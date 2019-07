JOLIET, IL – June 30, 2019 – While rain impacted the finish of Sunday’s Summer Nationals events at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL, rain throughout the midwest has also forced DIRTcar Racing and Dirt Oval at Route 66 officals to cancel Monday’s events in Joliet.

The Summer Nationals action resumes on Tuesday night, July 2, at the Wilmot Speedway in Wilmot, Wisconsin.