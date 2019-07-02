Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Summer Nationals event canceled!

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Summer Nationals event canceled!

Receding Floodwaters Still Too High to Run Saturday’s Summer Nationals Event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

PEVELY, MO – July 2, 2019 – First officials tried moving the event back a weekend, but still the Mississippi River has not cooperated enough. Unfortunately, DIRTcar and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 officials will have to cancel the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events scheduled for this Saturday, July 6.

While the river and its tributaries are receding from flood stages that have impeded the ability to enter the track’s grounds, the level has not dropped enough this week to ensure racing can take place this weekend. Track officials are expecting to be able to open on Saturday, July 13, however the tour will be completing its championship that night at Oakshade Raceway in Ohio.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set to race at I-55 Aug. 2-3 in the annual Ironman weekend, which includes a grueling 55-lap Feature worth $20,000 to the winner.

For more information on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, go to TheHellTour.com. For information about the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals visit ModifiedNationals.com.

