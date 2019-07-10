Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Brian Shirley gets Thunderbird Raceway UMP Summer Nationals win!

Brian Shirley gets Thunderbird Raceway UMP Summer Nationals win!

Feature

1 #3S Brian Shirley   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
32
40 23:13.690 7 00:13.549
2 #32 Bobby Pierce   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
73
40 23:15.415 28 00:13.876 1.725 1.725
3 #99JR Frank Heckenast   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
40 23:18.331 6 00:13.581 4.641 2.916
Jr.
4 #55 Jeep VanWormer   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
83
40 23:21.875 7 00:13.933 8.185 3.544
5 #CJ1 Rusty Schlenk   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
33
40 23:22.029 4 00:13.535 8.339 0.154
6 #31AUS Paul Stubber   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
72
40 23:22.769 34 00:14.370 9.079 0.740
7 #79 Nick Kurtz   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
56
40 23:25.280 22 00:14.386 11.590 2.511
8 #25F Jason Feger   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
63
40 23:25.596 8 00:13.972 11.906 0.316
9 #23V Ryan VanderVeen   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
17
40 23:27.694 12 00:14.295 14.004 2.098
10 #87M David Mielke   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
47
39 23:13.371 12 00:14.285
11 #27 Eric Spangler   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
95
39 23:14.279 1 00:14.420 0.589 0.908
12 #25H Chuck Hummer   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
12
39 23:26.080 21 00:14.788 12.390 11.801
13 #O6 Jake Rendel   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
94
38 23:24.896 8 00:14.628 11.206
14 #O2 Jeramy Lange   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
31
37 23:20.752 6 00:15.102 7.062
15 #41V Mike VanderMark   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
91
24 17:24.658 7 00:14.748
16 #78 Drew Wilkerson   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
5
24 17:37.319 9 00:14.613 12.661
17 #1S Andrew Sprague   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
45
22 17:12.994 4 00:15.051
18 #P3 Truck Robertson   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
16
15 12:49.296 6 00:14.887
19 #O7 Shawn Reed   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
22
13 06:06.626 8 00:14.232
20 #41 Jason Playter   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
13 06:10.363 9 00:14.514 3.737
Jr.
21 #21S Tom Sprague   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
10
12 06:01.691 4 00:14.707
22 #53 Hillard Miller   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
80
12 06:04.605 7 00:14.908 2.914
23 #3 Scott Wenell   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
77
12 06:05.121 6 00:14.943 0.516
24 #87 Richard Neiser   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
100
4 03:56.839 1 00:14.612
25 #94 Bill Bray   2019 DIRTcar Late Model
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
60
00:08.266 0 00:00.000
