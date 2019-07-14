Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Charleston Speedway --> Charleston Speedway Results – 7/13/19

Charleston Speedway Results – 7/13/19

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 11
2 1 Scott Dunlap Oblong, IL 79
3 4 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121
4 9 Everett Bradham Olney, IL 37
5 6 Nick Miller Charleston, IL 30
6 5 Jordan Smith Villa Grove, IL 13
7 3 Chad Evans Mattoon, IL 1X
8 8 Anthony Tucker 55
9 7 Dustin Wiltermood 7W
10 11 Timmy Boldrey Saint Marie, IL 5
11 12 Eric Burton Hume, IL 03
12 14 Chase Neely Allendale, IL 10
13 (DNF) 10 Ethan Orman Marshall, IL 8
14 (DNF) 13 Dave Brandenburg Greenup, IL 19

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Scott Dunlap Oblong, IL 79
2 2 Chad Evans Mattoon, IL 1X
3 3 Jordan Smith Villa Grove, IL 13
4 5 Dustin Wiltermood 7W
5 7 Anthony Tucker 55
6 1 Ethan Orman Marshall, IL 8
7 6 Eric Burton Hume, IL 03

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 11
2 4 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121
3 5 Nick Miller Charleston, IL 30
4 6 Dave Brandenburg Greenup, IL 19
5 7 Everett Bradham Olney, IL 37
6 3 Timmy Boldrey Saint Marie, IL 5
7 1 Chase Neely Allendale, IL 10

Hornets

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 David Lauritson Normal, IL 15
2 1 Joe Reed Decatur, IL 34
3 5 Mason Lynch 54C
4 6 Joey Smyser Charleston, IL 6
5 4 Lynn Lash Vandalia, IL 35
6 9 David Montz Charleston, IL 7D
7 7 Zeb Jones Villa Grove, IL 74J
8 12 Dayton Warren 747
9 11 James Trivitt 4
10 8 John Green Greenup, IL 36PBR
11 (DNF) 2 Danny White Jr Charleston, IL 58W
12 (DNF) 10 Jeremy Smith 21J
13 (DNF) 13 JR Higgs 808K
DNS Brandon Babb Charleston, IL 0X

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Joe Reed Decatur, IL 34
2 3 David Lauritson Normal, IL 15
3 4 Mason Lynch 54C
4 2 Zeb Jones Villa Grove, IL 74J
5 5 David Montz Charleston, IL 7D
6 6 James Trivitt 4
7 7 JR Higgs 808K

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Danny White Jr Charleston, IL 58W
2 1 Lynn Lash Vandalia, IL 35
3 4 Joey Smyser Charleston, IL 6
4 3 John Green Greenup, IL 36PBR
5 7 Jeremy Smith 21J
6 6 Dayton Warren 747
7 2 Brandon Babb Charleston, IL 0X

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Josh Griffith Charleston, IL 97
2 4 Dennis Wernle New Douglas, IL 23
3 3 Megan Erwin Attica, IN 14
4 7 John Stine Charleston, IL 11S
5 2 Larry Long Tuscola, IL 91
6 6 Bailey Heddins Charleston, IL 7H
7 (DNF) 5 Kyle Erwin Attica, IN 59
8 (DNF) 8 Ron Smith Terre Haute, IN 52
9 (DNF) 9 Dave Foster Lovington, IL 63
DNS Chris Shook C15

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Josh Griffith Charleston, IL 97
2 2 Megan Erwin Attica, IN 14
3 5 Kyle Erwin Attica, IN 59
4 4 John Stine Charleston, IL 11S
DNS Dave Foster Lovington, IL 63

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Larry Long Tuscola, IL 91
2 4 Dennis Wernle New Douglas, IL 23
3 3 Bailey Heddins Charleston, IL 7H
4 1 Ron Smith Terre Haute, IN 52
5 5 Chris Shook C15

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Denny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21S
2 1 Randy Shuman Danville, IL 62
3 4 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50
4 5 Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 95
5 7 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83
6 11 Kyle Laughlin 192
7 10 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
8 17 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
9 12 Ryan Cary Catlin, IL 44
10 8 Kenny Carmichael Jr Terre Haute, IN 92C
11 16 Wil Prater Oakland, IL 22P
12 3 Scott Justice Toledo, IL 8
13 20 Brent Hudson Terre Haute, IN 2
14 19 Phil Bible 51
15 (DNF) 13 Nate Zimmer Mattoon, IL 32Z
16 (DNF) 6 Dave Baldwin Perrysville, IN 6B
17 (DNF) 15 Ed Kuhn Casey, IL 16
18 (DNF) 9 Don Kiger Tilton, IL 01
19 (DNF) 18 Bill Sollers Marshall, IL 29S
20 (DNF) 14 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148

B Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Wil Prater Oakland, IL 22P
2 7 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
3 5 Bill Sollers Marshall, IL 29S
4 9 Phil Bible 51
5 13 Brent Hudson Terre Haute, IN 2
6 6 Andy Elliott Chandler, IN 188
7 2 Jason Turner Tilton, IL 7
8 4 Butch Carnaghi Danville, IL G62
9 (DNF) 1 Jesse Snyder Robinson, IL X
10 (DNF) 10 Dylan Johnson Ashmore, IL 27J
11 (DNF) 14 Matt Dillon Newman, IL 389
DNS Kenny Decker Mattoon, IL 86
DNS Justin Jones Olney, IL 55
DNS Joey Lee Farina, IL 662

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Randy Shuman Danville, IL 62
2 3 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50
3 4 Kenny Carmichael Jr Terre Haute, IN 92C
4 6 Ryan Cary Catlin, IL 44
5 2 Jesse Snyder Robinson, IL X
6 5 Bill Sollers Marshall, IL 29S
7 8 Phil Bible 51
8 7 Brent Hudson Terre Haute, IN 2

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Denny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21S
2 3 Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 95
3 2 Don Kiger Tilton, IL 01
4 5 Nate Zimmer Mattoon, IL 32Z
5 6 Jason Turner Tilton, IL 7
6 8 Andy Elliott Chandler, IN 188
7 7 Dylan Johnson Ashmore, IL 27J
8 4 Matt Dillon Newman, IL 389

Heat 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
2 2 Dave Baldwin Perrysville, IN 6B
3 4 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
4 7 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148
5 3 Wil Prater Oakland, IL 22P
6 5 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
DNS Justin Jones Olney, IL 55

Heat 4

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Scott Justice Toledo, IL 8
2 3 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83
3 2 Kyle Laughlin 192
4 4 Ed Kuhn Casey, IL 16
5 6 Butch Carnaghi Danville, IL G62
DNS Kenny Decker Mattoon, IL 86
DNS Joey Lee Farina, IL 662

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 19 Randy Shuman Danville, IL 62 13.700
2 16 Denny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21S 13.750
3 8 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D 13.760
4 15 Scott Justice Toledo, IL 8 13.770
5 9 Jesse Snyder Robinson, IL X 13.870
6 22 Don Kiger Tilton, IL 01 13.920
7 25 Dave Baldwin Perrysville, IN 6B 13.930
8 28 Kyle Laughlin 192 13.970
9 3 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50 14.020
10 14 Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 95 14.050
11 2 Wil Prater Oakland, IL 22P 14.200
12 1 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83 14.220
13 7 Kenny Carmichael Jr Terre Haute, IN 92C 14.370
14 24 Matt Dillon Newman, IL 389 14.380
15 17 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92 14.410
16 23 Ed Kuhn Casey, IL 16 14.450
17 20 Bill Sollers Marshall, IL 29S 14.550
18 10 Nate Zimmer Mattoon, IL 32Z 14.590
19 11 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28 14.600
20 18 Kenny Decker Mattoon, IL 86 14.740
21 21 Ryan Cary Catlin, IL 44 14.760
22 4 Jason Turner Tilton, IL 7 15.070
23 6 Justin Jones Olney, IL 55 15.220
24 12 Butch Carnaghi Danville, IL G62 15.350
25 26 Brent Hudson Terre Haute, IN 2 15.360
26 13 Dylan Johnson Ashmore, IL 27J 15.560
27 5 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148 24.160
28 27 Joey Lee Farina, IL 662 30.000
29 29 Phil Bible 51 31.000
30 30 Andy Elliott Chandler, IN 188 32.000

UMP Pure Stocks

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jesse Simmons Danville, IL 42
2 6 Randy Smyser X
3 4 Steve Nolen Danville, IL 66JR
4 5 Dylan Wiltermood Mattoon, IL 93D
5 1 Mike Reitz 27
6 3 Ben Williams Mattoon, IL 74
7 7 Gene Watts 77
8 (DNF) 9 Alex Troxtell Sidell, IL 16
DNS William Rosine Charleston, IL 3R

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Mike Reitz 27
2 2 Ben Williams Mattoon, IL 74
3 3 Dylan Wiltermood Mattoon, IL 93D
4 1 Gene Watts 77
5 5 Alex Troxtell Sidell, IL 16

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jesse Simmons Danville, IL 42
2 4 Steve Nolen Danville, IL 66JR
3 3 Randy Smyser X
4 1 William Rosine Charleston, IL 3R
