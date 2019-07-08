Double dose of Diamond Nationals on tap this weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 8, 2019) – With a weekend weather forecast calling for hot and dry weather, all systems are go for a big two nights of Late Model racing at Lucas Oil Speedway for the 13th annual CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Super Clean.

Expanded to two nights to help make up for the cancellation of the Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com after severe storms damaged the speedway in May, the Diamond Nationals will find the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series chasing $15,000-to-win feature wins both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“I know the fans have been waiting a long time for this one and we’re excited about a big weekend,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said, noting that the Lucas Oil MLRA Series regulars also will be on hand, along with terrific undercards both nights.

The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds will be the support class on Saturday with a $2,000-to-win feature. On Sunday, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks will be in action, with the feature winner taking home $1,000.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05. On Sunday, everything will be one hour earlier with gates opening at 3 p.m., hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6:05. An autograph session with the drivers is scheduled for 4:30-5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Georgia, rolls into a big week for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – a doubleheader is set for Thursday and Friday at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois – with a 360-point leader over Tyler Erb in the championship chase. Davenport, the 2015 Diamond Nationals winner, has seven LOLMDS feature wins this season.

Last year’s Diamond Nationals saw Hall of Famer Scott Bloomquist collect a landmark victory, No. 600 of his storied career. Bloomquist missed nearly four month of racing action earlier this year, following a motorcycle accident. He returned for a handful of events in June, but has been idle for about a month as he continued physical therapy, but announced on his website last week that he would return for this week’s four-race swing.

The Lucas Oil MLRA Series finds Will Vaught of Crane, Missouri leading the way with a 71-point lead over Mitch McGrath. Vaught has three MLRA wins this season.

The support classes this weekend also will be Lucas Oil Speedway points events. Robbie Reed of Mexico, Missouri holds a nine-point lead over Paden Phillips in the Pitts Homes USRA Modified division. Wheatland’s Toby Ott is 80 in front of Johnny Coats in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks.

Also on Saturday will be Ron Mitchell’s annual Door Panel Auction on the hillside between the front gate and main grandstands. Mitchell, a long-time southwest Missouri racing photographer, has been doing the silent auction for several years during the Show-Me 100 with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. He expects to have at least 60 panels, from various drivers, available for bid. Last year, the auction raised $10,600.

Look for Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton on “Ozarks Live,” airing at 3 p.m. Wednesday on KOLR, Channel 10 as he will preview the event. Lorton will be appearing on the show each week for the remainder of the season.

Admission prices (both nights):

Adults (16 and over) $30

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $27

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $70

Pit pass $40

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation (CMH) in Bolivar serves eight counties in southwest Missouri. A 2014 and 2010 Missouri Quality Award recipient, CMH is a Level III Trauma Center and has implemented a STEMI Program. CMH also has 32 primary and specialty physician clinics, seven long-term care facilities and other ancillary services.

