Home --> Open Wheel Modified News --> Hunt Gossum gets first ever Summit Modified Nationals win at Oakshade Raceway!

Hunt Gossum gets first ever Summit Modified Nationals win at Oakshade Raceway!

Hunt Gossum – Jim DenHamer photo

Feature

1 #99 Hunt Gossum   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
38
25 10:35.849 2 00:16.999
2 #5CS Curt Spalding   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
5
25 10:37.228 3 00:16.901 1.379 1.379
3 #47 Collin Thirlby   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
96
25 10:37.940 2 00:17.065 2.091 0.712
4 #2 Nick Hoffman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
39
25 10:38.543 3 00:17.078 2.694 0.603
5 #12M John McClure   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
85
25 10:39.100 4 00:17.487 3.251 0.557
6 #2D Curtis Deisenroth   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
88
25 10:40.145 21 00:17.649 4.296 1.045
7 #65 Todd Sherman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
7
25 10:40.924 3 00:17.553 5.075 0.779
8 #O7K Curtis King   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
56
25 10:41.354 7 00:17.708 5.505 0.430
9 #19B Brandon Ordway   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
99
25 10:41.871 17 00:17.533 6.022 0.517
10 #17T Michael Tarlton   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
32
25 10:42.397 8 00:17.730 6.548 0.526
11 #11JS Josh Scott   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
95
25 10:42.552 14 00:17.759 6.703 0.155
12 #88 Matt Crafton   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
14
25 10:42.719 9 00:17.807 6.870 0.167
13 #20K Bill Keeler   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
102
25 10:42.926 15 00:17.647 7.077 0.207
14 #49 Brian Ruhlman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
82
25 10:43.040 8 00:17.304 7.191 0.114
15 #22S Brian Speelman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
23
25 10:43.923 13 00:17.660 8.074 0.883
16 #23 Luke Hubbell   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
47
24 10:44.855 1 00:17.955 9.006 0.932
17 #25 Josh Lolmaugh   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
73
24 10:45.114 23 00:17.875 9.265 0.259
18 #OO6 Jarrett Rendel   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
44
24 10:46.677 22 00:18.275 10.828 1.563
19 #81 Rick Swartout   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
52
24 10:53.280 1 00:18.338 17.431 6.603
20 #8C Corey Bevard   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
72
20 06:10.421 4 00:17.889
21 #555 Justin Coulter   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
13
11 03:26.789 4 00:17.844
22 #20M Josh Morton   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
80
6 01:53.840 4 00:17.854
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Nick Hoffman takes Terre Haute Action Track Summit Modified Nationals win!
  2. Nick Hoffman continues his Summit Modified Nationals dominance with win at I-96 Speedway!
  3. Brian Ruhlman takes Summit UMP Modified Nationals win at Oakshade Raceway!
  4. Mielke Powers to His First DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Victory at Oakshade Raceway
  5. Summit UMP DIRTcar Modified Nationals Point Standings after Oakshade Raceway!
  6. Taylor Cook wins Summit Modified Nationals at Oakshade Raceway!

Tagged with:

3 comments

  1. Jon Reando
    July 13, 2019 at 1:56 am

    Big win for the young man👍

    Reply
  2. Bobby Chestnut
    July 13, 2019 at 1:56 am

    There’s your next bad ass Hot Shoe!

    Reply
  3. Vicki English
    July 13, 2019 at 2:01 am

    Congratulations!!!🎉 🏁👏🏻

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2019 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy