Mielke Defines Perfection during Independence 25 from Merritt Speedway

Lake City, MI (Friday, July 5, 2019) – The word ‘perfect’ is described by Merriam-Webster in two ways: being entirely without fault or defect; or as, satisfying all requirements. Either definition would accurately describe David Mielke’s performance from Merritt Speedway with the American Ethanol Modified Tour Presented by Allstar Performance during their Independence Weekend.

Mielke’s run to perfection began on Thursday night, when the team unloaded for night number one of the double-header weekend with the AEmods. Mielke went out with the Tour’s second group of American Ethanol Qualifiers, and laid down quick time with a 15.700. He bested Group One’s 15.967 laid down by Collin Thirlby. Mother Nature moved in before drivers could compete in their heat races, and Speedway and Tour officials elected to scrap the events from the schedule for Friday night.

That meant that on Friday, AEmods competitor would compete in two Rustic Hog Barbecue Qualifier Races; race number one setting the lineup for the inside row of the feature, while race number two set the outside. Qualifier Race Number One saw Thirlby use the short way around the speedway, hugging the tractor tires to pick up the win over Brett Banning and Luke Hubbell. In Qualifier Race Number Two, Mielke started on the pole along side current AEmods points leader Will Krup, and never looked back after the drop of the green flag. Mielke led every lap en route to the win, putting him on the outside pole for the 25 lap main event.

The Independence 25 was the final event on the weekend schedule for the AEmods. Thirlby and Mielke led the field to the American Ethanol Green Flag, with Mielke jumping out to the early lead over Thirlby and Krup. One caution flag slowed the field when Caleb Kill came to a stop on the top of turn number four. The restart and lapped traffic were no match for Mielke, who led every lap of AEmods competition, and went to YellowHose.com Victory Lane to collect the $2,500 check.

Mielke also proved tough in the opening events of the American Ethanol Late Model Tour (AELMT) on Friday, winning the Motul Motor Oil and Lubricants Fast Qualifier Award before winning his KEL Graphics Qualifier race. Complete AELMT event details will be released following the completion of Saturday night’s $5,000 to win main event from Merritt Speedway.

The next scheduled event for the AEmods is the Tommie Bauer Memorial on Friday, August 9th from Mount Pleasant Speedway. Complete details on that event will be released in the coming weeks.

Keep up with the AEmods online at aemods.com, and find and follow the Tour on social media including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

