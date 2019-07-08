DOUBLE-X SPEEDWAY – Race results 7-7-19

Double-X Speedway

July 7, 2019

California, MO

The weekly edition of Sunday Night Thunder at Double-X Speedway was presented by Commerce Bank and also featured “Legends Night” at Double-X. Numerous vintage race cars were on display behind the grandstand. Included in the display were Bill Utz famous “Ol Yeller” #56 Sprint Car, Ralph Hendrens 1932 Ford #52 raced from 1950-58, Sammy Swindell’s blue #1 Sprint Car and Ray Kirchner’s #98 with his vast collection of vintage racing photos were among the displays on hand. Another highlight was Tyler Blank bringing his dad, Larry Blank’s, first race car out to display.

The evening featured the three weekly classes along with the 600cc Winged Micros joining the evenings competition. With the holiday weekend, car counts were down but the racing action was intense as always on the historic racing surface at Double-X. Heat races in all divisions were contested, following is a recap of the qualifying events. In the street stocks it was John Clancy winning with Brandon Dunham second, Brandon Hays third, Dale Berry fourth and Paul Rissler fifth. The first heat of hobby stocks saw veteran Mike Schrader pick up the win with Dakota Girard second, John Canada third and Karen Johnson fourth. The second heat saw Jeremiah Wallingford earning the win over Chuck Coffey in second, Bobby Chilton in third and Kyle Smith fourth. The third class out was the 600cc Micro Sprints for their heat race. Riley Goodno picked up the checkers, Travis Arnold second, Kevin Powell third, Nick Rasa fourth and Philip Dietz fifth. Winged Sprint Car heat one saw Taylor Walton claim a convincing victory over Tyler Blank in second, Kaitlyn Boland in third and Broc Elliott in fourth. The second heat saw Riley Kreisel put on a driving exhibition in claiming the win. Frank Brown hopped behind the wheel to take second, Tyler Elliot, home from the road with Jason Johnson Racing was third and Scott Comstock finished fourth.

At intermission, some of the vintage cars put on an exhibition race to the delight of the fans. Allen Guthrie was vistorious with Steve Tanner second, Mickey Fleehart third and Billy Hendren fourth. Thanks to these guys for putting on a fun show at Double-X on Legends night.

When feature time rolled around the street stocks took to the clay first. Brandon Dunham led lap one before hard charging John Clancy was able to make the pass and was not challenged for the duration. Brandon Dunham drove a good race finishing second, veteran Dale Berry finished in the number three spot, Brandon Hays was fourth and Paul Rissler finished fifth. Harlan Dowell was unable to make the feature event. The Hobby Stock class took to the track for the second feature event on the evening. Mike Schrader was the early leader as contact between other drivers resulted in Jeremiah Wallingford and Chuck Coffey retiring to the pit area with flat tires. Dakota Girard pitted with a flat at the same time but his crew was able to change the right rear tire and rejoin the event. Schrader was able to extend his lead to claim the victory, Dakota Girard charged up to second, John Canada was a strong third, Bobby Chilton finished fourth in his first outing, Karen Johnson was fifth, Chuck Coffey, Jeremiah Wallingford and Kyle Smith completed the field.

The 600cc Winged Micro class saw Riley Goodno of Knoxville, IA open a good lead on the opening lap and he was not challenged for the duration. Philip Dietz gave chase but could not mount a charge and settled for second. Travis Arnold was third, Nick Rasa fourth and Kevin Powell completed the field. The finale on the evening was the Winged Sprint Car feature event. After an opening lap caution for Riley Kreisel, Taylor Walton and Tyler Blank were side by side on the front row for the restart. A lap fifteen caution slowed the field which was a welcome relief for Blank as he had encountered some lapped cars that had allowed Walton to close the gap. Green flag racing was short lived as the caution waved again on lap 17 for two cars coming together in turn 3. On the restart Blank would lead Walton, Brown and Tyler Elliott. Blank was able to maintain his lead over the field and pick up another featuren win on the season at Double-X. Taylor Walton drove a valiant race to finish second, Frank Brown was third and Tyler Elliott fourth. Kaitlyn Boland, Scott Constock, Broc Elliott and Riley Kreisel completed the field.

Be sure to join us next week at Double X Speedway for the annual “Race for Riley” Memorial Race.