Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 plans to open this Saturday, July 13th as long as river levels continue to drop as forecasted!

July 9th, 2019 – Pevely, MO – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is planning their season opener this Saturday, July 13th. Track co-owner Ray Marler stated, “As long as the river drops as they are currently forecasting, we’ll be racing this Saturday”.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened U.S. Hwy 67 on Monday and the city of Pevely has re-opened Herky-Horine Road which leads to the track from Hwy 67. The outer pit area is now mostly water free but there are portions of the pit road that currently has almost two feet of water still covering it. But with the currently forecast for the river, it should be pretty much completely off of the pit road by Saturday.

Track crews have been busy cleaning up the entire outer pit area from the flood. They’ve also had Marzucco Electric on site replacing all electrical boxes in all the buildings in the outer pit area.

Saturday is scheduled to be a complete regular show featuring UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro-Modifieds, UMP/AARA Sportsman & UMP/AARA Pro 4 Stocks.

Grandstand admission will be $12 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. Pits are set to open at 4pm and the grandstands at 5pm. Hotlaps are at 6:15pm and racing at 7pm!

Please stay tuned and look for further updates and changes as the we get closer to the weekend!