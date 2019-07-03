Fayette County Speedway gets Summer Nationals makeup date for this Saturday, July 6th

BROWNSTOWN, IL — July 3 2019 — With rain affecting twelve DIRTcar Summer Nationals events already this season, officials are doing everything they can to reschedule events and make use of every free slot on the schedule. To this end, the Fayette Country Speedway event, originally scheduled for June 16, has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 6, filling the hole left by the cancellation at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I55. The event will now pay $7,500 to the Late Model Feature winner and $1,500 for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature.

Hell Tour action continues tomorrow, July 4, at Macon Speedway before heading to Farmer City Raceway for a $10,000-to-win Feature on Friday, July 5; and then the Fayette County Speedway event on Saturday. Follow @summernationals on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news, and be sure to tune into DIRTVision.com to watch every lap LIVE with your DIRTVision Fast Pass, powered by DirtonDirt.