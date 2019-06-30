Willy Myers takes Pro-Mod win at Highland Speedway!

June 29th, 2019
B Modifieds
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|2
|2
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|58R
|3
|3
|Zach Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|10
|4
|4
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|5
|6
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|6
|8
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|7
|9
|Josh Heuiser
|Marine, IL
|1H
|8
|13
|Michael Ripperda
|25
|9
|7
|Doug Tye
|Collinsville, IL
|4D
|10
|16
|Sean Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|11B
|11
|14
|John Holzhauer
|Pocahontas, IL
|34
|12
|11
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
|13
|17
|Jim Stevens
|Belleville, IL
|92
|14
|15
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
|15
|10
|Billy Knebel
|Pocohontas, IL
|52
|16
|12
|Jarrett Stryker
|Millstadt, IL
|18
|17
|5
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|29H
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|2
|2
|Zach Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|10
|3
|3
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|29H
|4
|1
|Doug Tye
|Collinsville, IL
|4D
|5
|7
|Josh Heuiser
|Marine, IL
|1H
|6
|6
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
|7
|9
|Michael Ripperda
|25
|8
|8
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
|9
|5
|Jim Stevens
|Belleville, IL
|92
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|58R
|2
|2
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|3
|3
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|4
|5
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|5
|6
|Billy Knebel
|Pocohontas, IL
|52
|6
|8
|Jarrett Stryker
|Millstadt, IL
|18
|7
|7
|John Holzhauer
|Pocahontas, IL
|34
|8
|4
|Sean Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|11B