$5,000 BBQ Bowl Victory Goes to Terry Phillips, Dillon Raffurty, Devin Irvin, and Steven Clancy also take Wins at Central Missouri Speedway!

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites

Central Missouri Speedway

July 7, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, MO) The 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl wrapped up on Sunday night at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS), albeit one day later than planned, but no less spectacular to complete the weekend! A total of 80 race teams were on hand in the four divisions, including 22 Mod-Lites for their $1,500-to-win Track Special Event, 13 B-Mods, 14 Street Stocks, and 31 A-Mods, that were on hand for the $5,000 to win victory!

Mod-Lite Recap (22 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Mike Kennedy, Donnie Dannar, Tony Kerr. Heat Two Top Three: Cody Miller, Ed Griggs, Jeff Raffurty Heat Three Top Three: Dillon Raffurty, Brian Ziegler, Nathan Wolfe. A-Main Event, 25-Lap, $1,500-to-Win Recap: Donnie Dannar and Dillon Raffurty started the night’s main event for Mod-Lites on Row one with Dillon getting the lead early on to pace the field. Behind him, Ed Griggs and Cody Miller ran strong in second and third. Through a series of several early cautions, Raffurty maintained his lead with Miller, Griggs, and Dannar in tow. Midway through the race, Dillon built a strong lead as the race finished under a long green flag race period. Dannar succumbed to race gremlins on lap 9, after which Dillon pulled away to claim the special event and his 30th CMS checkered flag. Griggs finished second ahead of Miller Brian Ziegler, David Raffurty, and Mike Kennedy inside the top six.

B-Mod Recap (13 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Luke Nieman, Steven Clancy, Chad Walker. Heat Two Top Three: Jake Richards, Jessie Mulich, Kyle Henning. A-Main Event, $500-to-Win, 20-Lap Recap: Steven Clancy and Andy Bryant made up the front row of the B-Mod main with Clancy jumping out to an early race lead. After a lap two caution, racing resumed with Clancy building up a half straightaway lead by lap eight. Jake Richards, Bryant, Kyle Henning and Chad Staus followed inside the top five. Staus retired by lap 12 as his car costed to the infield as Clancy continued to lead Richards. Clancy’s blistering pace was too much on this night as he pulled away for his 16th career CMS victory. Richards crossed the line second with Kyle Henning, Andy Bryant, Daniel Harris, and Jessie Mulich to round out the top six. .

Street Stock Recap (14 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Brett Wood, John Brooks, Jimmy Ngo. Heat Two Top Three: Clayton Campbell, Devin Irvin, Michael Mullins. Main Event Recap. A-Main Event, $400-to-Win, 15-Lap Recap: Bret ‘Woody’ Wood and Devin Irvin led the field to the 15-lap main event green flag. Irvin, in search of his first-ever CMS win led the opening circuits with Wood close by. By lap 4, Brian Schutt moved into second and challenged for the lead on the next lap with Irvin holding on. Irvin held his lead through a lap six caution as Schutt and Wood. Clayton Campbell moved to forth by lap 1 with John Brooks fifth. In the closing laps, Irvin and Schutt pulled away from Wood to settle the race and as the pair came to the checkers, it was Irvin who claimed his first-ever CMS victory! Schutt held strong for second with Brett Wood, Clayton Campbell, Aaron Poe, and Michael Mullins rounding out the top six.

A-Mod Recap: (31 Cars). B-Main Top 12 Transferring to the A-Main: Tim Karrick, Terry Phillips, Terry Schultz, Jason Pursley, Jimmy Dowell, Randall Schiffelbein, Colson Kirk, Lance Mari, Sturgis Streeter, Ed Griggs, Dustin Hodges. A-Main, $5,000-to win, 50-Lap Recap: Jon Sheets and Dean Wille began the main event from row one with Wille moving out to an early lead over Sheets, Darron Fuqua and Gunner Martin. By lap seven, Fuqua moved to second behind Wille, who built up a half straightaway lead. The order at lap ten was Wille, Fuqua, Sheets, Martin, and Chad Lyle. Fuqua began to inch closer as Wille encountered lapped traffic by circuit 15 with Sheets, Martin, and Lyle still inside the top five. Terry Phillips was moving up in the field by lap 18 as he moved to seventh from his 14th starting spot. At lap 20, things really began to tighten up as the leaders encountered heavy lapped traffic. Caution flew on lap 21 to bunch the field as Wille continued to be under pressure from Fuqua, Martin, and Sheets. By lap 24, Terry Phillips moved to fourth. Fuqua tried the high side pushing the limits in turns three and four as the battle of the 75 cars continued with Gunner Martin and Terry Phillips in third and fourth. Sheets held point in fifth with Karrick, Lyle, Terry Schultz, Kameron Grindstaff, and Mark Schafman inside the top ten. Fuqua got too high on lap 30 as Martin and Phillips got around to move to second and third. Phillips moved to the high side to try to figure a line around Marin and took second on lap 35 from Martin. With ten laps remaining, Phillips caught Wille in lapped traffic and took command by lap 41 with Wille on the high side behind heavy lapped traffic. As the pair weaved their way though Wille stayed close to the leader as Martin, Fuqua, Sheets, and Karrick tried to close in. Caution Flew for a single-car spin at lap 43 as Phillips led Wille, Martin, Fuqua, and Sheets back to green. Inside of five to go, Phillips had the lead, but caution flew again for debris throughout the speedway. On the restart Terry Schultz was too high and spun in turn one to draw another caution. Another caution flew with a three-car incident in turn three and four. On the final restart, Phillips pulled away to claim his second CMS BBQ Bowl victory of his career. Behind Phillips at the finish were Gunner Martin, who finished the last series of laps with a left-front flat tire to hold on for the runner-up position. Wille ran a very strong race to third with Tim Karrick and Darron Fuqua rounding out the top five. Sixth through tenth was Jon Sheets, Chad Lyle, Mark Schafman, Colson Kirk, and Shad Badder.

After the night’s twelfth and final event, the crowd and drivers were on their way home by 10:05 p.m. Next weekend, July 13th is a weekend off from racing at Central Missouri Speedway as the staff, fans, and drivers enjoy a mid-summer break in the action. Racing resumes with Championship action on Saturday, July 20th for Comfort Inn Race Night with A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

July 20th – Comfort Inn Race Night, Weekly Racing 11.

July 27th – Heartland Waste Race Night, Weekly Racing 12.

August 3rd – KFKF Country 94.1 FM and Kid’s Night – Weekly racing 13. Top Gun Series Begins!

August 10th – Logan Cont. Weekly Racing 14 (EM)

August 17th – Alternative Wire & Cable, Weekly Racing 15. Holden Chamber Night. (EM)

August 24th – Weekly Racing 16. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM)

Aug 31st – (Sat) Seeburg Muffler Race Night, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night one A-Mod qualifying. Featuring AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM.

September 1st – (Sunday) Night 2, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night two A-Mod

qualifying and $3,000-to-win. Featuring AM, BM, EM, ULMA.

September 20th – (Friday) Night 1, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ULMA.

September 21st – (Saturday) Night 2, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ML.

A-Main Results from Saturday, June 22, 2019

A-Main Results from Sunday, July 7, 2019

MODIFIED A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 14. Terry Phillips (75T) Springfield, Mo. 2. 3. Gunner Martin (75) Sugar Creek, Mo. 3. 2. Dean K Wille (68) Warrensburg, Mo. 4. 13. Timothy W Karrick (1K) Basehor, Ks. 5. 4. Darron Fuqua (87) Mayetta, Ks. 6. 1. Jon Sheets (8S) Nevada, Mo. 7. 10. Chad Lyle (16S) Oak Grove, Mo. 8. 6. Mark Schafman (34) Edwardsville, Ks. 9. 20. Colson Kirk (5K) Urbana, Mo. 10. 8. Shad Badder (73B) Bates City, Mo. 11. 19. Randall A Schiffelbein Jr (11Jr) Berryton, Ks. 12. 22. Sturgis Streeter (187) Hoyt, Ks. 13. 23. Edward Griggs (31) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 14. 7. Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo. 15. 17. Jason Pursley (38C) Hermitage, Mo. 16. 11. Tyler Hibner (89) Chillicothe, Mo. DNF. 16. Terry L Schultz (90) Sedalia, Mo. DNF. 15. Tanner Mullens (02) Wichita, Ks. DNF. 9. Kyle Westerhold (17k) Blue Springs, Mo. DNF. 21. Lance Mari (19SB) Ontario, Ca. DNF. 12. James Dean Eaton (24JR) Buckner, Mo. DNF. 18. Jimmy Dowell (88) Boonville, Mo. DNF. 24. Dustin Hodges (22H) Centralia, Mo. DNF. 5. Matt Johnson (1X) Archie, Mo.

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Ks. 2. 6. Edward Griggs (47) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 3. 4. Cody Miller (7) Kansas City, Mo. 4. 7. Brian Ziegler (65Z) Bates City, Mo. 5. 11. David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo. 6. 3. Mike Kennedy (95) Boone, Ia. 7. 9. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo. 8. 18. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo. 9. 5. Anthony Kerr (73) Grandview, Mo. 10. 10. Travis Alexander (36) Tonganoxie, Ks. 11. 14. Cody Vail (8V) Louisburg, Ks. 12. 12. Anthony Lane (02) Belton, Mo. 13. 8. Nathan Wolfe (3) Lee`s Summit, Mo. 14. 20. Mark Lane (33L) Grain Valley, Mo. 15. 15. Garrett Stonum (4K) Lawson, Mo. 16. 22. Chris Brockway (17) Knob Noster, Mo. DNF. 13. Michael Raffurty (41) Kansas City, Mo. DNF. 1. Donnie Dannar (171) Lone Jack, Mo. DNF. 16. Tony Sterner (14T) Harrisonville, Mo. DNF. 19. Kellie Vail (12V) Louisburg, Ks. DNF. 17. Tyler Furrell (34) Belton, Mo. DNF. 21. James Beebe (03) Pleasant Hill, Mo.

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Devin Irvin (67) Cleveland, Mo. 2. 5. Brian Schutt (10) Lebanon, Mo. 3. 1. Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo. 4. 4. Clayton W Campbell (30C) Otterville, Mo. 5. 3. John Brooks (27) Warrensburg, Mo. 6. 12. Aaron Samuel Poe (45) Knob Noster, Mo. 7. 7. Michael Mullins (M20) Kingsville, Mo. 8. 6. James Allen Ngo (60) Independence, Mo. 9. 13. Christopher Kircher (28K) Drexel, Mo. 10. 8. Nick Gibson (G1) Creighton, Mo. 11. 11. Daniel McKenzie (77) Warrensburg, Mo. DNF. 10. Jay Lamons (0)v Humboldt, Ks. DNF. 9. David Higgins (54LM) Parker, Ks. DNS. 14. Billy Shadden (6A) Osawatomie, Ks.

B MOD A-Feature