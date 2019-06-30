Shannon Babb gets 98th career UMP Summer Nationals win at Highland Speedway!

Feature
|#18 Shannon Babb 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
29
|50
|26:31.569
|1
|00:14.174
|2
|#21 Billy Moyer 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
26
|50
|26:32.556
|2
|00:14.438
|0.987
|0.987
|3
|#CJ1 Rusty Schlenk 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
63
|50
|26:34.416
|5
|00:14.723
|2.847
|1.860
|4
|#25F Jason Feger 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
25
|50
|26:34.925
|3
|00:14.688
|3.356
|0.509
|5
|#3S Brian Shirley 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
46
|50
|26:35.543
|2
|00:14.499
|3.974
|0.618
|6
|#33M Tim Manville 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
48
|50
|26:35.620
|3
|00:14.647
|4.051
|0.077
|7
|#96 Tanner English 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
94
|50
|26:36.387
|1
|00:14.322
|4.818
|0.767
|8
|#32 Bobby Pierce 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
10
|50
|26:36.986
|3
|00:14.353
|5.417
|0.599
|9
|#78 Chad Zobrist 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
91
|50
|26:38.866
|3
|00:14.755
|7.297
|1.880
|10
|#99JR Frank Heckenast 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|50
|26:38.988
|3
|00:14.601
|7.419
|0.122
|
Jr.
|11
|#22 Daniel Jacober 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
65
|50
|26:39.609
|3
|00:14.587
|8.040
|0.621
|12
|#31AUS Paul Stubber 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
98
|50
|26:41.880
|3
|00:14.873
|10.311
|2.271
|13
|#16H Mike Hammerle 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
68
|49
|26:43.265
|4
|00:15.178
|11.696
|1.385
|14
|#25H Chuck Hummer 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
17
|46
|26:33.624
|1
|00:15.298
|2.055
|15
|#B5 Brandon Sheppard 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
42
|28
|14:37.972
|6
|00:14.237
|16
|#10 Daryn Klein 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
84
|23
|13:19.856
|3
|00:14.420
|17
|#B1 Brent Larson 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
77
|21
|09:52.415
|3
|00:14.689
|18
|#16 Rusty Griffaw 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
93
|14
|08:03.387
|3
|00:14.337
|19
|#6K Michael Kloos 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
12
|11
|07:13.282
|2
|00:14.856
|20
|#11 Gordy Gundaker 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
71
|11
|07:14.721
|1
|00:14.736
|1.439
|21
|#30V Mark Voigt 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
96
|8
|02:09.990
|4
|00:14.957
|22
|#33 Rodney Melvin 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
92
|9
|02:20.000
|2
|00:14.640
|10.010
He will get 100 this tour… Herald & Review 100 is going to be 1 of them, also Lincoln
Corey Johnson