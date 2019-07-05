IT’S ON !!!   FAYETTE COUNTY SPEEDWAY JULY 6TH

by Don Martin

Saturday night July 6th Fayette County Speedway is the place to be. Promoter Charlie Depew has announced that the Hell Tour UMP Summer Nationals will take place this Saturday at the Fayette County Speedway located in Brownstown, Illinois. The news came with the cancellation of Pevely’s event at I-55 Raceway. The flood waters still have not resided enough and with the clean-up no way the event can take place.

Fayette County Speedway was to host a UMP Summer National event a couple of weeks ago but rain postponed the event. The opportunity came Wednesday afternoon and Fayette County Promoter Charlie Depew jumped on the idea and it was announced last night the event will happen.

The UMP Late Models will pay $7500 to win and the A-Mods will pay $1000 to win. B-mods and Hornets are on the card as well.

Gates Open at 2pm with hot laps slated for 6 pm.

Grandstand tickets $30 adults, and Pits $40 adults

Children 7-12 ages $10 and pits for children $20

If you have never been to Fayette County Speedway is an action packed race track, 1/3 mile high banked oval.

Brian Shirley Quote “ It is one of the best kept secrets in the Midwest, usually the racing is excellent, and Charlie the promoter is easy to work with and does a great job job. Kudos to him for stepping up to the plate on such short notice so we all have a place to race at Saturday night.

The event comes on short notice so we need to get the word out to fans, sponsors, anyone who can help get the word out to the people.

Expected drivers on hand include Brian Shirley, Bobby Pierce, Jason Feger, Shannon Babb, Billy Moyer, Rusty Schlenk, Frankie Heckenast Jr., Gordy Gundaker, Tanner English, Michael Kloos, Rusty Griffaw, Tim Manville, Kenny Wallace, and the best UMP modified driver in the country Mike Harrison.