Mike Marlar bests Brian Shirley for Quincy Raceway UMP Summer Nationals win!

Feature
|1
|#157 Mike Marlar 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
51
|40
|15:16.497
|2
|00:15.123
|2
|#3S Brian Shirley 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
93
|40
|15:18.442
|5
|00:14.976
|1.945
|1.945
|3
|#CJ1 Rusty Schlenk 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
56
|40
|15:20.390
|2
|00:15.073
|3.893
|1.948
|4
|#99JR Frank Heckenast 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|40
|15:21.184
|2
|00:15.338
|4.687
|0.794
Jr.
|5
|#32 Bobby Pierce 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
14
|40
|15:21.429
|18
|00:15.310
|4.932
|0.245
|6
|#40B Kyle Bronson 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
6
|40
|15:23.120
|2
|00:15.455
|6.623
|1.691
|7
|#O Dewayne Keifer 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
89
|40
|15:27.863
|5
|00:15.748
|11.366
|4.743
|8
|#33F Ricky Frankel 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
25
|40
|15:31.445
|8
|00:15.780
|14.948
|3.582
|9
|#56 Jamie Wilson 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
85
|40
|15:32.110
|9
|00:15.862
|15.613
|0.665
|10
|#13 David Jaeger 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
82
|39
|15:20.890
|9
|00:15.890
|4.393
|11
|#4G Bob Gardner 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
9
|39
|15:28.325
|32
|00:15.326
|11.828
|7.435
|12
|#93 Jay Johnson 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
95
|39
|15:30.251
|39
|00:15.792
|13.754
|1.926
|13
|#31AUS Paul Stubber 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
3
|38
|15:19.416
|11
|00:15.962
|2.919
|14
|#16H Mike Hammerle 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
93
|38
|15:26.052
|10
|00:16.175
|9.555
|6.636
|15
|#6 Cliff Powell 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
57
|38
|15:30.802
|7
|00:16.628
|14.305
|4.750
|16
|#7B Mark Burgtorf 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
60
|28
|12:34.890
|10
|00:16.109
|17
|#99H Dylan Hoover 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
33
|23
|11:14.327
|5
|00:16.227
|18
|#16 Rusty Griffaw 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
79
|1
|00:24.523
|1
|00:18.332
|19
|#45DW Denny Woodworth 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
59
|00:04.816
|0
|00:00.000
|20
|#45M Melvin Linder 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
63
|00:06.523
|0
|00:00.000
|1.707
|21
|#25F Jason Feger 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
27
|00:00.000
|0
|00:00.000