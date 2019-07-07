Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Nick Hoffman holds off Tyler Nicely for Quincy Raceway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Nick Hoffman holds off Tyler Nicely for Quincy Raceway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Nick Hoffman

Feature

1 #2 Nick Hoffman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
88
25 08:25.994 8 00:15.388
2 #25N Tyler Nicely   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
30
25 08:26.543 8 00:15.352 0.549 0.549
3 #O5 Dave Wietholder   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
26
25 08:28.921 1 00:15.349 2.927 2.378
4 #18L Michael Long   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
42
25 08:29.055 8 00:15.688 3.061 0.134
5 #36 Kenny Wallace   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
7
25 08:29.615 2 00:15.627 3.621 0.560
6 #K19 Will Krup   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
21
25 08:30.276 4 00:15.693 4.282 0.661
7 #99 Hunt Gossum   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
49
25 08:31.298 7 00:15.657 5.304 1.022
8 #29 Chris Spalding   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
80
25 08:32.014 20 00:15.899 6.020 0.716
9 #16 Shaun Deering   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
24
24 08:33.350 7 00:16.008 7.356 1.336
10 #7S Craig Spegal   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
54
24 08:33.782 11 00:15.989 7.788 0.432
11 #5R Bill Roberts   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
90
24 08:34.536 15 00:16.074 8.542 0.754
12 #40 Josh Newman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
96
24 08:34.933 9 00:15.924 8.939 0.397
13 #11T Dugan Thye   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
40
24 08:35.841 15 00:16.277 9.847 0.908
14 #82M Ryan Meyer   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
19
24 08:36.368 6 00:16.180 10.374 0.527
15 #105 Ben Huff   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
38
24 08:37.688 5 00:16.347 11.694 1.320
16 #B4 Kevin Blackburn   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
34
23 07:58.932 1 00:15.473
17 #77 Ray Bollinger   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
52
20 05:25.903 7 00:15.754
18 #31 Joey Gower   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
72
18 07:50.010 6 00:16.028 2:24.107
19 #733 Spencer Havermale   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
10
2 00:38.036 1 00:16.334
20 #O7Y Ronnie Yelton   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
35
00:00.000 0 00:00.000
