Marty Lindeman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
78
|25
|19:07.044
|13
|00:16.483
|4.537
|1.080
|7
|#36 Kenny Wallace 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
97
|25
|19:07.497
|21
|00:16.377
|4.990
|0.453
|8
|#99 Hunt Gossum 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
74
|25
|19:08.010
|11
|00:16.351
|5.503
|0.513
|9
|#15 Chris Smith 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
82
|25
|19:09.048
|11
|00:16.359
|6.541
|1.038
|10
|#5T TJ Frazier 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
6
|25
|19:10.758
|18
|00:16.566
|8.251
|1.710
|11
|#59R Jacob Rexing 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
23
|25
|19:11.064
|3
|00:16.635
|8.557
|0.306
|12
|#88 Rob Lee 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
95
|25
|19:11.393
|8
|00:16.385
|8.886
|0.329
|13
|#54 Shaun Hortsmann 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
14
|25
|19:11.792
|17
|00:16.511
|9.285
|0.399
|14
|#12T David Thornton 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
58
|25
|19:13.667
|5
|00:16.710
|11.160
|1.875
|15
|#J1 Roger Jackson 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
85
|24
|19:15.703
|8
|00:16.961
|13.196
|2.036
|16
|#87Z Zeb Moake 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
7
|22
|18:25.169
|6
|00:16.653
|17
|#25 Jacob Steinkoenig 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
54
|16
|10:01.354
|3
|00:16.368
|18
|#3 Ryan Eilers 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
43
|15
|07:48.230
|8
|00:16.382
|19
|#7T Blake Thompson 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
39
|14
|07:46.444
|4
|00:17.233
|20
|#77 Ray Bollinger 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
11
|9
|06:10.501
|7
|00:16.648
|21
|#22P Wil Prater 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
76
|4
|04:54.899
|3
|00:17.759
|22
|#25N Tyler Nicely 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
88
|16
|10:00.491
|2
|00:16.192
|5:05.592
congrats Mike, great run
Congratulations