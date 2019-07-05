Gordy Gundaker with last lap pass to win the UMP Summer Nationals at Macon Speedway

Feature
|1
|#11 Gordy Gundaker 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
100
|100
|51:48.356
|2
|00:12.304
|2
|#32 Bobby Pierce 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
55
|100
|51:48.577
|4
|00:11.947
|0.221
|0.221
|3
|#3S Brian Shirley 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
48
|100
|51:49.146
|1
|00:12.133
|0.790
|0.569
|4
|#25F Jason Feger 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
45
|100
|51:49.683
|1
|00:12.301
|1.327
|0.537
|5
|#28 Dennis Erb 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|100
|51:49.913
|2
|00:12.018
|1.557
|0.230
|
Jr.
|6
|#99JR Frank Heckenast 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|100
|51:50.510
|7
|00:12.268
|2.154
|0.597
|
Jr.
|7
|#CJ1 Rusty Schlenk 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
63
|100
|51:50.667
|3
|00:12.422
|2.311
|0.157
|8
|#51 Dean Carpenter 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
85
|100
|51:51.498
|1
|00:12.286
|3.142
|0.831
|9
|#16 Rusty Griffaw 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
13
|100
|51:52.495
|1
|00:12.279
|4.139
|0.997
|10
|#24 Ryan Unzicker 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
99
|99
|46:27.524
|3
|00:12.147
|11
|#10S Taylor Scheffler 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
90
|99
|51:52.774
|4
|00:12.257
|4.418
|5:25.250
|12
|#13 David Jaeger 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
78
|98
|51:53.558
|10
|00:12.522
|5.202
|0.784
|13
|#27 Greg Kimmons 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
59
|98
|51:53.868
|8
|00:12.637
|5.512
|0.310
|14
|#32M Cody Maguire 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
95
|98
|51:55.340
|12
|00:12.685
|6.984
|1.472
|15
|#33H Roben Huffman 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
31
|98
|51:55.347
|3
|00:12.634
|6.991
|0.007
|16
|#18 Shannon Babb 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
26
|97
|41:43.133
|4
|00:11.831
|17
|#31AUS Paul Stubber 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
54
|96
|51:54.402
|1
|00:12.625
|6.046
|10:11.269
|18
|#16H Mike Hammerle 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
67
|95
|51:55.990
|4
|00:12.871
|7.634
|1.588
|19
|#25H Chuck Hummer 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
91
|94
|51:57.634
|4
|00:12.800
|9.278
|1.644
|20
|#33B Billy Hough 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
28
|70
|28:27.925
|4
|00:12.547
|21
|#18W Trent Workman 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
43
|41
|18:23.777
|2
|00:12.824
|22
|#25W Allen Weisser 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
75
|26
|11:09.562
|1
|00:12.326
|23
|#82B Jason Milam 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
4
|25
|11:09.093
|3
|00:12.791
|24
|#48T Phil Taylor 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
79
|2
|00:34.986
|2
|00:13.749