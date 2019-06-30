Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Highland Speedway --> Mike Harrison grabs Highland Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike Harrison grabs Highland Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike Harrison

Feature

1 #24H Mike Harrison   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
13
25 19:02.507 2 00:15.851
2 #E55 Chad Sellers   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
32
25 19:03.625 21 00:16.080 1.118 1.118
3 #3E Robbie Eilers   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
83
25 19:04.825 22 00:15.871 2.318 1.200
4 #84 Tyler Deibert   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
40
25 19:05.738 1 00:16.225 3.231 0.913
5 #148 Gabe Menser   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
18
25 19:05.964 24 00:16.261 3.457 0.226
6 #MB4 Marty Lindeman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
78
25 19:07.044 13 00:16.483 4.537 1.080
7 #36 Kenny Wallace   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
97
25 19:07.497 21 00:16.377 4.990 0.453
8 #99 Hunt Gossum   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
74
25 19:08.010 11 00:16.351 5.503 0.513
9 #15 Chris Smith   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
82
25 19:09.048 11 00:16.359 6.541 1.038
10 #5T TJ Frazier   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
6
25 19:10.758 18 00:16.566 8.251 1.710
11 #59R Jacob Rexing   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
23
25 19:11.064 3 00:16.635 8.557 0.306
12 #88 Rob Lee   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
95
25 19:11.393 8 00:16.385 8.886 0.329
13 #54 Shaun Hortsmann   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
14
25 19:11.792 17 00:16.511 9.285 0.399
14 #12T David Thornton   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
58
25 19:13.667 5 00:16.710 11.160 1.875
15 #J1 Roger Jackson   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
85
24 19:15.703 8 00:16.961 13.196 2.036
16 #87Z Zeb Moake   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
7
22 18:25.169 6 00:16.653
17 #25 Jacob Steinkoenig   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
54
16 10:01.354 3 00:16.368
18 #3 Ryan Eilers   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
43
15 07:48.230 8 00:16.382
19 #7T Blake Thompson   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
39
14 07:46.444 4 00:17.233
20 #77 Ray Bollinger   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
11
9 06:10.501 7 00:16.648
21 #22P Wil Prater   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
76
4 04:54.899 3 00:17.759
22 #25N Tyler Nicely   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
88
16 10:00.491 2 00:16.192 5:05.592
