STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 7.2.2019

Below are the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings heading into the first week of July. The fireworks came early last week with Terbo and Killer at Tri-City. Tyler Erb got into Kyle Bronson in the early stages of the feature last Tuesday at the Tri-City Summer National race and Bronson returned the favor on the last lap to take the checkers. It was Bronson’s first ever Hell Tour win, the Florida driver represents Rocket Chassis and Durham Racing Engines. The most impressive thing over the situation no punches were thrown and Terbo had the greatest interview of all time stating, how is car is tore up and he will be back ready for Bronson to do it again, it was just hard racing. Bronson on the other end was not happy. Terbo and him are very close friends and just hated that it happened. Later in the week Terbo posted a picture on facebook wearing a Kyle Bronson T-Shirt while working on his tore up machine that went viral. It also should be noted these two pitted next to each other at the Lucas races this past weekend to show no hard feelings, great job to both of these young talented racers.

Brian Shirley continues to lead the Summer National points and picked up another win last week at Peoria Speedway. Brian also was leading the feature at Lincoln Speedway Sunday night before the rains came. The event was not completed and will probably not be made up since rain halted the event before the halfway mark. Bobby Pierce is not giving up and finished second 3-times last week at Tri-City, Peoria, and Terre Haute. Last week’s big winners on the Hell Tour were Kyle Bronson at Tri-City, Brian Shirley at Peoria, Mike Marlar at Brownstown, and Shannon Babb at Highland. Babb was in a brand new rocket and he was very impressive. Brandon Sheppard won the UMP/World of Outlaws co-sanctioned event at Terre Haute, Indiana on the big half-mile. Sheppard was in the Mark Richards House car and took home the $10,000 check.

A big shout out to Highland Speedway last Saturday night, the place was packed and the racing was great. The track had a top and bottom and was good the entire evening. That says a lot with the extreme temps last Saturday pushing the century mark.

This week the Hell Tour will be at Wilmont on Tuesday followed by Davenport, Macon, Farmer City, Pevely, and Quincy. Farmer City and Pevely features will pay $10,000 to win.

The Lucas Series had two races over the weekend one at Tazewell and the other at Florence. Shannon Buckingham took the win at Tazewell, and it was Jonathan Davenport holding off Jimmy Owens for the win at Florence.

The Lucas Series is back in action this week with 4 races on tap starting Wednesday at Muskingum County, Portsmouth, Tyler County, and Mansfield. The World of Outlaws will be racing July 5 at Independence, Iowa and Deer Creek Saturday in Minnesota the 6th.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 2019 7.2.2019

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jonathan Davenport

3 Tyler Erb

4 Ricky Weiss

5 Darrell Lanigan

6 Shane Clanton

7 Tim McCreadie

8 Ross Bailes

9 Jimmy Owens

10 Brandon Overton

11 Dale McDowell

12 Chris Ferguson

13 Chase Junghans

14 Bobby Pierce

15 Brian Shirley

16 Josh Richards

17 Mike Marlar

18 Hudson O’Neal

19 Mason Zeigler

20 Earl Pearson Jr.

21 Chris Madden

22 Rick Eckert

23 Shannon Babb

24 Devin Moran

25 Michael Page

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks. My plans this week include the Hell Tour events at Macon, Farmer City, and Pevely.