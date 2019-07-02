Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Lebanon Midway Speedway --> Lebanon Midway To Celebrate Woodall Memorial With Malvern Cash Money Late Models And Fireworks Show Friday Night

Lebanon Midway To Celebrate Woodall Memorial With Malvern Cash Money Late Models And Fireworks Show Friday Night

Lebanon, Mo.- The Lebanon Midway Speedway will celebrate the Independence Weekend Friday Night July 5th with a Late Model Special featuring the Malvern Bank Cash Money Late Model Series along with a Fireworks show to help honor former announcer and area racer Gary Woodall.

Woodall, who served our country was an advent racer and then turned his attention to Announcing for the last 4 plus seasons and truly loved his country, family, and local racing as he not only raced, but also owned cars.

Current Cash Money Series Point leader Brad Looney will lead the pack into Midway for there 2nd appearance of the season along with points runner-up Michael Maggard, Cole Wells, former MLRA standout Lebanon’s Brandon McCormick, Former USRA National B Modified champion Ryan Gilmore in a Chris Hawkins car, defending Series Champion Jon Driskell, Arkansas young gun Brandon Hunter,Rookie Point leader Aaron Scroggins and many more as the series has an average Late Model Car count of over 30 per event.

Action will also include a Full Points show including USRA B Modifieds, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks and Hornets.

A Special Fireworks show is slated to help celebrate the event and Holiday Weekend.

Gates will open at 5PM with Grandstand Adult Admission only $20 and kids 12 and under Free. Adult Pit Passes are $35 with Kids 12 and under $10.

Lebanon Midway Speedway is located 5 Miles East of Lebanon on Highway 32 then 1/4 mile on Highway B and is a 1/3 mile semi-banked dirt oval.

For more information visit The Facebook Page or website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net

For information on The Cash Money Late Model Series visit the Facebook Page or website at WWW.Cashmoneysds.com

