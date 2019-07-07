Nick Hoffman holds off Tyler Nicely for Quincy Raceway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Feature
|1
|#2 Nick Hoffman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
88
|25
|08:25.994
|8
|00:15.388
|2
|#25N Tyler Nicely 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
30
|25
|08:26.543
|8
|00:15.352
|0.549
|0.549
|3
|#O5 Dave Wietholder 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
26
|25
|08:28.921
|1
|00:15.349
|2.927
|2.378
|4
|#18L Michael Long 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
42
|25
|08:29.055
|8
|00:15.688
|3.061
|0.134
|5
|#36 Kenny Wallace 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
7
|25
|08:29.615
|2
|00:15.627
|3.621
|0.560
|6
|#K19 Will Krup 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
21
|25
|08:30.276
|4
|00:15.693
|4.282
|0.661
|7
|#99 Hunt Gossum 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
49
|25
|08:31.298
|7
|00:15.657
|5.304
|1.022
|8
|#29 Chris Spalding 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
80
|25
|08:32.014
|20
|00:15.899
|6.020
|0.716
|9
|#16 Shaun Deering 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
24
|24
|08:33.350
|7
|00:16.008
|7.356
|1.336
|10
|#7S Craig Spegal 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
54
|24
|08:33.782
|11
|00:15.989
|7.788
|0.432
|11
|#5R Bill Roberts 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
90
|24
|08:34.536
|15
|00:16.074
|8.542
|0.754
|12
|#40 Josh Newman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
96
|24
|08:34.933
|9
|00:15.924
|8.939
|0.397
|13
|#11T Dugan Thye 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
40
|24
|08:35.841
|15
|00:16.277
|9.847
|0.908
|14
|#82M Ryan Meyer 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
19
|24
|08:36.368
|6
|00:16.180
|10.374
|0.527
|15
|#105 Ben Huff 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
38
|24
|08:37.688
|5
|00:16.347
|11.694
|1.320
|16
|#B4 Kevin Blackburn 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
34
|23
|07:58.932
|1
|00:15.473
|17
|#77 Ray Bollinger 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
52
|20
|05:25.903
|7
|00:15.754
|18
|#31 Joey Gower 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
72
|18
|07:50.010
|6
|00:16.028
|2:24.107
|19
|#733 Spencer Havermale 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
10
|2
|00:38.036
|1
|00:16.334
|20
|#O7Y Ronnie Yelton 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
35
|00:00.000
|0
|00:00.000