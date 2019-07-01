Four-Race Swing for Lucas Oil Late Models

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 1, 2019) – Beginning Wednesday, the teams of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will have a busy Independence weekend with four straight nights of racing.

The blockbuster weekend kicks off with the traditional July 3rd event at Muskingum County Speedway, then continues to Portsmouth Raceway Park on Thursday, Tyler County Speedway on Friday, and concludes at Mansfield Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Wednesday’s annual July 3rd event at Muskingum County Speedway, Presented by Kendrick Excavating and Dow Cameron Oil & Gas, will see the pit gate open at 2:00 pm. The General admission gates will open at 3:00 pm, followed by a driver autograph session at 5:00 pm. The drivers meeting is slated for 6:00 pm, with hot laps beginning at 6:30 pm.

In addition to the pulse-pounding action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Wednesday will also feature Open Wheel Modifieds, Sport Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Four Cylinders – plus the area’s largest fireworks display. For ticket pricing and more information, visit: www.muskingumcountyspeedway.com.

On Thursday, July 4th , Portsmouth Raceway Park will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the annual Independence 50. The Open Wheel Modifieds and Limited Late Models will serve as support divisions on Thursday.

The pit gate will open at 2:00 pm at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The general admission gates will open at 4:00 pm, with a driver autograph session set for 5:00 pm. A drivers meeting is set for 6:00 pm, with on-track action beginning at 6:30 pm. For more information, visit: www.portsraceway.com.

The elite drivers of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will invade “The Bullring” on Friday, July 5th. The 25th annual Topless 50, featuring dirt late models without a roof, will give spectators an up-close look as drivers wrestle their 800+ horsepower machines around Tyler County Speedway.

The action at Tyler County Speedway will also feature the Renegades of Dirt Modified tour battling for a $2,000 top prize, along with Crate Late Models and Hotmods. All gates will open at 3:00 pm. The drivers meeting will take place at 6:00 pm, followed by hot laps at 6:30 pm. Additional information is available at: www.tylercountyspeedwayonline.com.

The weekend will conclude on Saturday, at Mansfield Motor Speedway, for the Freedom 50 – Presented by Summit Racing Equipment. The pit gate will open at 2:00 pm, followed by general admission at 4:00 pm. A drivers meeting will take place at 5:30 pm, with hot laps beginning at 6:00 pm.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit: www.mansfieldmotorspeedway.com.

A sweep of the feature events this weekend could give the victor $48,000. The swing will include four complete programs of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event – setting up an action-packed weekend with over $190,000 in total purse up for grabs.

Jonathan Davenport leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship standings into the four-race swing. Earl Pearson Jr. is now second, followed by Tyler Erb in third. Josh Richards and Tim McCreadie round out the top five in championship standings.

Track and Event Information:

Muskingum County Speedway

Location: 7985 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden, OH 43821

Directions: I-70 to exit 155, then 10.1 miles north on SR 60 (WSR)

Website: www.muskingumcountyspeedway.com

Portsmouth Raceway Park

Phone Number: 740-354-3278

Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663

Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge

Website: www.portsraceway.com

Tyler County Speedway

Phone Number: 304-758-2660

Location: 1 Boreman School Road, Middlebourne, WV 26149

Directions: 3 miles south of Middlebourne, WV on SR 18

Website: www.tylercountyspeedwayonline.com

Mansfield Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 419-465-RACE (7223)

Location: 545 Crall Rd E, Mansfield, OH 44903

Directions: I-71 Exit 176, West on Hwy 30, Exit 5th Ave and turn right, Right on S Olivesburg Rd, left on Crall Rd E, track entrance on left.

Website: www.mansfieldmotorspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule (for July 3, 4, 5, 6):

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Lucas Oil Championship Standings: