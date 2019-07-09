STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 7.8.2019

Below are the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings heading into the last week of the UMP Summer Nationals. The Hell Tour this year has brought on not only last lap finishes but controversy as well. 3 more rainouts last week but it was Gordy Gundaker who stole the show at Macon. Gordy hit his marks and passed Pierce on the last corner of lap to capture the Harold Review 100 for the second year in a row at the Macon Speedway located near Decatur, Illinois. The controversy came because some thought the race was over when Bobby took the checkers but UMP made a decision the yellow came out on the last lap which set up for a 1 lap dash to the checkers. Gordy won the last lap dash and took home the $5,000 check.

The next night at Farmer City it was announced the UMP made a mistake and gave Bobby first place money but still gave the win to Gundaker. Also announced no more double file restarts over the last 5 laps. Speaking of Farmer City, it would be Gordy Gundaker again making a last lap pass for the win. This time he would pass Shannon Babb and take home his biggest check of his racing career. The St. Charles, Missouri driver just won $10,000. It was a 3 way battle of front most of the race with Babb, Gundaker, and Pierce, and Gordy would come out on top and head to Fayette County Saturday night going for 3 in a row.

Saturday night at Fayette County Speedway located in Brownstown, Illinois it was all Bobby Pierce. The kid just ate up the cushion making it look easy taking home the $7500 dollars over Mike Marlar. Sunday to Quincy and Marlar this time would come out on top beating Brian Shirley. It was a great week for Marlar, not only did he win Quincy but he won the Lucas race at Portsmouth taking home $12,000.

Brian Shirley had a small point lead heading into Monday night’s make-up race at Sycamore Speedway located in Northern, Illinois. When all is said and done it was Bobby Pierce picking up the win at Sycamore and the $10,000 check. The Pierce Posse is picking up momentum heading into the final 4 races – 2 in Michigan and the last 2 at Oakshade Raceway. This thing is going to come down to the wire between the Squirrel and Smooth Operator.

Brandon Sheppard continued his dominance on the World of Outlaw circuit. He doubled up at Independence, Iowa and Deer Creek in Minnesota. The series this week has races in Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Sheppard is clearly the top dog in the late model world at this time.

The Lucas Series battled weather losing 2 of 4 races scheduled last week. Mike Marlar took the checkers at Portsmouth and Tyler Erb won the Topless 50 at Tyler County in West Virginia. The Lucas Series is going to be very busy the next couple weeks. Action will kick off Thursday and Friday at Tri-City Speedway located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois for a pair of $12,000 to win races. Wheatland will be next on tap Saturday and Sunday for a pair of $15,000 to win races. The series than will head to South Dakota and Minnesota before heading to I-80 for a 3-Day Show Silver Dollar Nationals paying $53,000 to win.

One special note Scott Bloomquist will make his return this week. Scott still recovering from motorcycle injuries which has sidelined him much of the season will race at Tri-City Speedway Thursday and Friday as well as Wheatland and the Silver Dollar Nationals. Chris Madden is also back with Bloomquist Racing and will run a second car at the Silver Dollar Nationals.

Hoker Trucking and Napa 50 – Thursday and Friday July 11th and 12th Tri-City Speedway

Lucas Series invades Tri-City Speedway this Thursday and Friday for a pair of $12,000 to win 50 lap feature events. Also the AMS Summit Modifieds will be on tap both nights for $2,000 to win. If folks can remember the crazy Summer National finish just a couple of weeks ago between winner Kyle Bronson and Tyler Erb, well both will be back to battle it out again this week.

The Best of the Best will be here, and here is a list of the late model drivers expected to be on hand which include Scott Bloomquist, Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Earl Pearson Jr., Tyler Erb, Kyle Bronson, Jimmy Owens, Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal, Mike Norris, Shannon Buckingham, Stormy Scott, Billy Moyer Jr., Shannon Babb, Mike Marlar, Kent Robinson, Gordy Gundaker, Chris Simpson, Billy Moyer Sr., Jeff Herzog, Jesse Stovall, Tony Jackson Jr., Michael Kloos, Tim Manville, Ricky Frankel, Rodney Melvin, Rick Salter, Rusty Griffaw, Kolby Vandenbergh, and Rodney Melvin to name a few.

Tri-City is the Place to BE !!

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 2019 7.8.2019

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jonathan Davenport

3 Tyler Erb

4 Ricky Weiss

5 Bobby Pierce

6 Darrell Lanigan

7 Jimmy Owens

8 Shane Clanton

9 Ross Bailes

10 Tim McCreadie

11 Chris Ferguson

12 Josh Richards

13 Brandon Overton

14 Dale McDowell

15 Mike Marlar

16 Chase Junghans

17 Brian Shirley

18 Hudson O’Neal

19 Mason Zeigler

20 Earl Pearson Jr.

21 Shannon Babb

22 Chris Madden

23 Devin Moran

24 Rick Eckert

25 Michael Page

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks. My plans this week include the Lucas shows at Tri-City and Wheatland.