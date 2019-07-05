Marlar Conquers Independence 50 at Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (July 4, 2019) – Mike Marlar ran away with the Independence 50 on Thursday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park – earning his third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season.

At the drop of the green flag, Marlar sprinted to a comfortable lead and held the point for the entire race. Marlar had to withstand a 5-lap shootout to the finish with second-place running Josh Richards and Jimmy Owens after a lap-45 caution.

Richards moved into the second spot on lap four and tried to stay within striking distance of Marlar, but at stages during the race Marlar held a more than a straightaway advantage over Richards. Owens, who started sixth moved into third past Hudson O’Neal on lap 33 as he tried to track down Richards inside the last ten laps of the race before settling for the third spot. O’Neal and Jonathan Davenport completed the top five.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for twelfth time in his career, Marlar commented that his third heat race win over his good friend Owens is what set the stage to get the victory tonight. “I want to thank Jimmy for running me clean in that heat race. We went back-and-forth for most of the race. It was probably one of the best heat races you will ever see. Jimmy could be standing here right now if he would’ve won that race. He had a really good race car tonight as well.”

“These Rocket XR1 chassis are stout. This track has been kind of tough on us for a while now, but it feels good to win in front of this crowd. The track crew did a great job with the track today. It was fast all over, it was probably the best I have seen this place. This car could go anywhere I drove it on the track. Thanks to the entire crew for their help. My wife Stacy is from Ohio and a lot of her family is here this weekend.”

Owens was elated with the win. “We have been coming here a long time and I would say it’s the best I have seen this place. I had a good race with Hudson and then I thought I could catch Josh then that caution with five to go came out. I am not sure if it helped me or not. But we hung in there and got another good finish.”

Richards continued his string of strong finishes at Portsmouth. “This place has been really good to me over the past two years. The track was in really good shape tonight. We had the car set-up for the top and it really paid off. Congratulations to Mikey on the win, he was just too good tonight for anybody. We have been running really well and I hope the momentum carries over to Tyler County tomorrow. It is one of my top five favorite tracks. I will have a lot of friend and family there.”

The winner’s Ronnie Delk-owned, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Marathon Oil, Mark Martin Timber and Farms. Franklin Enterprises, RS Equipment Sales and Rentals, Integra Shocks, and VP Fuels.

Completing the top ten were Zack Dohm, Tyler Erb, Tim McCreadie, Shanon Buckingham, and Michael Norris.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Thursday, July 4, 2019

Independence 50

Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, Ohio

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Devin Moran / 14.456 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 14.561 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Moran ®, Tyler Erb ®, Zack Dohm, Doug Drown, Jason Jameson ®, Jackie Boggs, Audie Swartz, Earl Pearson, Jr.

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Jonathan Davenport, Chris Ferguson, Gregg Satterlee, Jacob Hawkins, Michael Norris, Matt Cosner

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Jimmy Owens, Hudson O’Neal, Shannon Thornsberry, Stormy Scott, Steve Casebolt , Jared Hawkins

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Shanon Buckingham, Tim McCreadie, Rod Conley, Billy Moyer, Jr., RJ Conley, Kyle Bronson, Kevin Wagner

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Jason Jameson ®, Jacob Hawkins, RJ Conley, Jackie Boggs, Steve Casebolt , Michael Norris, Kyle Bronson, Stormy Scott, Audie Swartz, Matt Cosner, Jared Hawkins, Kevin Wagner, Earl Pearson, Jr.

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $12,000 2 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $6,300 3 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,300 4 10 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,450 5 7 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $3,350 6 9 17d Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $1,800 7 5 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $2,300 8 8 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,000 9 4 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,900 10 22 5 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $1,100 11 13 12d Doug Drown Wooster, OH $1,075 12 18 8 Jacob Hawkins Fairmont, WV $1,050 13 12 71R Rod Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,025 14 16 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,700 15 1 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $1,700 16 23 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,900 17 24 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700 18 14 17T Shannon Thornsberry Martin, KY $1,000 19 25 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $1,700 20 11 22F Chris Ferguson Mount Holly, NC $1,000 21 21 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,000 22 19 71C RJ Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,000 23 15 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,000 24 17 12J Jason Jameson ® Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 25 20 4B Jackie Boggs Grayson, KY $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 29

Lap Leaders: Mike Marlar (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Mike Marlar

Margin of Victory: 1.780 seconds

Cautions: Jason Jameson (Lap 13); Chris Ferguson (Lap 17); Kyle Bronson (Lap 45); Chris Ferguson (Lap 46)

Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr., Kyle Bronson

Series Emergency Provisionals: Stormy Scott

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Michael Norris (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Tim McCreadie

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Anthony Burroughs (Josh Richards)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #4 – 15.469 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr.

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Mike Marlar (50 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Devin Moran

Time of Race: 27 minutes 29 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4035 $149,725 2 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 3610 $85,475 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3575 $74,275 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3555 $68,500 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3400 $67,375 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3380 $57,225 7 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 3325 $52,925 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3315 $74,550 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 3000 $50,025 10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 2885 $39,975 11 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 2750 $31,650 12 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2745 $45,150 13 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 2580 $24,475

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*