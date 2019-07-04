Central Missouri Speedway Gears Up for Two Nights of BBQ Bowl Racing this Weekend!

Central Missouri Speedway

July 3, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, MO) It is time for the 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl at Central Missouri Speedway honoring the Independence Day week and late track announcer Tom Wilson. Headlining the two nights of action is the $5,000-to-win, 50-lap A-Mod main event on Saturday.

Prior to finalizing the lineup for the Saturday finale, A-Mod drivers will compete in three rounds of heat races to determine pre-main event and main event starting grids. The format remains the same as last year; however, due to the fairness of all drivers competing in all three rounds of heat race action on Friday, no night two entries are permitted. In plain language, if you do not race the heat races on Friday, you cannot compete on Saturday. All drivers must qualify through heat race competition round passing points accumulation.

In addition to A-Mod special events this weekend. Mod-Lites will race on Friday night for their annual $1,500-to-win Track Special Event and 25-lap finale. Street Stocks are on the program for both nights and will compete for bonus money put up by various sponsors, including Elite Auto Repair, B&D Transmission, and Eickleberry Concrete and Construction plus an anonymous business sponsor donor.

The ULMA Late Models return to center stage at CMS on Saturday, this time for the finale of the ULMA association’s annual ‘Triple Crown Shootout.’ Heading into this weekend’s action, Aaron Marrant and Kaeden Cornell are tied for the overall ULMA point’s lead and both are expected to compete at CMS on Saturday. The ULMA group will be racing with a heavy heart after the tragic loss of two-time ULMA champion Jason Russell, who was killed in a boating accident last weekend.

On Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th, for the 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl Special Event weekend, adult general admission is $15, Active Military $12, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 years $12, Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Senior Citizens 75 and older free, Children 5 and under free. All pit passes, regardless of age are $40. All minors 18 years and older will require a minor release form, available on-site.

Promoters Earl and Susan Walls announced last Saturday during the annual fireworks extravaganza that they have decided to add fireworks into the mix again this Saturday with another full-on fireworks display put on by their grandson Brandon Walls after the final checkered flag on Saturday.

Drivers are reminded that there are no “track” registration fees this weekend and there will be no “track” points awarded in any of the competing classes. A-Mod and Mod-Lite drivers will have an entry fee as detailed on the CMS BBQ BOWL INFO frequently asked questions document, which is conveniently located on the track’s website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. The document contains detailed information on race payouts for all classes, fees and admissions, start times, program flow, and much more! All pit passes are sold separately per night from any entry fees and all pit passes are $40 each, per night, regardless of person’s age.

As a reminder to all drivers and fans, CMS does not accept credit cards; however, there are two ATM machines available on-site, one on the front stretch, one on pit side. Drivers may pay entries and pit passes with a check; however, the check must contain Tax ID or Driver’s License number.

This week’s details include: Friday, July 5th, 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl Night 1 – $1,500-to-win Mod-Lites, plus A-Mod qualifying heat races, also running Pure Stocks and Street Stocks (note, no B-Mods on Friday!) Then, on Saturday, July 6th, night two of the Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ events features 50-lap, $5,000-to-win A-Mod main event. Also running E-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and the ULMA Triple Crown Shootout finale plus fireworks!

For the first time ever, one of the dirt racing industry leaders will broadcast the entire race weekend live with a pay-per-view offering. Log on to www.racindirt.com for complete pay-per-view ordering details. Trenton Berry of RacinDirt.com recently stated, “We are honored to be covering this race for the first time ever!”

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south.

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Logan Contractors Supply, Inc., Budweiser, Pepsi, Country 94.1 FM KFKF, Joslin’s Jewelry, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Heartland Waste, Big O Tires, O’Reilly Auto Parts Warrensburg, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, KMZU The Farm 100.7 FM and KRLI Country 103.9 FM, Brooks Automotive LLC, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Elk Horn Tent and Canvas, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, Blue Springs Truck Line, OK Wheel Alignment, Elite Auto Repair, LJS Graphics, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, Rick Darling Performance, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, Kenny’s Tile & Flooring, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Buffalo Wild Wings, B&D Transmission, Fastenal, D&M Plumbing, LLC, Mid-America Packaged Ice, and RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

July 5th (Fri) – Tom Wilson Mem. BBQ Bowl Night 1 – $1,500-to-win Mod-Lites. A-Mod qualifying.

Featuring A-Mods, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

July 6th (Sat) – Tom Wilson Mem BBQ Bowl Night 2 – Night two AM qualifying and $5,000-to-win.

Feat. A-Mods, E-Mods, ULMA Late Models Triple Crown Finale, Street Stocks, & B-Mods

July 13th – Weekend off, no racing!

July 20th – Comfort Inn Race Night, Weekly Racing 11.

July 27th – Heartland Waste Race Night, Weekly Racing 12.

August 3rd – KFKF Country 94.1 FM and Kid’s Night – Weekly racing 13. Top Gun Series Begins!

August 10th – Logan Cont. Weekly Racing 14 (EM)

August 17th – Alternative Wire & Cable, Weekly Racing 15. Holden Chamber Night. (EM)

August 24th – Weekly Racing 16. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM)