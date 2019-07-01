Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder” will feature fireworks, Kids’ Bicycle Giveaway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 1, 2019) – In what’s become a holiday tradition combining racing, fireworks and a big kids’ bicycle giveaway, Lucas Oil Speedway plays host to a special “Thursday Night Thunder” edition of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series this week.

Casey’s General Stores and KY3 for Kids present the July 4th program. The Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models are the featured class, with a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main events courtesy of HICKAMO Country Store.

“The Thursday-night program during 4th of July week has become one of our most-popular weekly events of the season and it’s bigger than ever this year, falling on the actual holiday,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Along with the big fireworks show after the races by AM Pyrotechnics, we hope to make it a special night for a lot of youngsters.”

The Kids’ Bicycle Giveaway, for boys and girls ages 5-12, will take place during intermission. Youngsters can sign up for the Frog’s Signs Junior Fan Club when they arrive at the speedway for a chance to win a new bicycle. The speedway is still seeking donations of bicycles or cash donations toward new bikes. For questions or more details, contact Lisa Lorton at the Lucas Oil Speedway office (417) 282-5984 or via email at Lisa@lucasoilspeedway.com.

“Our goal is to give away more bicycles than our record total of 104 last year,” Danny Lorton said. “We hope to make it a memorable night for some kids who might not otherwise have a chance to have a bicycle.”

On the race track, it will be a full night of action with the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks joining the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV Late Models. Kaeden Cornell of Willard continues to lead the Late Model points race, but his lead is just six points over last Saturday’s feature winner Johnny Fennewald.

The ULMA Triple Crown also starts at Lucas Oil Speedway on Thursday Night, moves to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon on Friday Night and concludes Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway in Warrensburg. A ULMA Triple Crown Champion will be determined, based on a special points system from three events.

The closest Lucas Oil Speedway championship battle taking place is in the USRA Modified class as Paden Phillips of Chanute, Kansas, holds a five-point lead over both Robbie Reed and Chase Domer. Lebanon’s Kris Jackson has opened a 38-point lead over JC Morton in the B-Mods with Wheatland’s Toby Ott 88 in front of James Flood in the Street Stock division.

Visit participating area Casey’s General Stores locations for $2 discount coupons to the night’s activities. A big fireworks show courtesy of AM Pyrotechnics will light up the sky at the conclusion of the racing program. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

