Lennox Claims First Career IMCA Modified Win at Lee County!

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Thursday, July 11, 2019) – It was Lee County Fair week, Iowa’s oldest running county fair, at the Lee County Fairgrounds in Donnellson, Iowa. And Thursday night was set aside for racing action, as the Sprint Invaders highlighted the nights activities. At the end of the night two driver’s won for the first time of the season at the track, while three others claimed multiple wins at the track on the season.

The 15 lap Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compact feature was the first to take to the track, with Chuck Fullenkamp and Jason Ash leading the field to green. Ash would use his starting spot to his advantage to grab the lead on lap 1 over Fullenkamp and Josh Barnes, who started 6th. The lead for Ash only lasted for 1 lap, as Barnes used the momentum off the top of the track to take the top spot away on lap 2. While Barnes paced the field out front, Ash, Fullenkamp, Barry Taft, and Trent Orwig battled for the runner up spot. The action was slowed for the one and only time on lap 11, as TJ Weyls slowed down the backstretch to bring out the yellow. On the restart Barnes moved back out front, with Fullenkamp, Taft, Ash and Orwig following close behind. Despite a few challenges over the final laps from Fullenkamp, Barnes would hold him off to pick up his third win on the season at the track. Fullenkamp was 2nd, Orwig was 3rd, Taft was 4th, with Ash rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 18 lap Budweiser IMCA Modified feature, with Brandon Lennox and Dalton McKenney making up the front row. Lennox took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over McKenney and John Oliver Jr. On lap 2 Oliver Jr. would slip past McKenney to take over the runner up spot, and then went to work on Lennox for the lead. Over the next several laps Oliver Jr. tried to work under Lennox for the top spot. But Lennox was able to hold him off in the caution free event to score his first career IMCA Modified win. Oliver Jr. was 2nd, Jeff Waterman came from 7th to finish 3rd, Austin Howes started 8th and finished 4th, with Dennis LaVeine coming from 9th to come home in 5th.

Riley Goodno and Ayrton Gennetten led the field to green in the 20 lap Sprint Invaders feature, with Gennetten jumping out front on lap 1 over Goodno and Mason Daniel, who started 5th. Then just after lap 1 was scored complete the first and only caution of the race appeared, as Colton Fisher spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Gennetten moved back out front, with Daniel over taking Goodno for the runner up spot. The pace that Gennetten was setting would put him into lapped traffic on lap 9. Two laps later, lap 11, a lapped car got sideways in front of him and he had to check up to avoid contact. This would allow Daniel to charge past him for the top spot. Daniel then pulled away thru heavy lapped traffic to claim his first career Sprint Invaders win. Gennetten was 2nd, Jamie Ball finished 3rd after starting in 6th, Chris Martin passed 12 cars from his 16th place starting spot to come home in 4th, with Goodno holding on for 5th.

Just like the Modified feature, the 18 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car feature went green-to-checkered without a caution. Jeremy Pundt and Les Blakley would make up the front row, with Pundt jumping out front on lap 1 over Blakley and Jason Cook. While most of the field worked the bottom of the track, Abe Huls, who started 5th, would work the middle groove to work himself into second on lap 7. Two laps later, lap 9, Huls worked around Pundt coming off turn 2 to take over the top spot. Cook would follow Huls into the runner up spot at the same time. Over the final laps Cook tried to work under Huls for the lead. But Huls was able to hold him off to claim his fourth win on the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Cook was 2nd, Pundt was 3rd, Blakley was 4th, with Chad Krogmeier finishing in 5th.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMods, with Ron Kibbe and Barry Dugan making up the front row for the event. Kibbe used his starting spot to his advantage to grab the lead on lap 1 over Austen Becerra and Sean Wyett, who started 5th. The action up front was slowed for the first time on lap 4, when Brian Bergheger slowed in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Kibbe jumped back out front, with Wyett over taking Becerra for second. Another lapped scored complete produced another yellow, as Colton Bowman spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Wyett would slip past Kibbe on the restart to take over the top spot. Then after another lap was scored complete, Kyle Hamelton spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Wyett jumped back out front, with Becerra and Blaine Webster, who started 8th, close behind. On lap 11 Becerra would use the momentum off the top of turn 4 to edge Wyett out at the line to take over the lead. The battle up front was slowed on lap 14, as Bowman spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow and ending his night. On the restart Bergheger spun in turn 4 to bring the yellow light back on, and that would end his night. The next restart saw Becerra jumped back out front, with Wyett and Webster close behind. Another lapped scored complete produced the final caution, as Kibbe spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow and setting up a two lap dash to the finish. Becerra grabbed the lead on the restart, with Wyett and Webster following. Despite a challenge from Wyett over the final lap, Becerra was able to hold him off to score his third win of the season at the track. Wyett settled for 2nd, Webster was 3rd, Daniel Fellows came from 10th to finish in 4th, with Dan Brockert coming home in 5th.

Coming up next Friday, July 19th will be season championship night for the I-Smile Silver IMCA Late Models, with Happs CNC Performance Engines and Scotts Miracle-Gro helping to bring the action. Also battling for points on the night will be the Budweiser IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMods, and Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts. The Vintage Cars will also be on hand.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing at 7:30 PM. Grandstand admission will be Adults $10, Seniors (60+) $9, Students (11-17) $5, and Kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $30, driver’s $20, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

For more information about the Pepsi Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, July 11, 2019 – Lee County Fair Night

Sprint Invaders

A-Feature: 1. Mason Daniel, Springville, CA; 2. Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO; 3. Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA; 4. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 5. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 6. Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA; 7. John Schulz, West Burlington, IA; 8. Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA; 9. Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN; 10. Harold Pohren, Lowell, IA; 11. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA; 12. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA; 13. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA; 14. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA; 15. Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA; 16. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA; 17. Justin Buchholz, Davenport, IA; 18. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA; 19. Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL; 20. Jon Agan, Knoxville, IA

B-Feature: (Top 5 to A) 1. Chris Martin; 2. Dustin Clark; 3. Parker Price-Miller; 4. Dustin Selvage; 5. Justin Buchholz; 6. Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA; 7. Mason Campbell, New Berlin, IL; 8. Bailey Goldesberry, Springfield, IL; 9. Joey Laue, Morning Sun, IA

Shake-up Dash: 1. Ayrton Gennetten; 2. Josh Higday; 3. Kaley Gharst; 4. Mason Daniel; 5. Jamie Ball; 6. Riley Goodno

Heat 1: (Top 5 to A) 1. Jamie Ball; 2. Josh Higday; 3. Harold Pohren; 4. Colton Fisher; 5. Carson McCarl; 6. Bailey Goldesberry; 7. Dustin Selvage; 8. Joey Laue

Heat 2: 1. Kaley Gharst; 2. Riley Goodno; 3. Jon Agan; 4. Tanner Gebhardt; 5. Daniel Bergquist; 6. Dustin Clark; 7. Justin Buchholz; 8. Brayden Gaylord

Heat 3: 1. Mason Daniel; 2. Ayrton Gennetten; 3. John Schulz; 4. Cody Wehrle; 5. Josh Schneiderman; 6. Chris Martin; 7. Parker Price-Miller; 8. Mason Campbell

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 2. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 3. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 4. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 5. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 6. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 7. Dalton McKenney, Clarksville, MO; 8. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA; 9. Craig Spegal, New London, MO; 10. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 11. Chad Giberson, Richland, IA; 12. Jerad Fuller, Memphis, MO; 13. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA

Heat 1: 1. Dennis LaVeine; 2. Brandon Lennox; 3. Dugan Thye; 4. Levi Smith; 5. Dalton McKenney; 6. Craig Spegal; 7. Jerad Fuller (DQ)

Heat 2: 1. Jeff Waterman; 2. Austin Howes; 3. Bill Roberts Jr.; 4. John Oliver Jr.; 5. Mitch Boles; 6. Chad Giberson

Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 2. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 3. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 4. Les Blakley, Fairfield, IA; 5. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 6. Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA; 7. Brandon Savage, Canton, MO; 8. Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 9. Kyle Boyd, Ottumwa, IA

Heat: 1. Abe Huls; 2. Jeremy Pundt; 3. Dean Kratzer; 4. Jason Cook; 5. Les Blakley; 6. Chad Krogmeier; 7. Jerry Jansen; 8. Kyle Boyd; 9. Brandon Savage

Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 2. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 3. Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 4. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 5. Dan Brockert, Grandview, IA; 6. Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 7. Barry Dugan, Letts, IA; 8. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 9. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 10. Derek Goble, Burlington, IA; 11. Ron Kibbe, Danville, IA; 12. Michael Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 13. Jim Powell, Hannibal, MO; 14. Brian Bergheger, Keokuk, IA; 15. Colton Bowman, Burlington, IA; 16. Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA

Heat 1: 1. Daniel Fellows; 2. Austen Becerra; 3. Ron Kibbe; 4. Barry Dugan; 5. Brandon Symmonds; 6. Jim Powell; 7. Kyle Hamelton; 8. Michael Benjamin

Heat 2: 1. Sean Wyett; 2. Blaine Webster; 3. Dan Brockert; 4. Brandon Dale; 5. Tom Lathrop; 6. Derek Goble; 7. Brian Bergheger; 8. Colton Bowman

Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 2. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 3. Trent Orwig, Ottumwa, IA; 4. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 5. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 6. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 7. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 8. Dylan Schantz, Luray, MO; 9. David Prim, Elvaston, IL; 10. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 11. Ricky Miller Jr., Gorin, MO; 12. William Michel, Columbus Junction, IA; 13. Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 14. TJ Weyls, Burlington, IA; 15. Aaron Berry, Salem, IA

Heat 1: 1. Josh Barnes; 2. Kimberly Abbott; 3. Brandon Reu; 4. Chuck Fullenkamp; 5. Dylan Schantz; 6. David Prim; 7. Ashton Blain

Heat 2: 1. Trent Orwig; 2. Barry Taft; 3. Jason Ash; 4. Cody Bowman; 5. William Michel; 6. Aaron Berry; 7. Ricky Miller Jr.; 8. TJ Weyls