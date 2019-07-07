Nick Hoffman scores Summit Modified Nationals win at Fayette County Speedway!

Hoffman Charges from Sixth to Victory in Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature

BROWNSTOWN, IL — July 6, 2019 —

Hoffman Charges from Sixth to Win: Nick Hoffman pulled off a rare feat on Saturday night at Fayette County Speedway by charging from sixth to victory, and in the process defeating DIRTcar UMP legend Mike Harrison, who started from the pole position.

Harrison and Tyler Nicely controlled the front row, but Nicely got the jump on the initial start. Harrison, the track record holder and defending series champion, went to the top for the 25-lap Feature while Nicely rolled through the middle and opened up a slight advantage.

While Kenny Wallace battled Trey Harris for third, Hoffman marched forward, making it a three-car battle for third then chasing down and passing Harrison for second. Hoffman, of Mooresville, NC, kept the pressure on and he closed the gap on Nicely, who had built almost a straightaway advantage.

With nine laps to go, Hoffman caught Nicely and passed him around the middle. Hoffman then went to the outside groove and pulled away for his his fifth DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals feature victory in 2019.

DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature (25 Laps) – 1. 2-Nick Hoffman [6]; 2. 25N-Tyler Nicely [2]; 3. 24H-Mike Harrison [1]; 4. 1S-Brian Shaw [9]; 5. 3E-Robbie Eilers [5]; 6. 36-Kenny Wallace [3]; 7. 28B-Michael Bolyard [10]; 8. 57-Trey Harris [4]; 9. 22-Wade Wenthe [8]; 10. MB4-Marty Lindeman [14]; 11. 148-Gabe Menser [22]; 12. 8-Kyle Steffans [7]; 13. 99-Hunt Gossum [17]; 14. 10X-Jim Black [11]; 15. 7H-Spencer Hughes [15]; 16. J1-Roger Jackson [19]; 17. 77-Ray Bollinger [13]; 18. 59R-Jacob Rexing [21]; 19. 01W-Derrick Black [12]; 20. 28-Rodney Standerfer [16]; 21. 14-Rick Conoyer [20]; 22. 87Z-Zeb Moake [18]; KSE Hard Charger Award: 148-Gabe Menser[+11]