Wilmot Summer Nationals rained out; Lincoln Speedway’s Summer National features rescheduled!

WILMOT, WI – July 2, 2019 – Rain showers across the Southeastern part of Wisconsin have forced DIRTcar and Wilmot Raceway officials to cancel Tuesday evening’s Summer Nationals event. There will not be a makeup date.

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals action will continue on Wednesday, July 3 at the Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa.

For those with pit bands, a refund form will be online tomorrow for refunds. Any questions, please call the Track Enterprises Office tomorrow between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm at 217-764-3200

LINCOLN, IL – July 2, 2019 – The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Features that were cut short by rain last Sunday, June 30, at the Lincoln Speedway have been rescheduled for Thursday, July 25.

A rain shower settled over the Lincoln area on Sunday night as the Late Model Feature paced the track under yellow with 16 laps complete. That race will pick up where it left off and, after its completion of 40 laps, will not award drivers any points toward the overall Summer Nationals championship as the tour’s regularly schedule season will have concluded. Instead, each driver will receive 10 points toward their overall DIRTcar Late Model weekly points total.

The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, which had not yet taken the green flag for their Feature, will make up their 25-lap race on the same date and will award competing drivers points toward the overall Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals point standings, culminating with the Series finale at Fairbury Speedway on July 26 and 27 as part of the 30th annual Prairie Dirt Classic presented by Bank of Pontiac.

The full card for the July 25 race night at Lincoln will include DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models, DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, DIRTcar Pro Modifieds and DIRTcar Street Stocks.

The pit area will open at 3 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 4 p.m. and hot laps at 6 p.m. There will also be an on-track autograph session at 7 p.m. followed by racing at 7:30 p.m. DIRTcar Pro Modifieds and DIRTcar Street Stocks will run heat races before Features begin with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals first followed by the conclusion of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model Feature and the DIRTcar Pro Modified Feature and the DIRTcar Street Stock Feature.

Wristbands from the June 30 show are good for admission on July 25. Fans must have wristband to use as raincheck. For those who don’t have a wristband from the postponed event, grandstand admission will be discounted to $15 and pit admission will be $30 as a portion of original show was already run.

For more information on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, go to TheHellTour.com. For information about the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals visit ModifiedNationals.com.