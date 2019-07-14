Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Fairbury American Legion Speedway --> Fairbury Speedway Results – 7/13/19

Fairbury Speedway Results – 7/13/19

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:05:43.153

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 32
2 5 Chris Burton Mansfield, IL B
3 2 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
4 3 Jason Brandt East Peoria, IL 33
5 9 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
6 4 Darren Christensen Crescent City, IL 112
7 10 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66L
8 11 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 22R
9 6 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22
10 12 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
11 7 Albert Perez Pontiac, IN 66P
12 13 Jake Green Pontiac., IL 21
13 14 Gregg Pierce Ashkum, IL 00
DNS Rayce Mullen 77JR
DNS Tanner Gregory West Point, IN 45
DNS Phil Earl Bloomington, IL 2

Heat 1

00:02:11.843

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 32
2 3 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
3 4 Jason Brandt East Peoria, IL 33
4 2 Darren Christensen Crescent City, IL 112
5 8 Chris Burton Mansfield, IL B
6 6 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22
7 5 Albert Perez Pontiac, IN 66P
8 7 Phil Earl Bloomington, IL 2

Heat 2

00:02:08.142

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
2 1 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66L
3 6 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 22R
4 3 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
5 2 Jake Green Pontiac., IL 21
6 4 Gregg Pierce Ashkum, IL 00
DNS Rayce Mullen 77JR
DNS Tanner Gregory West Point, IN 45

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 12 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 32 15.044
2 4 Darren Christensen Crescent City, IL 112 15.702
3 15 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36 15.795
4 10 Jason Brandt East Peoria, IL 33 15.985
5 2 Albert Perez Pontiac, IN 66P 16.023
6 1 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22 16.182
7 14 Phil Earl Bloomington, IL 2 16.282
8 11 Chris Burton Mansfield, IL B 16.438
9 16 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66L 16.706
10 6 Jake Green Pontiac., IL 21 16.858
11 9 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66 18.261
12 7 Gregg Pierce Ashkum, IL 00 19.094
13 5 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6 671.111
14 13 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 22R 671.111
15 3 Tanner Gregory West Point, IN 45 671.111
16 8 Rayce Mullen 77JR 671.111

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

00:08:51.231

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
2 4 Zachary Zuberbier Kingston, IL 4Z
3 1 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
4 10 Justin VanDrunen Crown Point, IN 71
5 6 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5
6 2 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
7 7 Eric Boudreau Wilmington, IL 8
8 8 Josh Hetherington Fairbury, IL 15H
9 (DNF) 9 justin thomas Streator, IL 227
10 (DNF) 5 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0
DNS Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
DNS Greg Adams Normal, IL 17A
DNS Randy Schoener Flanagan, IL 37S
DNS Zackary Banta Brookston, IN 33
DNS Kyle Rousey Bloomington, IL 55

Heat 1

00:02:38.241

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
2 4 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
3 1 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0
4 5 Eric Boudreau Wilmington, IL 8
5 6 justin thomas Streator, IL 227
6 (DNF) 8 Kyle Rousey Bloomington, IL 55
DNS Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
DNS Zackary Banta Brookston, IN 33

Heat 2

00:03:43.992

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
2 4 Zachary Zuberbier Kingston, IL 4Z
3 1 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5
4 5 Josh Hetherington Fairbury, IL 15H
5 2 Justin VanDrunen Crown Point, IN 71
DNS Greg Adams Normal, IL 17A
DNS Randy Schoener Flanagan, IL 37S

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 11 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37 15.604
2 13 Zachary Zuberbier Kingston, IL 4Z 15.674
3 10 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S 15.726
4 7 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20 15.738
5 14 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23 15.769
6 9 Justin VanDrunen Crown Point, IN 71 15.799
7 6 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0 16.076
8 3 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5 16.135
9 4 Eric Boudreau Wilmington, IL 8 16.196
10 2 Josh Hetherington Fairbury, IL 15H 16.205
11 8 justin thomas Streator, IL 227 16.229
12 1 Randy Schoener Flanagan, IL 37S 16.267
13 15 Zackary Banta Brookston, IN 33 16.416
14 12 Greg Adams Normal, IL 17A 16.976
DNS Kyle Rousey Bloomington, IL 55 0.000

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

00:08:14.462

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24
2 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
3 3 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75
4 2 Kody Evans Camden, OH 4G
5 7 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
6 5 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
7 6 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
8 13 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
9 10 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
10 8 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M
11 14 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35
12 11 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL 30
13 12 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4GA
14 15 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W
15 9 Chad White Steveville, MI 20
16 16 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
17 19 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
18 17 Lyle Zanker Rockford, IL 9
19 20 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
20 (DNF) 18 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7

B Feature 1

00:05:27.078

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
2 3 Lyle Zanker Rockford, IL 9
3 4 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7
4 7 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
5 2 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
6 6 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28
7 10 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61
8 (DNF) 8 dustin vandermeir joilet, IL 20V
DNS Terry Starks Fairbury, IL 13
DNS Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M

Heat 1

00:02:09.356

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 4 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24
3 3 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
4 5 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
5 2 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
6 9 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M
7 6 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7
8 7 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
9 8 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61

Heat 2

00:05:45.973

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Kody Evans Camden, OH 4G
2 1 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
3 3 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M
4 2 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL 30
5 5 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35
6 6 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
7 (DNF) 7 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
DNS dustin vandermeir joilet, IL 20V

Heat 3

00:02:16.040

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75
2 4 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
3 1 Chad White Steveville, MI 20
4 2 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4GA
5 7 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W
6 6 Lyle Zanker Rockford, IL 9
7 5 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28
8 (DNF) 8 Terry Starks Fairbury, IL 13

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 23 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24 12.984
2 17 Kody Evans Camden, OH 4G 13.001
3 15 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 13.044
4 24 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42 13.068
5 16 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M 13.087
6 9 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75 13.093
7 21 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 13.169
8 8 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL 30 13.195
9 3 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4GA 13.308
10 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 13.315
11 5 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D 13.465
12 22 Chad White Steveville, MI 20 13.495
13 19 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10 13.526
14 7 Derek Chandler Pontiac, IL 35 13.538
15 14 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28 13.806
16 2 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7 13.894
17 13 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14 14.150
18 10 Lyle Zanker Rockford, IL 9 14.153
19 20 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12 14.197
20 18 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33 14.210
21 4 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W 14.373
22 25 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61 15.283
23 12 Terry Starks Fairbury, IL 13 16.302
DNS Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M 0.000
DQ 11 dustin vandermeir joilet, IL 20V 15.677

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:10:20.312

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
2 2 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
3 1 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L
4 6 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B
5 4 Jim Farris Odell, IL 69SR
6 7 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555
7 8 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
8 12 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 22C
9 5 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57
10 10 Trevor Neville Mackinaw, IL 777
11 9 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R
12 19 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42
13 15 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
14 11 Billy Puckett Metamora, IL 18
15 18 Justin White 20
16 (DNF) 16 Kenny Carlson Hobart, IN 21C
17 (DNF) 20 Richie Shirey Hobart, IN 21R
18 (DNF) 13 Travis Kohler Morris, IL 0
19 (DNF) 17 Neil Martin Grand Park, IL 88
20 (DNF) 14 Steve Jones East Peoria, IL 10J

B Feature 1

00:10:18.273

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Kenny Carlson Hobart, IN 21C
2 2 Neil Martin Grand Park, IL 88
3 1 Justin White 20
4 8 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42
5 4 Richie Shirey Hobart, IN 21R
6 6 Jeff Sandford Gifford, IL 74J
7 (DNF) 9 Scott Hauge Newark, IL 17H
DNS Terry Starks Fairbury, IL 13
DNS Devin Wright Rensselher, IN 37
DNS AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
DNS Nash Hilmes Walnut, IL 1
DNS Bric Barry Lafayette, IN 01

Heat 1

00:03:47.371

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L
2 2 Jim Farris Odell, IL 69SR
3 4 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555
4 6 Trevor Neville Mackinaw, IL 777
5 5 Travis Kohler Morris, IL 0
6 7 Justin White 20
7 8 Richie Shirey Hobart, IN 21R
8 9 Terry Starks Fairbury, IL 13
DNS Devin Wright Rensselher, IN 37

Heat 2

00:08:05.525

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 2 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57
3 3 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
4 6 Billy Puckett Metamora, IL 18
5 7 Steve Jones East Peoria, IL 10J
6 8 Neil Martin Grand Park, IL 88
7 (DNF) 4 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
8 (DNF) 5 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42
9 (DNF) 9 Bric Barry Lafayette, IN 01

Heat 3

00:02:16.816

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
2 3 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B
3 2 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R
4 4 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 22C
5 5 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
6 8 Kenny Carlson Hobart, IN 21C
7 9 Jeff Sandford Gifford, IL 74J
8 6 Scott Hauge Newark, IL 17H
DNS Nash Hilmes Walnut, IL 1

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 1 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L 13.774
2 8 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 13.862
3 22 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M 14.040
4 5 Jim Farris Odell, IL 69SR 14.232
5 10 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57 14.277
6 11 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R 14.388
7 15 Devin Wright Rensselher, IN 37 14.423
8 4 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5 14.438
9 21 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B 14.513
10 7 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555 14.556
11 13 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14 14.590
12 16 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 22C 14.621
13 2 Travis Kohler Morris, IL 0 14.645
14 27 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42 15.043
15 12 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36 15.056
16 20 Trevor Neville Mackinaw, IL 777 15.198
17 14 Billy Puckett Metamora, IL 18 15.212
18 3 Scott Hauge Newark, IL 17H 15.370
19 17 Justin White 20 15.548
20 9 Steve Jones East Peoria, IL 10J 15.687
21 18 Nash Hilmes Walnut, IL 1 15.905
22 19 Richie Shirey Hobart, IN 21R 16.105
23 26 Neil Martin Grand Park, IL 88 16.149
24 6 Kenny Carlson Hobart, IN 21C 16.821
DNS Terry Starks Fairbury, IL 13 0.000
DNS Bric Barry Lafayette, IN 01 0.000
DNS Jeff Sandford Gifford, IL 74J 0.000

UMP Sportsmans

A Feature 1

00:29:34.192

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
2 1 Wes Odell Springfield, IL 87
3 6 Tommy Duncan Metamora,Metamora, IL 32
4 11 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 01
5 16 Dennis Vandermeersch Springfield, IL 25
6 5 Rick Roedel Shelbyville, IL 11
7 13 Blake Reid Kempton, IL 13
8 10 Brian Albus Big Rock, IL 23
9 18 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
10 9 Scott Williams Leroy, IL 112
11 12 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
12 (DNF) 4 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
13 (DNF) 7 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A
14 (DNF) 15 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville, IL 61
15 (DNF) 14 Alex Wilson Fairbury, IL Z61
16 (DNF) 17 Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL 21
17 (DNF) 8 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
18 (DNF) 19 Connor Klay Stonington, IL 06
DNS Tyler Roth 20R

Heat 1

00:02:33

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Wes Odell Springfield, IL 87
2 1 Tyler Roth 20R
3 3 Rick Roedel Shelbyville, IL 11
4 4 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A
5 6 Scott Williams Leroy, IL 112
6 7 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 01
7 9 Blake Reid Kempton, IL 13
8 8 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville, IL 61
9 (DNF) 5 Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL 21
10 (DNF) 10 Connor Klay Stonington, IL 06

Heat 2

00:05:18

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
2 1 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
3 3 Tommy Duncan Metamora,Metamora, IL 32
4 5 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
5 6 Brian Albus Big Rock, IL 23
6 7 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
7 9 Alex Wilson Fairbury, IL Z61
8 (DNF) 4 Dennis Vandermeersch Springfield, IL 25
9 (DNF) 8 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 5 Tyler Roth 20R 14.560
2 13 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37 14.728
3 4 Wes Odell Springfield, IL 87 14.734
4 8 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7 14.844
5 15 Rick Roedel Shelbyville, IL 11 14.850
6 14 Tommy Duncan Metamora,Metamora, IL 32 14.909
7 7 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A 14.983
8 18 Dennis Vandermeersch Springfield, IL 25 15.030
9 2 Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL 21 15.139
10 12 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18 15.210
11 19 Scott Williams Leroy, IL 112 15.385
12 10 Brian Albus Big Rock, IL 23 15.554
13 6 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 01 15.621
14 1 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2 15.688
15 3 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville, IL 61 15.735
16 17 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621 15.848
17 9 Blake Reid Kempton, IL 13 16.071
18 11 Alex Wilson Fairbury, IL Z61 16.407
19 16 Connor Klay Stonington, IL 06 671.111
