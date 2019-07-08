Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Bobby Pierce picks up UMP Summer Nationals win at Sycamore Speedway!

Bobby Pierce picks up UMP Summer Nationals win at Sycamore Speedway!

Feature

1 #32 Bobby Pierce   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
23
50 21:34.429 1 00:15.984
IL
2 #25F Jason Feger   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
26
50 21:35.787 9 00:16.284 1.358 1.358
IL
3 #24 Ryan Unzicker   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
69
50 21:36.278 8 00:16.245 1.849 0.491
IL
4 #99JR Frank Heckenast   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
IL
50 21:39.378 16 00:16.340 4.949 3.100
Jr.
5 #89 Mike Spatola   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
05
50 21:43.550 4 00:16.287 9.121 4.172
IL
6 #3S Brian Shirley   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
80
50 21:46.667 9 00:16.321 12.238 3.117
IL
7 #28 Dennis Erb   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
IL
50 21:47.396 1 00:16.121 12.967 0.729
Jr.
8 #21B Rich Bell   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
06
49 21:37.187 10 00:16.469 2.758
IL
9 #15B Jay Brendle   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
88
48 21:34.911 10 00:16.804 0.482
IL
10 #9 Lyle Zanker   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
96
48 21:38.067 10 00:16.773 3.638 3.156
IL
11 #25W Allen Weisser   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
69
42 19:23.642 10 00:16.403
IL
12 #CJ1 Rusty Schlenk   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
99
16 12:00.536 13 00:16.305
OH
13 #28O Charlie Olson   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
83
13 11:15.724 10 00:16.576
IL
14 #25H Chuck Hummer   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
94
11 10:47.633 8 00:17.341
FL
15 #31AUS Paul Stubber   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
98
00:03.030 0 00:00.000
AUS
16 #22B Jonathan Brauns   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
54
00:03.358 0 00:00.000 0.328
IA
17 #B5 Brandon Sheppard   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
24
00:00.000 0 00:00.000
IL
18 #87 Walker Arthur   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
77
00:00.000 0 00:00.000 0.000
VA
19 #21 Billy Moyer   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
35
00:00.000 0 00:00.000 0.000
AR
20 #2 Allen Murray   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
34
00:00.000 0 00:00.000 0.000
TX
21 #18 Shannon Babb   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
15
00:00.000 0 00:00.000 0.000
IL
22 #29 Spencer Diercks   DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
101
00:00.000 0 00:00.000 0.000
IA
