Mike Marlar bests Brian Shirley for Quincy Raceway UMP Summer Nationals win!

Feature

1 #157 Mike Marlar   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
51
40 15:16.497 2 00:15.123
2 #3S Brian Shirley   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
93
40 15:18.442 5 00:14.976 1.945 1.945
3 #CJ1 Rusty Schlenk   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
56
40 15:20.390 2 00:15.073 3.893 1.948
4 #99JR Frank Heckenast   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
40 15:21.184 2 00:15.338 4.687 0.794
Jr.
5 #32 Bobby Pierce   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
14
40 15:21.429 18 00:15.310 4.932 0.245
6 #40B Kyle Bronson   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
6
40 15:23.120 2 00:15.455 6.623 1.691
7 #O Dewayne Keifer   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
89
40 15:27.863 5 00:15.748 11.366 4.743
8 #33F Ricky Frankel   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
25
40 15:31.445 8 00:15.780 14.948 3.582
9 #56 Jamie Wilson   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
85
40 15:32.110 9 00:15.862 15.613 0.665
10 #13 David Jaeger   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
82
39 15:20.890 9 00:15.890 4.393
11 #4G Bob Gardner   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
9
39 15:28.325 32 00:15.326 11.828 7.435
12 #93 Jay Johnson   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
95
39 15:30.251 39 00:15.792 13.754 1.926
13 #31AUS Paul Stubber   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
3
38 15:19.416 11 00:15.962 2.919
14 #16H Mike Hammerle   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
93
38 15:26.052 10 00:16.175 9.555 6.636
15 #6 Cliff Powell   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
57
38 15:30.802 7 00:16.628 14.305 4.750
16 #7B Mark Burgtorf   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
60
28 12:34.890 10 00:16.109
17 #99H Dylan Hoover   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
33
23 11:14.327 5 00:16.227
18 #16 Rusty Griffaw   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
79
1 00:24.523 1 00:18.332
19 #45DW Denny Woodworth   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
59
00:04.816 0 00:00.000
20 #45M Melvin Linder   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
63
00:06.523 0 00:00.000 1.707
21 #25F Jason Feger   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
27
00:00.000 0 00:00.000
