Shannon Babb gets 98th career UMP Summer Nationals win at Highland Speedway!

Shannon Babb

Feature

1 #18 Shannon Babb   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
29
50 26:31.569 1 00:14.174
2 #21 Billy Moyer   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
26
50 26:32.556 2 00:14.438 0.987 0.987
3 #CJ1 Rusty Schlenk   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
63
50 26:34.416 5 00:14.723 2.847 1.860
4 #25F Jason Feger   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
25
50 26:34.925 3 00:14.688 3.356 0.509
5 #3S Brian Shirley   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
46
50 26:35.543 2 00:14.499 3.974 0.618
6 #33M Tim Manville   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
48
50 26:35.620 3 00:14.647 4.051 0.077
7 #96 Tanner English   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
94
50 26:36.387 1 00:14.322 4.818 0.767
8 #32 Bobby Pierce   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
10
50 26:36.986 3 00:14.353 5.417 0.599
9 #78 Chad Zobrist   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
91
50 26:38.866 3 00:14.755 7.297 1.880
10 #99JR Frank Heckenast   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
50 26:38.988 3 00:14.601 7.419 0.122
Jr.
11 #22 Daniel Jacober   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
65
50 26:39.609 3 00:14.587 8.040 0.621
12 #31AUS Paul Stubber   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
98
50 26:41.880 3 00:14.873 10.311 2.271
13 #16H Mike Hammerle   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
68
49 26:43.265 4 00:15.178 11.696 1.385
14 #25H Chuck Hummer   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
17
46 26:33.624 1 00:15.298 2.055
15 #B5 Brandon Sheppard   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
42
28 14:37.972 6 00:14.237
16 #10 Daryn Klein   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
84
23 13:19.856 3 00:14.420
17 #B1 Brent Larson   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
77
21 09:52.415 3 00:14.689
18 #16 Rusty Griffaw   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
93
14 08:03.387 3 00:14.337
19 #6K Michael Kloos   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
12
11 07:13.282 2 00:14.856
20 #11 Gordy Gundaker   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
71
11 07:14.721 1 00:14.736 1.439
21 #30V Mark Voigt   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
96
8 02:09.990 4 00:14.957
22 #33 Rodney Melvin   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
92
9 02:20.000 2 00:14.640 10.010
POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

