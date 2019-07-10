Brian Shirley gets Thunderbird Raceway UMP Summer Nationals win!

Feature
|1
|#3S Brian Shirley 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
32
|40
|23:13.690
|7
|00:13.549
|2
|#32 Bobby Pierce 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
73
|40
|23:15.415
|28
|00:13.876
|1.725
|1.725
|3
|#99JR Frank Heckenast 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|40
|23:18.331
|6
|00:13.581
|4.641
|2.916
|
Jr.
|4
|#55 Jeep VanWormer 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
83
|40
|23:21.875
|7
|00:13.933
|8.185
|3.544
|5
|#CJ1 Rusty Schlenk 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
33
|40
|23:22.029
|4
|00:13.535
|8.339
|0.154
|6
|#31AUS Paul Stubber 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
72
|40
|23:22.769
|34
|00:14.370
|9.079
|0.740
|7
|#79 Nick Kurtz 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
56
|40
|23:25.280
|22
|00:14.386
|11.590
|2.511
|8
|#25F Jason Feger 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
63
|40
|23:25.596
|8
|00:13.972
|11.906
|0.316
|9
|#23V Ryan VanderVeen 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
17
|40
|23:27.694
|12
|00:14.295
|14.004
|2.098
|10
|#87M David Mielke 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
47
|39
|23:13.371
|12
|00:14.285
|11
|#27 Eric Spangler 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
95
|39
|23:14.279
|1
|00:14.420
|0.589
|0.908
|12
|#25H Chuck Hummer 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
12
|39
|23:26.080
|21
|00:14.788
|12.390
|11.801
|13
|#O6 Jake Rendel 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
94
|38
|23:24.896
|8
|00:14.628
|11.206
|14
|#O2 Jeramy Lange 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
31
|37
|23:20.752
|6
|00:15.102
|7.062
|15
|#41V Mike VanderMark 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
91
|24
|17:24.658
|7
|00:14.748
|16
|#78 Drew Wilkerson 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
5
|24
|17:37.319
|9
|00:14.613
|12.661
|17
|#1S Andrew Sprague 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
45
|22
|17:12.994
|4
|00:15.051
|18
|#P3 Truck Robertson 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
16
|15
|12:49.296
|6
|00:14.887
|19
|#O7 Shawn Reed 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
22
|13
|06:06.626
|8
|00:14.232
|20
|#41 Jason Playter 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|13
|06:10.363
|9
|00:14.514
|3.737
|
Jr.
|21
|#21S Tom Sprague 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
10
|12
|06:01.691
|4
|00:14.707
|22
|#53 Hillard Miller 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
80
|12
|06:04.605
|7
|00:14.908
|2.914
|23
|#3 Scott Wenell 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
77
|12
|06:05.121
|6
|00:14.943
|0.516
|24
|#87 Richard Neiser 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
100
|4
|03:56.839
|1
|00:14.612
|25
|#94 Bill Bray 2019 DIRTcar Late Model
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
60
|00:08.266
|0
|00:00.000