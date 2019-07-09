Four Days. Four Events. Over $200,000 Purse.

ATAVIA, Ohio (July 9, 2019) – With over $200,000 in purse money up for grabs, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series drivers have four races in four days on deck this week.

An action-packed doubleheader is set for Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. on Thursday-Friday, July 11-12, followed by a two-day extravaganza at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. on Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14.

Thursday’s Hoker Trucking Best in the Business 50 – Presented by Schoenfeld Headers, will see the pit gate open at 2:00 pm. The general admission gates will open at 5:00 pm, followed by a drivers meeting at 6:00 pm. Hot laps are slated for 6:30 pm. Thursday will also feature the American Modified Series battling for $2,000-to-win.

On Friday, the pit gate will open at 2:00 pm at Tri-City Speedway. The general admission gates will open at 5:00 pm, with a drivers meeting set for 6:00 pm. On-track action will begin at 6:30 pm. The NAPA Know How 50 – Presented by Schoenfeld Headers also includes the American Modified Series ($2,000-to-win) and the Crate Late Models ($1,000-to-win).

Both nights at Tri-City Speedway will be a full program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, which includes: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event each night.

For more information, visit: www.tricityspeedway.net.

The festivities will shift to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday-Sunday for the 12th annual CMH Diamond Nationals – Presented by Super Clean. The Diamond Nationals have been expanded to two nights – in an effort to fill the void after the cancellation of the Show-Me 100. Full programs for the co-sanctioned Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA event are scheduled, with a $15,000-to-win feature each night.

On Saturday, the pit gate will be open all day before being closed and cleared at 3:30 pm. All gates will re-open at 4:00 pm. A driver autograph session is scheduled from 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm. A drivers meeting is set for 6:00 pm, with on-track action beginning at 6:30 pm.

Sunday’s event will once again see the pit gate remain open all day, before being cleared at 2:30 pm. The pit and general admission gates will re-open at 3:00 pm. A drivers meeting will take place at 5:00 pm with hot laps set for 5:30 pm.

The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds will be the support class on Saturday with a $2,000-to-win feature. On Sunday, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks will be in action, with the feature winner taking home $1,000.

For tickets and more information, visit: www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

The reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, Jonathan Davenport leads the current championship standings. Tyler Erb remains in second. Josh Richards is now third, with Earl Pearson Jr. and Tim McCreadie rounding out the top-five. Sixth through thirteenth are: Jimmy Owens, Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal, Kyle Bronson, Shanon Buckingham, Billy Moyer Jr., Don O’Neal, and Stormy Scott.

Track and Event Information:

Tri-City Speedway

Phone Number: 618-931-7836

Location: 5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040

Directions: I-270 to exit 4, then 0.5 mile south on SR 203

Website: www.tricityspeedway.net

Tire Rule for July 11 and 12:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier LM20, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse for July 11 and 12: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Lucas Oil Speedway

Phone Number: 417-282-5984

Location: 700 E Hwy 54, Wheatland, MO 65779

Directions: 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83, then east

Website: www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Tire Rule for July 13 and 14:

Fronts – Hoosier LM20

Rears – Hoosier LM40, WRS2

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse for July 13 and 14: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $1,900, 7. $1,700, 8. $1,600, 9. $1,550, 10. $1,500, 11. $1,450, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,350, 14. $1,300, 15. $1,200, 16. $1,100, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Lucas Oil Championship Standings: