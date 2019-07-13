Hunt Gossum gets first ever Summit Modified Nationals win at Oakshade Raceway!

Feature
|#99 Hunt Gossum 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
38
|25
|10:35.849
|2
|00:16.999
|2
|#5CS Curt Spalding 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
5
|25
|10:37.228
|3
|00:16.901
|1.379
|1.379
|3
|#47 Collin Thirlby 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
96
|25
|10:37.940
|2
|00:17.065
|2.091
|0.712
|4
|#2 Nick Hoffman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
39
|25
|10:38.543
|3
|00:17.078
|2.694
|0.603
|5
|#12M John McClure 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
85
|25
|10:39.100
|4
|00:17.487
|3.251
|0.557
|6
|#2D Curtis Deisenroth 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
88
|25
|10:40.145
|21
|00:17.649
|4.296
|1.045
|7
|#65 Todd Sherman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
7
|25
|10:40.924
|3
|00:17.553
|5.075
|0.779
|8
|#O7K Curtis King 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
56
|25
|10:41.354
|7
|00:17.708
|5.505
|0.430
|9
|#19B Brandon Ordway 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
99
|25
|10:41.871
|17
|00:17.533
|6.022
|0.517
|10
|#17T Michael Tarlton 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
32
|25
|10:42.397
|8
|00:17.730
|6.548
|0.526
|11
|#11JS Josh Scott 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
95
|25
|10:42.552
|14
|00:17.759
|6.703
|0.155
|12
|#88 Matt Crafton 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
14
|25
|10:42.719
|9
|00:17.807
|6.870
|0.167
|13
|#20K Bill Keeler 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
102
|25
|10:42.926
|15
|00:17.647
|7.077
|0.207
|14
|#49 Brian Ruhlman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
82
|25
|10:43.040
|8
|00:17.304
|7.191
|0.114
|15
|#22S Brian Speelman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
23
|25
|10:43.923
|13
|00:17.660
|8.074
|0.883
|16
|#23 Luke Hubbell 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
47
|24
|10:44.855
|1
|00:17.955
|9.006
|0.932
|17
|#25 Josh Lolmaugh 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
73
|24
|10:45.114
|23
|00:17.875
|9.265
|0.259
|18
|#OO6 Jarrett Rendel 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
44
|24
|10:46.677
|22
|00:18.275
|10.828
|1.563
|19
|#81 Rick Swartout 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
52
|24
|10:53.280
|1
|00:18.338
|17.431
|6.603
|20
|#8C Corey Bevard 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
72
|20
|06:10.421
|4
|00:17.889
|21
|#555 Justin Coulter 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
13
|11
|03:26.789
|4
|00:17.844
|22
|#20M Josh Morton 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
80
|6
|01:53.840
|4
|00:17.854
Big win for the young man👍
There’s your next bad ass Hot Shoe!
Congratulations!!!🎉 🏁👏🏻