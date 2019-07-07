Central Missouri Speedway Saturday BBQ Bowl Victories Go to Marrant, Vaughn, Richards, Burns, and Ryun!

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks, plus E-Mods and ULMA Late Models

Central Missouri Speedway

July 6, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, MO) The largest gathering of cars in the storied history of Central Missouri Speedway took place on Saturday night or night one of the 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl with 139 race teams jamming the pits to maximum capacity.

Among classes competing were 12 Pure Stocks, 17 E-Mods, 22 Street Stocks, 39 B-Mods, 16 ULMA Late Models, and 32 A-Mods for their night one three rounds of heat-race qualifying. All total, track personnel worked hard to keep the show moving, which took 4 hours and 30 minutes to run 33 total events on the night, capped off by another spectacular CMS fireworks extravaganza!

Logan Headley and Jeff Hardy captured the Pure Stock heat-race wins with Jeremy Curless, Shawn Burns, and Kit Bailey taking the E-Mod heat wins. Street Stock heat victories were claimed by Nathan Vaughn, Aaron Poe, and Brian Schutt. The four B-Mod heat winners included Jake Richards, Luke Nieman, Shadren Turner, and Steven Clancy while Aaron Marrant and Ryan Johnson claimed the ULMA Late Model heats. Jeremy Lile and Brad Smith captured the B-Mod b-main events.

Round 1 A-Mod heat winners included Dean Wille, Terry Schultz, Gunner Martin, and Jason Pursley. In round two heat action, Shad Badder, Kyle Westerhold, Marks Schafman, and Darron Fuqua were the winners. In the third and final round of heats, Jon Sheets, Tanner Mullens, Gunner Martin and Fuqua captured the victories.

Pure Stocks ran their 15-lap main event with Logan Headley and Jason Ryun showing the way to the green flag. Ryun was an early leader, but Headley stayed close while Spencer Reiff and Rodger Detherage were not far behind. A late caution slowed the field on lap 11 but Ryun was too strong on this night and went on to capture the victory over Headley, Reiff, Darrin Christy, and Steve Evans. Jerry Brown and Shawn Burns led the E-Mod 12-lap main to the green flag, but it was Burns who took off and drover away from the field, leaving the cars of Jeremy Curless, Jerad McIntire and Brown to sort out the battle for second. Burns was again strong and returned to CMS victory lane, this time ahead of Curless, McIntire, Brown, and Dakota Earls.

Street Stocks were in full force with Brian Schutt and Aaron Poe earning pole starting positions on round one. Early on, Schutt led a fierce battle with Nathan Vaughn and Poe through a lap-four caution period. Vaughn then grabbed the lead with Clayton Campbell moving to second. By lap nine it was Vaughn still showing the way with Schutt not far behind. In the end, the drivers ended the race in a fierce battle as Vaughn went on to claim the victory over Schutt, Poe, Campbell, and Devin Irvin.

In B-Mod main event action. Ryan Gillmore and Jake Richards occupied row one. It was Richards who led the field early and pulling away from the battle for second by lap six. Jacob Ebert and Gillmore had a fierce battle for second by lap nine. A caution waved late in the race but once again it was Richards who was strong on the restart and ultimately pulling away to another CMS win. Gillmore edged Ebert for second, behind Ebert in third was Shadren Turner and Blake Pierce.

The final main event of the night was the finale of the ULMA Triple Crown Shootout in which Ryan Johnson and Aaron Marrant started on the pole position. It was a tight battle up front between the two front-row starters plus Cole Henson and Todd McCoin. The race went green to checkered flag all the way through as Marrant mastered the track high and low keeping his closest pursuer behind him. As the laps wore down and the racing became close-quarters through the lapped cars, Marrant eventually prevailed for the victory over Johnson, Henson, Johnny Fennewald, and Todd McCoin.

After the conclusion of the A-Mod heat rounds, the top 12 locked in cars were Gunner Martin, Darron Fuqua, Jon Sheets, Mark Schafman, Dean Wille, Matt Johnson, Kameron Grindstaff, Shad Badder, Kyle Westerhold, Chad Lyle, Tyler Hibner, and James Eaton. The top six points earners re-drew for the Sunday feature starting spots and it was Jon Sheets who drew the pole. Here’s a look at the 20-lap B-Main Lineup and the A-Main Lineup so far:

Row A-Main Lineup

1) 8s Jon Sheets 68 Dean Wille

2) 75 Gunner Martin 87 Darron Fuqua

3) 1x Matt Johnson 34 Mark Schafman

4) 14k Kameron Grindstaff 173 Shad Badder

5) 17 Kyle Westerhold 16s Chad Lyle

6) 89 Tyler Hibner 24 James Eaton, Jr.

Row B-Main Lineup (Top 12 To A)

1) 1K Tim Karrick 75 Terry Phillips

2) 11jr Randall Schiffelbein 90 Terry Schultz

3) 02 Tanner Mullens 5 Colson Kirk

4) 38c Jason Pursley 187 Sturgis Streeter

5) 88 Jimmy Dowell 31 Ed Griggs

6) 19s Lance Mari 42 Sam Florence

7) 74 Rodney Schweizer 86 Kerry Davis

8) 7b Bobby Russell 22h Dustin Hodges

9) 8x Robby Love 21p Darren Phillips

10) 7 Anthony Tanner 86+2 Buddy Benedict

The weekend concludes on Sunday night July 7th for night two of the BBQ Bowl weekend. Competing classes are $5,000-to-win Modifieds, $1,500-to-win Mod-Lites, plus B-Mods and Street Stocks return to the program. General admission is $15, Active Military $12, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 years $12, Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Senior Citizens 75 and older free, Children 5 and under free. All pit passes, regardless of age are $40. All minors 18 years and older will require a minor release form, available on-site.

Pit gates are set to open at 4:30 with grandstand admission at 5. Driver pill draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points if late check-in), pit meeting takes place at 6:30, followed by hot laps at 7 and racing at 7:30.

As a reminder to all drivers and fans, CMS does not accept credit cards; however, there are two ATM machines available on-site, one on the front stretch, one on pit side. As a reminder to A-Mod drivers regarding next weekend’s BBQ Bowl $5,000-to-win race, due to the three-heat race format, no night two A-Mod entries will be permitted. In plain language, if you did not race the heat races on Saturday, you cannot compete on Sunday.

Complete information regarding the upcoming 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl may be found on the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Once on the website, click on the special event tab titled “CMS BBQ BOWL INFO” and you will find the event running order, event Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (FAQ) document, and the event flyer.

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south.

A-Main Results from Saturday, July 6, 2019

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Jason Ryun (27) Kansas City, Mo. 2. 1. Logan Headley (23) Lone Jack, Mo. 3. 5. Spencer Reiff (7) Kansas City, Mo. 4. 9. Darrin Christy (3B) Kansas City, Ks. 5. 8. Steve Evans (89e) Warrensburg, Mo. 6. 3. Jeff Hardy (427) Sedalia, Mo. 7. 4. Scott Martin (12) Warrensburg, Mo. DNF. 6. Rodger Detherage (25x) Windsor, Mo. DNF. 7. Jimmie Workman (24) Concordia, Mo. DNF. 11. Dustin Dillon (22) Higginsville, Mo. DNF. 12. Joseph Kelly (36) Concordia, Mo. DNS. 10. John Jameson (182) Kansas City, Mo.

E MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Shawn Burns (28) Overland Park, Ks. 2. 5. Jeremy M Curless (33) Grain Valley, Mo. 3. 4. Jerad McIntire (9X) Joplin, Mo. 4. 1. Jerry Brown (X) Hume, Mo. 5. 3. Dakota Earls (15E) Independence, Mo. 6. 16. Kristopher Bailey (77) Liberty, Mo. 7. 14. Jaren Martin (3366) Republic, Mo. 8. 17. Steven Makar (4M) Basehor, Ks. 9. 7. Jason Earls (11) Independence, Mo. 10. 8. Chet Yates (99c) Cameron, Mo. 11. 12. Bryan Smith (98) Belton, Mo. 12. 10. Jerry Schmidt (33x) Blue Summit, Mo. 13. 13. Leland Quint (118) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 14. 9. Jeffrey Duncan (87D) Holden, Mo. 15. 6. Danny Thompson (7J) Independence, Mo. DNF. 11. John Snyder (6J) Smithville, Mo. DNS. 15. David Dorrell (06D) Independence, Mo.

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 3. Nathan Vaughn (12V) Sedalia, Mo. 2. 1. Brian Schutt (10) Lebanon, Mo. 3. 2. Aaron Samuel Poe (45) Knob Noster, Mo. 4. 4. Clayton W Campbell (30C) Otterville, Mo. 5. 10. Devin Irvin (67) Cleveland, Mo. 6. 8. Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo. 7. 11. Eric Hammons (5H) Smithton, Mo. 8. 5. John Brooks (27) Warrensburg, Mo. 9. 7. Scott Jeffrey Johnson (7m) Nevada, Mo. 10. 16. Ethan Lamons (0) Humolbt, Ks. 11. 14. Michael Mullins (M20) Kingsville, Mo. 12. 12. Christopher Kircher (28K) Drexel, Mo. 13. 13. Robert Chad Eickleberry (09) arrensburg, Mo. 14. 22. Dale Douty (3) Butler, Mo. 15. 6. James Allen Ngo (60) Independence, Mo. 16. 20. Daniel McKenzie (77) Warrensburg, Mo. 17. 18. Jerry Schmidt (11x) Blue Summit, Mo. 18. 15. Nick Bennett (51) Grain Valley, Mo. DNF. 9. Jay Prevete (25xxx) Windsor, Mo. DNF. 19. David Higgins (54LM) Parker, Ks. DNF. 17. Nick Whalen (00) Kansas City, Ks. DNS. 21. Alex Gilbertson (55) Hallsville, Mo.

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 2. 1. Ryan Gillmore (66) Springfield, Mo. 3. 5. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo. 4. 7. Shadren Turner (17T) St Joseph, Mo. 5. 9. David Blake Pierce (16) Kansas City, Mo. 6. 10. Cody Brill (96) Harrisonville, Mo. 7. 6. Luke Nieman (181) Nortonville, Ks. 8. 14. Austin Charles (81) Basehor, Ks. 9. 4. Robert Chad Staus (c3) Otterville, Mo. 10. 18. Brad Smith (99) Belton, Mo. 11. 22. J C Morton (18) Springfield, Mo. 12. 8. Rex Harris (30) Macks Creek, Mo. 13. 3. Stephen Clancy (12c) Odessa, Mo. 14. 12. Rodney L Cordon (14) Independence, Mo. 15. 20. Mitchell Franklin (F1) Camdenton, Mo. 16. 17. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo. 17. 15. Kyle Henning (1) Atchison, Ks. 18. 13. Bill Small (28s) Holden, Mo. 19. 16. Johnny McGinnis (10) Hardin, Mo. 20. 21. Danny Martin (33) 21. 24. Dayton Pursley (10P) Hermitage, Mo. 22. 23. Brian Murphy (1M) Carbondale, Ks. DNF. 11. Daniel Harris (07) Excelsior Springs, Mo. DNF. 19. Tyler Wood (7) Harrisonville, Mo.

ULMA LATE MODELS A-Feature