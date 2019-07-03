Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Fayette County Speedway gets Summer Nationals makeup date for this Saturday, July 6th

Fayette County Speedway gets Summer Nationals makeup date for this Saturday, July 6th

BROWNSTOWN, IL — July 3 2019 — With rain affecting twelve DIRTcar Summer Nationals events already this season, officials are doing everything they can to reschedule events and make use of every free slot on the schedule. To this end, the Fayette Country Speedway event, originally scheduled for June 16, has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 6, filling the hole left by the cancellation at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I55. The event will now pay $7,500 to the Late Model Feature winner and $1,500 for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature.

Hell Tour action continues tomorrow, July 4, at Macon Speedway before heading to Farmer City Raceway for a $10,000-to-win Feature on Friday, July 5; and then the Fayette County Speedway event on Saturday. Follow @summernationals on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news, and be sure to tune into DIRTVision.com to watch every lap LIVE with your DIRTVision Fast Pass, powered by DirtonDirt.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Shirley Rolls to Fayette County Summer Nationals Triumph
  2. Moyer Dominates at Fayette County Speedway for 90th Victory of His DIRTcar Summer Nationals Career
  3. Feger Hustles to Fayette County Summer Nationals Win
  4. Unzicker Scores Second DIRTcar Summer Nationals ‘Hell Tour’ Victory at Fayette County Speedway
  5. Quincy Raceway announces makeup date for rained out UMP Summer Nationals
  6. 2016 Summer Nationals Tour Schedule Set; LaSalle Speedway date shifts to July 4 and Springfield Raceway has been added on June 30

Tagged with:

5 comments

  1. Jake Gregory
    July 3, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Blake Gregory

    Reply
  2. Troy Wallace
    July 3, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    YES!!!

    Reply
  3. Sarah N Donny Elam
    July 3, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Hope rain dont mess it up!!!! Would love to go

    Reply
  4. Brent Trame
    July 3, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    Eric Goetter your dream came true!

    Reply
  5. Dan Stockon
    July 3, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Good deal

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2019 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy