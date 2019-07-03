Herald & Review 100 Set For Macon Speedway Thursday Night

Summer National Late Model Stars Set For Macon Speedway Herald & Review 100

Thursday July 4 Event To Feature 3 Divisions And Fireworks

(Macon, IL) The stars of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour will be heading to Macon, IL for Thursday night’s Super Late Model event, the Herald & Review 100. The race, which will pay $5,000 to the winner, will draw some of the best dirt Super Late Models to the 1/5-mile, high-banked dirt oval. The popular series will be joined by the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds and Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods.

Brian Shirley, of Springfield, IL, currently leads the Summer National standings, leading by 22 points over Bobby Pierce, who has been quickly closing the gap. Shirley had a great start to the tour, winning four of the first six events. Pierce has been solid but hasn’t been in victory lane, like a number of Summer Nationals in the past. That said, he has a few runner-up finishes as of late and is looking to make a tight battle out of the points.

Winners on the tour this year include Shirley (4), Brandon Sheppard (2), Kyle Bronson (1), Mike Marlar (1), and Shannon Babb (1). The biggest winner of the tour has been Mother Nature, who has claimed or affected eleven of the events already this year.

Following Shirley and Pierce in the standings are Frank Heckenast, Jr., Babb, and former DIRTcar National Champion, Rusty Schlenk. Jason Feger, Sheppard, Billy Moyer, Tanner English, and Paul Stubber complete the top ten.

Joining the Super Late Models will be the BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modifieds and Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods. Tommy Sheppard, Jr., of New Berlin, IL currently leads the Modified division points at Macon, while Tim Hancock is atop the Pro Mod points. Both events Thursday will pay extra money out to participants.

Pit gates open Thursday at 3:00 with grandstand gates swinging open at 4:00. Hotlaps are scheduled to begin at 6:00 with Summer National qualifying at 6:30 and racing at 7:00 PM. Fireworks will be held at the end of the racing program. Grandstand admission is $25 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under.

Tickets for the event will be sold at the gate on raceday. For more information or any questions, visit maconracing.com or call 217-764-3000.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.