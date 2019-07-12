Macon Speedway To Honor First Responders At Saturday Night Race

Six Divisions Of Entertainment To Excite Fans
(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway is set for six divisions of racing this coming Saturday, July 13. In addition to the racing, the track will honor some of our heroes on First Responders Night. All first responders, including police, paramedics, and firefighters, will receive free grandstand admission after showing their badge/i.d. at the gate. Pre-race ceremonies will include some area first responder vehicles which will also be on display in the parking lot before the races.
Dakota Ewing leads the list of Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models into the week. Ewing has won five out of eight features this season and had a great back-and-forth battle at the front of the pack with Blake Damery last week. Ewing is followed in points by Donny Koehler, Damery, Cody Maguire, and Jake Little.
In the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class, Tommy Sheppard, Jr. of New Berlin, IL, has been the man. Sheppard has won six out of ten features and has a commanding lead in the points. Sheppard won in the Modifieds and in the Archers Alley Street Stocks last week. Alan Crowder is second in points, while Tim Hancock, Jared Thomas, and Curt Rhodes round out the top five in standings.
Tim Hancock has won seven out of ten features in the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified class and is currently atop the standings. Nick Justice, of Decatur, IL, is second in points and is coming off of his first feature win in the class. Rob Timmons, Tim Riech, and Tim Hancock, Jr. round out the top five in points.
Cerro Gordo, IL driver, Terry Reed comes into the night on top of the Archers Alley Street Stock class. Reed has a 50 point lead in the division, winning three feature events. Darrell Dick has missed two nights this year but is only down by the 50 markers. Gene Reed, Larry Russell, Jr., and Jonathon Hall complete the top five in points.
Jeremy Reed was tough in the Hornet class last year, winning 7 features and battling for the championship. This year, Jeremy’s younger brother Brady is picking up where he left off, winning three features so far with nine top fives in as many starts. Brady Reed leads Carter Dart, Cook Crawford, Billy Mason, and Marty Sullivan in the standings.
Tyler Day is the current point leader in the Micros By Bailey Chassis standings. Day has claimed one feature win and leads by four points over Jacob Tipton. Tipton had mechanical failure one week ago and will likely not be in attendance Saturday. Molly Day, John Barnard, and Daryn Stark round out the top five in points.
Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.
