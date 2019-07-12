Macon Speedway To Honor First Responders At Saturday Night Race



Six Divisions Of Entertainment To Excite Fans

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway is set for six divisions of racing this coming Saturday, July 13. In addition to the racing, the track will honor some of our heroes on First Responders Night. All first responders, including police, paramedics, and firefighters, will receive free grandstand admission after showing their badge/i.d. at the gate. Pre-race ceremonies will include some area first responder vehicles which will also be on display in the parking lot before the races.

Dakota Ewing leads the list of Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models into the week. Ewing has won five out of eight features this season and had a great back-and-forth battle at the front of the pack with Blake Damery last week. Ewing is followed in points by Donny Koehler, Damery, Cody Maguire, and Jake Little.

In the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class, Tommy Sheppard, Jr. of New Berlin, IL, has been the man. Sheppard has won six out of ten features and has a commanding lead in the points. Sheppard won in the Modifieds and in the Archers Alley Street Stocks last week. Alan Crowder is second in points, while Tim Hancock, Jared Thomas, and Curt Rhodes round out the top five in standings.

Tim Hancock has won seven out of ten features in the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified class and is currently atop the standings. Nick Justice, of Decatur, IL, is second in points and is coming off of his first feature win in the class. Rob Timmons, Tim Riech, and Tim Hancock, Jr. round out the top five in points.

Cerro Gordo, IL driver, Terry Reed comes into the night on top of the Archers Alley Street Stock class. Reed has a 50 point lead in the division, winning three feature events. Darrell Dick has missed two nights this year but is only down by the 50 markers. Gene Reed, Larry Russell, Jr., and Jonathon Hall complete the top five in points.

Jeremy Reed was tough in the Hornet class last year, winning 7 features and battling for the championship. This year, Jeremy’s younger brother Brady is picking up where he left off, winning three features so far with nine top fives in as many starts. Brady Reed leads Carter Dart, Cook Crawford, Billy Mason, and Marty Sullivan in the standings.

Tyler Day is the current point leader in the Micros By Bailey Chassis standings. Day has claimed one feature win and leads by four points over Jacob Tipton. Tipton had mechanical failure one week ago and will likely not be in attendance Saturday. Molly Day, John Barnard, and Daryn Stark round out the top five in points.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 464 0 2 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 404 60 3 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 384 80 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 340 124 5 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 330 134 6 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 298 166 7 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 266 198 8 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 248 216 9 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 240 224 10 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 188 276



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 588 0 2 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 486 102 3 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 472 116 4 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 358 230 5 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 352 236 6 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 342 246 7 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 266 322 8 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 252 336 9 313 Jordan Warren Medora IL 204 384 10 96 Michael Rauch Decatur IL 178 410



Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points 1 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 558 2 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 506 3 5 Rob Timmons Centralia IL 488 4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 450 5 22 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 394 6 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 384 7 B21 Billy Nail Decatur IL 336 8 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 322 9 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 310 10 35 Tom Davidson Springfield IL 276



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 452 0 2 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 402 50 3 1 Gene Reed Hammond IL 384 68 4 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 384 68 5 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 362 90 6 41 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 320 132 7 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 312 140 8 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 292 160 9 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 286 166 10 2Z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 250 202



Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 518 0 2 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 434 84 3 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 400 118 4 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 360 158 5 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 298 220 6 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 262 256 7 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 256 262 8 69M Michael Abbott Taylorville IL 244 274 9 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 228 290 10 04 Steve Stine Stonington IL 206 312



Micros By Bailey Chassis