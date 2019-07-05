Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Gordy Gundaker with last lap pass to win the UMP Summer Nationals at Macon Speedway

Gordy Gundaker with last lap pass to win the UMP Summer Nationals at Macon Speedway

Feature

1 #11 Gordy Gundaker   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
100
100 51:48.356 2 00:12.304
2 #32 Bobby Pierce   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
55
100 51:48.577 4 00:11.947 0.221 0.221
3 #3S Brian Shirley   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
48
100 51:49.146 1 00:12.133 0.790 0.569
4 #25F Jason Feger   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
45
100 51:49.683 1 00:12.301 1.327 0.537
5 #28 Dennis Erb   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
100 51:49.913 2 00:12.018 1.557 0.230
Jr.
6 #99JR Frank Heckenast   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
100 51:50.510 7 00:12.268 2.154 0.597
Jr.
7 #CJ1 Rusty Schlenk   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
63
100 51:50.667 3 00:12.422 2.311 0.157
8 #51 Dean Carpenter   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
85
100 51:51.498 1 00:12.286 3.142 0.831
9 #16 Rusty Griffaw   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
13
100 51:52.495 1 00:12.279 4.139 0.997
10 #24 Ryan Unzicker   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
99
99 46:27.524 3 00:12.147
11 #10S Taylor Scheffler   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
90
99 51:52.774 4 00:12.257 4.418 5:25.250
12 #13 David Jaeger   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
78
98 51:53.558 10 00:12.522 5.202 0.784
13 #27 Greg Kimmons   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
59
98 51:53.868 8 00:12.637 5.512 0.310
14 #32M Cody Maguire   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
95
98 51:55.340 12 00:12.685 6.984 1.472
15 #33H Roben Huffman   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
31
98 51:55.347 3 00:12.634 6.991 0.007
16 #18 Shannon Babb   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
26
97 41:43.133 4 00:11.831
17 #31AUS Paul Stubber   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
54
96 51:54.402 1 00:12.625 6.046 10:11.269
18 #16H Mike Hammerle   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
67
95 51:55.990 4 00:12.871 7.634 1.588
19 #25H Chuck Hummer   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
91
94 51:57.634 4 00:12.800 9.278 1.644
20 #33B Billy Hough   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
28
70 28:27.925 4 00:12.547
21 #18W Trent Workman   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
43
41 18:23.777 2 00:12.824
22 #25W Allen Weisser   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
75
26 11:09.562 1 00:12.326
23 #82B Jason Milam   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
4
25 11:09.093 3 00:12.791
24 #48T Phil Taylor   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
79
2 00:34.986 2 00:13.749
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Gordy Gundaker gets first ever UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win with Herald & Review 100 win at Macon Speedway!
  2. Mike Harrison wins thrilling Summit Modified Nationals event at Macon Speedway!
  3. Wilmot Summer Nationals rained out; Lincoln Speedway’s Summer National features rescheduled!
  4. Shirley Fights to Macon Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals Triumph
  5. Dennis Erb, Jr. with dramatic pass on final lap to win Tri-City Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals!
  6. Rodney Melvin wins Highland Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals with last lap pass!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2019 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy