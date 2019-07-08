Bobby Pierce picks up UMP Summer Nationals win at Sycamore Speedway!

Feature
|1
|#32 Bobby Pierce DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
23
|50
|21:34.429
|1
|00:15.984
|
IL
|2
|#25F Jason Feger DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
26
|50
|21:35.787
|9
|00:16.284
|1.358
|1.358
|
IL
|3
|#24 Ryan Unzicker DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
69
|50
|21:36.278
|8
|00:16.245
|1.849
|0.491
|
IL
|4
|#99JR Frank Heckenast DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
IL
|50
|21:39.378
|16
|00:16.340
|4.949
|3.100
|
Jr.
|5
|#89 Mike Spatola DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
05
|50
|21:43.550
|4
|00:16.287
|9.121
|4.172
|
IL
|6
|#3S Brian Shirley DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
80
|50
|21:46.667
|9
|00:16.321
|12.238
|3.117
|
IL
|7
|#28 Dennis Erb DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
IL
|50
|21:47.396
|1
|00:16.121
|12.967
|0.729
|
Jr.
|8
|#21B Rich Bell DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
06
|49
|21:37.187
|10
|00:16.469
|2.758
|
IL
|9
|#15B Jay Brendle DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
88
|48
|21:34.911
|10
|00:16.804
|0.482
|
IL
|10
|#9 Lyle Zanker DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
96
|48
|21:38.067
|10
|00:16.773
|3.638
|3.156
|
IL
|11
|#25W Allen Weisser DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
69
|42
|19:23.642
|10
|00:16.403
|
IL
|12
|#CJ1 Rusty Schlenk DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
99
|16
|12:00.536
|13
|00:16.305
|
OH
|13
|#28O Charlie Olson DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
83
|13
|11:15.724
|10
|00:16.576
|
IL
|14
|#25H Chuck Hummer DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
94
|11
|10:47.633
|8
|00:17.341
|
FL
|15
|#31AUS Paul Stubber DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
98
|00:03.030
|0
|00:00.000
|
AUS
|16
|#22B Jonathan Brauns DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
54
|00:03.358
|0
|00:00.000
|0.328
|
IA
|17
|#B5 Brandon Sheppard DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
24
|00:00.000
|0
|00:00.000
|
IL
|18
|#87 Walker Arthur DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
77
|00:00.000
|0
|00:00.000
|0.000
|
VA
|19
|#21 Billy Moyer DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
35
|00:00.000
|0
|00:00.000
|0.000
|
AR
|20
|#2 Allen Murray DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
34
|00:00.000
|0
|00:00.000
|0.000
|
TX
|21
|#18 Shannon Babb DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
15
|00:00.000
|0
|00:00.000
|0.000
|
IL
|22
|#29 Spencer Diercks DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
101
|00:00.000
|0
|00:00.000
|0.000
|
IA