Kyle Strickler Races to Florence Modified Checkers



Tazewell Speedway and Portsmouth Raceway Park Up Next

Hazard, Kentucky (07/03/19) – Kyle Strickler overcame an early-race tangle to pilot his G-Style Transport No. 8 Wells & Sons Motorsports/ Wehrs Machine/ Longhorn Race Car Modified to his third win of 2019 on Saturday night at Kentucky’s Florence Speedway.

“Things definitely got dicey there early in the Modified feature, but not even a little damage could slow us down. It was pretty cool to come from the back to get the win,” Strickler said. “It wasn’t a bad weekend in the Super Late Model. We are still learning something new every time we hit the track. We made some solid gains at Tazewell, so I’m looking forward to going back there on Wednesday night.”

Friday night found Kyle Strickler kicking off the weekend’s action at Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, Tennessee) in a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) sanctioned program. In a field of 27 cars, Kyle secured his spot into the opening night feature with a fourth-place finish in his heat race. Starting in 11th in the $12,000-to-win finale, Strickler passed four cars in the 50-lapper to record a seventh-place finish.

The following night, Kyle pulled double duty at Florence Speedway (Union, Kentucky) during the annual Ralph Latham Memorial. Strickler followed up an eighth-place finish in his heat with the third-and-final transfer spot in his B-Main.

With $12,000 on the line in the feature, Kyle improved five spots in the 50-lapper to place 16th.

In the Open Wheel Modified ranks, Strickler got involved in a tangle on the opening lap of the feature, which tore off his front bumper. Joining the field from the tail, Kyle wheeled his way to the front to pick up his third win of the season.

Full results from these events are available at www.LucasDirt.com and www.FlorenceSpeedway.com .

Kyle will get a jump on the holiday weekend with a Wednesday night trip to Tazewell Speedway to compete with he Schaeffer’s Oil Iron Man Championship Series in a $5,000-to-win, Super Late Model program. On Thursday night, the team will join the LOLMDS contingent at Portsmouth Raceway Park (Portsmouth, Ohio), where a $12,000 winner’s check is on the line.

For more information on the weekend’s races, please visit www.TazewellSpeedway.net and www.LucasDirt.com .

