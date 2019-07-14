Charleston Speedway Results – 7/13/19

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|11
|2
|1
|Scott Dunlap
|Oblong, IL
|79
|3
|4
|Deece Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|121
|4
|9
|Everett Bradham
|Olney, IL
|37
|5
|6
|Nick Miller
|Charleston, IL
|30
|6
|5
|Jordan Smith
|Villa Grove, IL
|13
|7
|3
|Chad Evans
|Mattoon, IL
|1X
|8
|8
|Anthony Tucker
|55
|9
|7
|Dustin Wiltermood
|7W
|10
|11
|Timmy Boldrey
|Saint Marie, IL
|5
|11
|12
|Eric Burton
|Hume, IL
|03
|12
|14
|Chase Neely
|Allendale, IL
|10
|13 (DNF)
|10
|Ethan Orman
|Marshall, IL
|8
|14 (DNF)
|13
|Dave Brandenburg
|Greenup, IL
|19
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Scott Dunlap
|Oblong, IL
|79
|2
|2
|Chad Evans
|Mattoon, IL
|1X
|3
|3
|Jordan Smith
|Villa Grove, IL
|13
|4
|5
|Dustin Wiltermood
|7W
|5
|7
|Anthony Tucker
|55
|6
|1
|Ethan Orman
|Marshall, IL
|8
|7
|6
|Eric Burton
|Hume, IL
|03
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|11
|2
|4
|Deece Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|121
|3
|5
|Nick Miller
|Charleston, IL
|30
|4
|6
|Dave Brandenburg
|Greenup, IL
|19
|5
|7
|Everett Bradham
|Olney, IL
|37
|6
|3
|Timmy Boldrey
|Saint Marie, IL
|5
|7
|1
|Chase Neely
|Allendale, IL
|10
Hornets
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|David Lauritson
|Normal, IL
|15
|2
|1
|Joe Reed
|Decatur, IL
|34
|3
|5
|Mason Lynch
|54C
|4
|6
|Joey Smyser
|Charleston, IL
|6
|5
|4
|Lynn Lash
|Vandalia, IL
|35
|6
|9
|David Montz
|Charleston, IL
|7D
|7
|7
|Zeb Jones
|Villa Grove, IL
|74J
|8
|12
|Dayton Warren
|747
|9
|11
|James Trivitt
|4
|10
|8
|John Green
|Greenup, IL
|36PBR
|11 (DNF)
|2
|Danny White Jr
|Charleston, IL
|58W
|12 (DNF)
|10
|Jeremy Smith
|21J
|13 (DNF)
|13
|JR Higgs
|808K
|DNS
|–
|Brandon Babb
|Charleston, IL
|0X
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Joe Reed
|Decatur, IL
|34
|2
|3
|David Lauritson
|Normal, IL
|15
|3
|4
|Mason Lynch
|54C
|4
|2
|Zeb Jones
|Villa Grove, IL
|74J
|5
|5
|David Montz
|Charleston, IL
|7D
|6
|6
|James Trivitt
|4
|7
|7
|JR Higgs
|808K
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Danny White Jr
|Charleston, IL
|58W
|2
|1
|Lynn Lash
|Vandalia, IL
|35
|3
|4
|Joey Smyser
|Charleston, IL
|6
|4
|3
|John Green
|Greenup, IL
|36PBR
|5
|7
|Jeremy Smith
|21J
|6
|6
|Dayton Warren
|747
|7
|2
|Brandon Babb
|Charleston, IL
|0X
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Josh Griffith
|Charleston, IL
|97
|2
|4
|Dennis Wernle
|New Douglas, IL
|23
|3
|3
|Megan Erwin
|Attica, IN
|14
|4
|7
|John Stine
|Charleston, IL
|11S
|5
|2
|Larry Long
|Tuscola, IL
|91
|6
|6
|Bailey Heddins
|Charleston, IL
|7H
|7 (DNF)
|5
|Kyle Erwin
|Attica, IN
|59
|8 (DNF)
|8
|Ron Smith
|Terre Haute, IN
|52
|9 (DNF)
|9
|Dave Foster
|Lovington, IL
|63
|DNS
|–
|Chris Shook
|C15
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Josh Griffith
|Charleston, IL
|97
|2
|2
|Megan Erwin
|Attica, IN
|14
|3
|5
|Kyle Erwin
|Attica, IN
|59
|4
|4
|John Stine
|Charleston, IL
|11S
|DNS
|–
|Dave Foster
|Lovington, IL
|63
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Larry Long
|Tuscola, IL
|91
|2
|4
|Dennis Wernle
|New Douglas, IL
|23
|3
|3
|Bailey Heddins
|Charleston, IL
|7H
|4
|1
|Ron Smith
|Terre Haute, IN
|52
|5
|5
|Chris Shook
|C15
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Denny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21S
|2
|1
|Randy Shuman
|Danville, IL
|62
|3
|4
|Tyler Weiss
|Allendale, IL
|50
|4
|5
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|95
|5
|7
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|6
|11
|Kyle Laughlin
|192
|7
|10
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|8
|17
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|9
|12
|Ryan Cary
|Catlin, IL
|44
|10
|8
|Kenny Carmichael Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92C
|11
|16
|Wil Prater
|Oakland, IL
|22P
|12
|3
|Scott Justice
|Toledo, IL
|8
|13
|20
|Brent Hudson
|Terre Haute, IN
|2
|14
|19
|Phil Bible
|51
|15 (DNF)
|13
|Nate Zimmer
|Mattoon, IL
|32Z
|16 (DNF)
|6
|Dave Baldwin
|Perrysville, IN
|6B
|17 (DNF)
|15
|Ed Kuhn
|Casey, IL
|16
|18 (DNF)
|9
|Don Kiger
|Tilton, IL
|01
|19 (DNF)
|18
|Bill Sollers
|Marshall, IL
|29S
|20 (DNF)
|14
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
B Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Wil Prater
|Oakland, IL
|22P
|2
|7
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|3
|5
|Bill Sollers
|Marshall, IL
|29S
|4
|9
|Phil Bible
|51
|5
|13
|Brent Hudson
|Terre Haute, IN
|2
|6
|6
|Andy Elliott
|Chandler, IN
|188
|7
|2
|Jason Turner
|Tilton, IL
|7
|8
|4
|Butch Carnaghi
|Danville, IL
|G62
|9 (DNF)
|1
|Jesse Snyder
|Robinson, IL
|X
|10 (DNF)
|10
|Dylan Johnson
|Ashmore, IL
|27J
|11 (DNF)
|14
|Matt Dillon
|Newman, IL
|389
|DNS
|–
|Kenny Decker
|Mattoon, IL
|86
|DNS
|–
|Justin Jones
|Olney, IL
|55
|DNS
|–
|Joey Lee
|Farina, IL
|662
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Randy Shuman
|Danville, IL
|62
|2
|3
|Tyler Weiss
|Allendale, IL
|50
|3
|4
|Kenny Carmichael Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92C
|4
|6
|Ryan Cary
|Catlin, IL
|44
|5
|2
|Jesse Snyder
|Robinson, IL
|X
|6
|5
|Bill Sollers
|Marshall, IL
|29S
|7
|8
|Phil Bible
|51
|8
|7
|Brent Hudson
|Terre Haute, IN
|2
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Denny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21S
|2
|3
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|95
|3
|2
|Don Kiger
|Tilton, IL
|01
|4
|5
|Nate Zimmer
|Mattoon, IL
|32Z
|5
|6
|Jason Turner
|Tilton, IL
|7
|6
|8
|Andy Elliott
|Chandler, IN
|188
|7
|7
|Dylan Johnson
|Ashmore, IL
|27J
|8
|4
|Matt Dillon
|Newman, IL
|389
Heat 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|2
|2
|Dave Baldwin
|Perrysville, IN
|6B
|3
|4
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|4
|7
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
|5
|3
|Wil Prater
|Oakland, IL
|22P
|6
|5
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|DNS
|–
|Justin Jones
|Olney, IL
|55
Heat 4
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Scott Justice
|Toledo, IL
|8
|2
|3
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|3
|2
|Kyle Laughlin
|192
|4
|4
|Ed Kuhn
|Casey, IL
|16
|5
|6
|Butch Carnaghi
|Danville, IL
|G62
|DNS
|–
|Kenny Decker
|Mattoon, IL
|86
|DNS
|–
|Joey Lee
|Farina, IL
|662
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|19
|Randy Shuman
|Danville, IL
|62
|13.700
|2
|16
|Denny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21S
|13.750
|3
|8
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|13.760
|4
|15
|Scott Justice
|Toledo, IL
|8
|13.770
|5
|9
|Jesse Snyder
|Robinson, IL
|X
|13.870
|6
|22
|Don Kiger
|Tilton, IL
|01
|13.920
|7
|25
|Dave Baldwin
|Perrysville, IN
|6B
|13.930
|8
|28
|Kyle Laughlin
|192
|13.970
|9
|3
|Tyler Weiss
|Allendale, IL
|50
|14.020
|10
|14
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|95
|14.050
|11
|2
|Wil Prater
|Oakland, IL
|22P
|14.200
|12
|1
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|14.220
|13
|7
|Kenny Carmichael Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92C
|14.370
|14
|24
|Matt Dillon
|Newman, IL
|389
|14.380
|15
|17
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|14.410
|16
|23
|Ed Kuhn
|Casey, IL
|16
|14.450
|17
|20
|Bill Sollers
|Marshall, IL
|29S
|14.550
|18
|10
|Nate Zimmer
|Mattoon, IL
|32Z
|14.590
|19
|11
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|14.600
|20
|18
|Kenny Decker
|Mattoon, IL
|86
|14.740
|21
|21
|Ryan Cary
|Catlin, IL
|44
|14.760
|22
|4
|Jason Turner
|Tilton, IL
|7
|15.070
|23
|6
|Justin Jones
|Olney, IL
|55
|15.220
|24
|12
|Butch Carnaghi
|Danville, IL
|G62
|15.350
|25
|26
|Brent Hudson
|Terre Haute, IN
|2
|15.360
|26
|13
|Dylan Johnson
|Ashmore, IL
|27J
|15.560
|27
|5
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
|24.160
|28
|27
|Joey Lee
|Farina, IL
|662
|30.000
|29
|29
|Phil Bible
|51
|31.000
|30
|30
|Andy Elliott
|Chandler, IN
|188
|32.000
UMP Pure Stocks
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jesse Simmons
|Danville, IL
|42
|2
|6
|Randy Smyser
|X
|3
|4
|Steve Nolen
|Danville, IL
|66JR
|4
|5
|Dylan Wiltermood
|Mattoon, IL
|93D
|5
|1
|Mike Reitz
|27
|6
|3
|Ben Williams
|Mattoon, IL
|74
|7
|7
|Gene Watts
|77
|8 (DNF)
|9
|Alex Troxtell
|Sidell, IL
|16
|DNS
|–
|William Rosine
|Charleston, IL
|3R
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Mike Reitz
|27
|2
|2
|Ben Williams
|Mattoon, IL
|74
|3
|3
|Dylan Wiltermood
|Mattoon, IL
|93D
|4
|1
|Gene Watts
|77
|5
|5
|Alex Troxtell
|Sidell, IL
|16
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jesse Simmons
|Danville, IL
|42
|2
|4
|Steve Nolen
|Danville, IL
|66JR
|3
|3
|Randy Smyser
|X
|4
|1
|William Rosine
|Charleston, IL
|3R