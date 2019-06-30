Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Highland Speedway --> Willy Myers takes Pro-Mod win at Highland Speedway!

Willy Myers takes Pro-Mod win at Highland Speedway!

Willy Myers

June 29th, 2019

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
2 2 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R
3 3 Zach Hoffman Troy, IL 10
4 4 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
5 6 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
6 8 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
7 9 Josh Heuiser Marine, IL 1H
8 13 Michael Ripperda 25
9 7 Doug Tye Collinsville, IL 4D
10 16 Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 11B
11 14 John Holzhauer Pocahontas, IL 34
12 11 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23
13 17 Jim Stevens Belleville, IL 92
14 15 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88
15 10 Billy Knebel Pocohontas, IL 52
16 12 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt, IL 18
17 5 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
2 2 Zach Hoffman Troy, IL 10
3 3 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H
4 1 Doug Tye Collinsville, IL 4D
5 7 Josh Heuiser Marine, IL 1H
6 6 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23
7 9 Michael Ripperda 25
8 8 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88
9 5 Jim Stevens Belleville, IL 92

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R
2 2 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
3 3 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
4 5 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
5 6 Billy Knebel Pocohontas, IL 52
6 8 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt, IL 18
7 7 John Holzhauer Pocahontas, IL 34
8 4 Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 11B
