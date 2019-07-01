DOUBLE-X SPEEDWAY Race Results 6-30-19

Missouri One Call Night at Double X Speedway

The warm temperatures greeted fans and racers alike at Double-X Speedway Sunday evening, a welcome event after two consecutive rain cancellations. Missouri One Call system was on hand to visit with race fans during the evening also. Several first time visitors to Double-X Speedway were on hand in the Winged Sprint Car division to try the veterans of the weekly battles.

Winged Sprint Car heat number one saw Warrensburg, MO shoe Taylor Walton use the low line on a technically challenging track to secure the victory. Steven Russell was second, Tyler Blank third, Layne Himebaugh fourth and Kaitlyn Boland completed the top five. Lanny Carpenter and Broc Elliott were involved in an opening lap collision and had to retire to the pit area. The second heat race saw an opening lap accident involving Mackenzie Borchers and Glen Saville, relegating both of them to the pit area and at the same time Riley Kreisel had mechanical issues and returned to the trailer also. On the restart, Corey Nelson making his first start in 2019 took command at the green and was not headed. Ben Brown raced his way to second, Riley Goodno finished third and Timmy Smith was fourth.

Two Hobby Stock heats were contested to set the feature lineup. Heat one saw Kyle Smith take the win over hard charging veteran Mike Schrader. Chuck Coffey was third, John Canada fourth and Chris Kammerich fifth. In heat two, Josh Clark had the field covered, Jeremiah Wallingford was second, Karen Johnson third and Kevin Prall fourth.

The Super Stock heat race was claimed by John Clancy. Marshall Berry was second, Brandon Dunham third, Brandon Hays fourth and Joe Miller was fifth after retiring due to a bump into the outside front stretch wall on lap three and retiring to the pit area.

Feature time came on the evening with the Super Stock class leading off. Only four cars were able to make the green flag and it was all John Clancy’s race, leading from green to checkered. Brandon Dunham held off Marshall Berry for the number two spot, Berry challenged many times but was relegated to third and Brandon Hays finished fourth.

The Hobby Stock feature saw Kyle Smith and Popeye Clark leading the field to green. Smith took the lead at the drop of the green setting a quick pace. Mike Schrader settled into second and Chuck Coffey held down third. A red flag on lap nine for Chris Kammerich rollover in turn 3 brought the action to a halt. The race to the checker continued after Schrader was sent to the tail for hitting the restart cone, with Smith taking the victory. Coffey finished second, Josh Clark was third, Schrader recovered for fourth, John Canada was fifth and Karen Johnson was sixth. Chris Kammerich, Jeremiah Wallingford and Kevin Prall completed the finishing order.

The winged sprint cars took to the track for their feature event on a very technical surface with 12 of the 14 registered cars making the call. Taylor Walton and Corey Nelson led the field to the green and it was a drag race into turn one, Walton low and Nelson high on the track. Ben Brown raced his way into second early but was overtaken by Tyler Blank on lap seven. Blank began to reel in the leader as Walton began to encounter lapped cars. A caution on lap ten for Timmy Smith bunched the field right behind the leader. Walton would continue putting his #93 right on the bottom through the turns while Blank was trying different lines to gain an advantage. On lap 21 Blank made the middle groove in turn 4 work to pass Walton on the front straightaway. From that point on it was all Tyler Blank as he opened up a sizeable lead and claimed the victory. Walton would come home second, Layne Himebaugh was third, Ben Brown fourth and Corey Nelson was fifth. Riley Kreisel was sixth, Riley Goodno seventh, Steven Russell eighth, Kaitlyn Boland ninth and Broc Elliott tenth. Timmy Smith Lanny Carpenter, Mackenzie Borchers and Glen Saville completed the field.

Be sure to support local dirt track racing any chance you get. We hope to see you at Double-X this season. Next weekend the 600cc Micro Sprints join the card for their one appearance at Double-X in 2019. Follow us on Facebook and at www.doublexspeedway.com.