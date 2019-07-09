Terre Haute IN Action Track Set For Fair Race Event

Racing To Take Center Stage At Terre Haute Action Track Wednesday

Sprints, Pro Lates, & Modifieds To Race At Vigo County Fair

(Terre Haute, IN) The Vigo County Fair at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is underway in Terre Haute, IN which means the Wednesday night fair race is set to go green. The July 10 event will feature the BRANDEIS Midwest Sprint Car Series in addition to the Pro Late Models and DIRTcar Modifieds. The three classes will take center stage for a great night of racing on the dirt half-mile.

The “Rumble at the Fair” on Wednesday appears on the MSCS schedule for the very first time. The BRANDEIS MSCS Sprint Cars will be competing in a feature that pays $3,000 to win and $300 to start. The MSCS Sprints always brings a great field of cars with some top name drivers. Many will use this event for a tune-up of the upcoming Indiana Sprint Week race at the end of the month.

MSCS last raced at Terre Haute on August 12, 2018. Thirty cars were present. Chris Windom set fast time at 20.071 seconds around the half mile. Robert Ballou finished ahead of Windom to win the feature. Other big names in the field included Chase Stockon, Carson Short, Justin Grant, Jon Stanbrough, and Shane Cottle. MSCS will also race at Terre Haute a second time this year. That event will be on Sunday, August 11th.

The top ten drivers in the BRANDEIS MSCS Points standings at Mid Season are Kyle Cummins, Brady Short, Dakota Jackson, Donny Brackett, Stephen Schnapf, Jordan Kinser, Aric Gentry, Brandon Mattox, Chayse Hayhurst, and Kent Schmidt. Chayse Hayhurst leads Kyle Hathaway and Ryan Bond in the 2019 MSCS Rookie Standings.

The first ever BRANDEIS MSCS Mid Season Championship points chase ended July 6th. Mother Nature won the race that night but Kyle Cummins had already secured another championship. He had established a lead of 65 points over Brady Short. The $1,500 award will be presented to Cummins at Terre Haute. Rain prevented the top three from being recognized this past Saturday.

In addition to the Sprints, the Pro Late Models will get their one and only chance to race the 1/2 –mile this year. The Pro Lates will run under either Indiana Late Model Series rules or DIRTcar Pro Late Model rules. For tires, competitors are allowed to use any of the following: Hoosier LM20/LM40/D-21/D-55. The event will pay $800 to win and $115 to start.

The DIRTcar Modifieds, the staple class of the track, will also be in action for the third time this year.

Pit gates will open Wednesday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:30, and racing will take the green at 7:30 PM. Race teams are reminded to use the back entrance to the fairgrounds to enter the pit area, due to the fair.

