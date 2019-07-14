Fairbury Speedway Results – 7/13/19

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:05:43.153
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mason Duncan
|Metamora, IL
|32
|2
|5
|Chris Burton
|Mansfield, IL
|B
|3
|2
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|4
|3
|Jason Brandt
|East Peoria, IL
|33
|5
|9
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|6
|4
|Darren Christensen
|Crescent City, IL
|112
|7
|10
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66L
|8
|11
|Troy Ricketts
|Fairbury, IL
|22R
|9
|6
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|10
|12
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|11
|7
|Albert Perez
|Pontiac, IN
|66P
|12
|13
|Jake Green
|Pontiac., IL
|21
|13
|14
|Gregg Pierce
|Ashkum, IL
|00
|DNS
|–
|Rayce Mullen
|77JR
|DNS
|–
|Tanner Gregory
|West Point, IN
|45
|DNS
|–
|Phil Earl
|Bloomington, IL
|2
Heat 1
00:02:11.843
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mason Duncan
|Metamora, IL
|32
|2
|3
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|3
|4
|Jason Brandt
|East Peoria, IL
|33
|4
|2
|Darren Christensen
|Crescent City, IL
|112
|5
|8
|Chris Burton
|Mansfield, IL
|B
|6
|6
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|7
|5
|Albert Perez
|Pontiac, IN
|66P
|8
|7
|Phil Earl
|Bloomington, IL
|2
Heat 2
00:02:08.142
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|2
|1
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66L
|3
|6
|Troy Ricketts
|Fairbury, IL
|22R
|4
|3
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|5
|2
|Jake Green
|Pontiac., IL
|21
|6
|4
|Gregg Pierce
|Ashkum, IL
|00
|DNS
|–
|Rayce Mullen
|77JR
|DNS
|–
|Tanner Gregory
|West Point, IN
|45
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|12
|Mason Duncan
|Metamora, IL
|32
|15.044
|2
|4
|Darren Christensen
|Crescent City, IL
|112
|15.702
|3
|15
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|15.795
|4
|10
|Jason Brandt
|East Peoria, IL
|33
|15.985
|5
|2
|Albert Perez
|Pontiac, IN
|66P
|16.023
|6
|1
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|16.182
|7
|14
|Phil Earl
|Bloomington, IL
|2
|16.282
|8
|11
|Chris Burton
|Mansfield, IL
|B
|16.438
|9
|16
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66L
|16.706
|10
|6
|Jake Green
|Pontiac., IL
|21
|16.858
|11
|9
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66
|18.261
|12
|7
|Gregg Pierce
|Ashkum, IL
|00
|19.094
|13
|5
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|671.111
|14
|13
|Troy Ricketts
|Fairbury, IL
|22R
|671.111
|15
|3
|Tanner Gregory
|West Point, IN
|45
|671.111
|16
|8
|Rayce Mullen
|77JR
|671.111
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
00:08:51.231
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|2
|4
|Zachary Zuberbier
|Kingston, IL
|4Z
|3
|1
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|4
|10
|Justin VanDrunen
|Crown Point, IN
|71
|5
|6
|Michael Schomas
|Ottawa, IL
|F5
|6
|2
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|7
|7
|Eric Boudreau
|Wilmington, IL
|8
|8
|8
|Josh Hetherington
|Fairbury, IL
|15H
|9 (DNF)
|9
|justin thomas
|Streator, IL
|227
|10 (DNF)
|5
|Kraig Hughes
|Ottawa, IL
|0
|DNS
|–
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|DNS
|–
|Greg Adams
|Normal, IL
|17A
|DNS
|–
|Randy Schoener
|Flanagan, IL
|37S
|DNS
|–
|Zackary Banta
|Brookston, IN
|33
|DNS
|–
|Kyle Rousey
|Bloomington, IL
|55
Heat 1
00:02:38.241
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|2
|4
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|3
|1
|Kraig Hughes
|Ottawa, IL
|0
|4
|5
|Eric Boudreau
|Wilmington, IL
|8
|5
|6
|justin thomas
|Streator, IL
|227
|6 (DNF)
|8
|Kyle Rousey
|Bloomington, IL
|55
|DNS
|–
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|DNS
|–
|Zackary Banta
|Brookston, IN
|33
Heat 2
00:03:43.992
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|2
|4
|Zachary Zuberbier
|Kingston, IL
|4Z
|3
|1
|Michael Schomas
|Ottawa, IL
|F5
|4
|5
|Josh Hetherington
|Fairbury, IL
|15H
|5
|2
|Justin VanDrunen
|Crown Point, IN
|71
|DNS
|–
|Greg Adams
|Normal, IL
|17A
|DNS
|–
|Randy Schoener
|Flanagan, IL
|37S
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|11
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|15.604
|2
|13
|Zachary Zuberbier
|Kingston, IL
|4Z
|15.674
|3
|10
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|15.726
|4
|7
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|15.738
|5
|14
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|15.769
|6
|9
|Justin VanDrunen
|Crown Point, IN
|71
|15.799
|7
|6
|Kraig Hughes
|Ottawa, IL
|0
|16.076
|8
|3
|Michael Schomas
|Ottawa, IL
|F5
|16.135
|9
|4
|Eric Boudreau
|Wilmington, IL
|8
|16.196
|10
|2
|Josh Hetherington
|Fairbury, IL
|15H
|16.205
|11
|8
|justin thomas
|Streator, IL
|227
|16.229
|12
|1
|Randy Schoener
|Flanagan, IL
|37S
|16.267
|13
|15
|Zackary Banta
|Brookston, IN
|33
|16.416
|14
|12
|Greg Adams
|Normal, IL
|17A
|16.976
|DNS
|–
|Kyle Rousey
|Bloomington, IL
|55
|0.000
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
00:08:14.462
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|2
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|3
|3
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|4
|2
|Kody Evans
|Camden, OH
|4G
|5
|7
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|6
|5
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|7
|6
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|8
|13
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|9
|10
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|10
|8
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|11
|14
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|12
|11
|Mike Glasscock
|Leroy, IL
|30
|13
|12
|Bob Gardner
|Washington, IL
|4GA
|14
|15
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|15
|9
|Chad White
|Steveville, MI
|20
|16
|16
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|17
|19
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|18
|17
|Lyle Zanker
|Rockford, IL
|9
|19
|20
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|20 (DNF)
|18
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
B Feature 1
00:05:27.078
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|2
|3
|Lyle Zanker
|Rockford, IL
|9
|3
|4
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|4
|7
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|5
|2
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|6
|6
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|7
|10
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|8 (DNF)
|8
|dustin vandermeir
|joilet, IL
|20V
|DNS
|–
|Terry Starks
|Fairbury, IL
|13
|DNS
|–
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
Heat 1
00:02:09.356
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|2
|4
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|3
|3
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|4
|5
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|5
|2
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|6
|9
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|7
|6
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|8
|7
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|9
|8
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
Heat 2
00:05:45.973
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Kody Evans
|Camden, OH
|4G
|2
|1
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|3
|3
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|4
|2
|Mike Glasscock
|Leroy, IL
|30
|5
|5
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|6
|6
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|7 (DNF)
|7
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|DNS
|–
|dustin vandermeir
|joilet, IL
|20V
Heat 3
00:02:16.040
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|2
|4
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|3
|1
|Chad White
|Steveville, MI
|20
|4
|2
|Bob Gardner
|Washington, IL
|4GA
|5
|7
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|6
|6
|Lyle Zanker
|Rockford, IL
|9
|7
|5
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|8 (DNF)
|8
|Terry Starks
|Fairbury, IL
|13
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|23
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|12.984
|2
|17
|Kody Evans
|Camden, OH
|4G
|13.001
|3
|15
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|13.044
|4
|24
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|13.068
|5
|16
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|13.087
|6
|9
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|13.093
|7
|21
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|13.169
|8
|8
|Mike Glasscock
|Leroy, IL
|30
|13.195
|9
|3
|Bob Gardner
|Washington, IL
|4GA
|13.308
|10
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|13.315
|11
|5
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|13.465
|12
|22
|Chad White
|Steveville, MI
|20
|13.495
|13
|19
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|13.526
|14
|7
|Derek Chandler
|Pontiac, IL
|35
|13.538
|15
|14
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|13.806
|16
|2
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|13.894
|17
|13
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|14.150
|18
|10
|Lyle Zanker
|Rockford, IL
|9
|14.153
|19
|20
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|14.197
|20
|18
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|14.210
|21
|4
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|14.373
|22
|25
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|15.283
|23
|12
|Terry Starks
|Fairbury, IL
|13
|16.302
|DNS
|–
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|0.000
|DQ
|11
|dustin vandermeir
|joilet, IL
|20V
|15.677
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:10:20.312
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|2
|2
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|3
|1
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|4
|6
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|5
|4
|Jim Farris
|Odell, IL
|69SR
|6
|7
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|7
|8
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|8
|12
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|22C
|9
|5
|Mark Grosvenor
|Watseka, IL
|57
|10
|10
|Trevor Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|777
|11
|9
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|12
|19
|Justin Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|42
|13
|15
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|14
|11
|Billy Puckett
|Metamora, IL
|18
|15
|18
|Justin White
|20
|16 (DNF)
|16
|Kenny Carlson
|Hobart, IN
|21C
|17 (DNF)
|20
|Richie Shirey
|Hobart, IN
|21R
|18 (DNF)
|13
|Travis Kohler
|Morris, IL
|0
|19 (DNF)
|17
|Neil Martin
|Grand Park, IL
|88
|20 (DNF)
|14
|Steve Jones
|East Peoria, IL
|10J
B Feature 1
00:10:18.273
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Kenny Carlson
|Hobart, IN
|21C
|2
|2
|Neil Martin
|Grand Park, IL
|88
|3
|1
|Justin White
|20
|4
|8
|Justin Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|42
|5
|4
|Richie Shirey
|Hobart, IN
|21R
|6
|6
|Jeff Sandford
|Gifford, IL
|74J
|7 (DNF)
|9
|Scott Hauge
|Newark, IL
|17H
|DNS
|–
|Terry Starks
|Fairbury, IL
|13
|DNS
|–
|Devin Wright
|Rensselher, IN
|37
|DNS
|–
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|DNS
|–
|Nash Hilmes
|Walnut, IL
|1
|DNS
|–
|Bric Barry
|Lafayette, IN
|01
Heat 1
00:03:47.371
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|2
|2
|Jim Farris
|Odell, IL
|69SR
|3
|4
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|4
|6
|Trevor Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|777
|5
|5
|Travis Kohler
|Morris, IL
|0
|6
|7
|Justin White
|20
|7
|8
|Richie Shirey
|Hobart, IN
|21R
|8
|9
|Terry Starks
|Fairbury, IL
|13
|DNS
|–
|Devin Wright
|Rensselher, IN
|37
Heat 2
00:08:05.525
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|2
|2
|Mark Grosvenor
|Watseka, IL
|57
|3
|3
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|4
|6
|Billy Puckett
|Metamora, IL
|18
|5
|7
|Steve Jones
|East Peoria, IL
|10J
|6
|8
|Neil Martin
|Grand Park, IL
|88
|7 (DNF)
|4
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|8 (DNF)
|5
|Justin Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|42
|9 (DNF)
|9
|Bric Barry
|Lafayette, IN
|01
Heat 3
00:02:16.816
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|2
|3
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|3
|2
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|4
|4
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|22C
|5
|5
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|6
|8
|Kenny Carlson
|Hobart, IN
|21C
|7
|9
|Jeff Sandford
|Gifford, IL
|74J
|8
|6
|Scott Hauge
|Newark, IL
|17H
|DNS
|–
|Nash Hilmes
|Walnut, IL
|1
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|1
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|13.774
|2
|8
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|13.862
|3
|22
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|14.040
|4
|5
|Jim Farris
|Odell, IL
|69SR
|14.232
|5
|10
|Mark Grosvenor
|Watseka, IL
|57
|14.277
|6
|11
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|14.388
|7
|15
|Devin Wright
|Rensselher, IN
|37
|14.423
|8
|4
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|14.438
|9
|21
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|14.513
|10
|7
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|14.556
|11
|13
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|14.590
|12
|16
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|22C
|14.621
|13
|2
|Travis Kohler
|Morris, IL
|0
|14.645
|14
|27
|Justin Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|42
|15.043
|15
|12
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|15.056
|16
|20
|Trevor Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|777
|15.198
|17
|14
|Billy Puckett
|Metamora, IL
|18
|15.212
|18
|3
|Scott Hauge
|Newark, IL
|17H
|15.370
|19
|17
|Justin White
|20
|15.548
|20
|9
|Steve Jones
|East Peoria, IL
|10J
|15.687
|21
|18
|Nash Hilmes
|Walnut, IL
|1
|15.905
|22
|19
|Richie Shirey
|Hobart, IN
|21R
|16.105
|23
|26
|Neil Martin
|Grand Park, IL
|88
|16.149
|24
|6
|Kenny Carlson
|Hobart, IN
|21C
|16.821
|DNS
|–
|Terry Starks
|Fairbury, IL
|13
|0.000
|DNS
|–
|Bric Barry
|Lafayette, IN
|01
|0.000
|DNS
|–
|Jeff Sandford
|Gifford, IL
|74J
|0.000
UMP Sportsmans
A Feature 1
00:29:34.192
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|2
|1
|Wes Odell
|Springfield, IL
|87
|3
|6
|Tommy Duncan
|Metamora,Metamora, IL
|32
|4
|11
|Dustin Mounce
|Pontiac, IL
|01
|5
|16
|Dennis Vandermeersch
|Springfield, IL
|25
|6
|5
|Rick Roedel
|Shelbyville, IL
|11
|7
|13
|Blake Reid
|Kempton, IL
|13
|8
|10
|Brian Albus
|Big Rock, IL
|23
|9
|18
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|10
|9
|Scott Williams
|Leroy, IL
|112
|11
|12
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|12 (DNF)
|4
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|13 (DNF)
|7
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|14 (DNF)
|15
|Stefan Bedinger
|Taylorville, IL
|61
|15 (DNF)
|14
|Alex Wilson
|Fairbury, IL
|Z61
|16 (DNF)
|17
|Lyndon Whitfill
|Fairbury, IL
|21
|17 (DNF)
|8
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|18 (DNF)
|19
|Connor Klay
|Stonington, IL
|06
|DNS
|–
|Tyler Roth
|20R
Heat 1
00:02:33
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Wes Odell
|Springfield, IL
|87
|2
|1
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|3
|3
|Rick Roedel
|Shelbyville, IL
|11
|4
|4
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|5
|6
|Scott Williams
|Leroy, IL
|112
|6
|7
|Dustin Mounce
|Pontiac, IL
|01
|7
|9
|Blake Reid
|Kempton, IL
|13
|8
|8
|Stefan Bedinger
|Taylorville, IL
|61
|9 (DNF)
|5
|Lyndon Whitfill
|Fairbury, IL
|21
|10 (DNF)
|10
|Connor Klay
|Stonington, IL
|06
Heat 2
00:05:18
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|2
|1
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|3
|3
|Tommy Duncan
|Metamora,Metamora, IL
|32
|4
|5
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|5
|6
|Brian Albus
|Big Rock, IL
|23
|6
|7
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|7
|9
|Alex Wilson
|Fairbury, IL
|Z61
|8 (DNF)
|4
|Dennis Vandermeersch
|Springfield, IL
|25
|9 (DNF)
|8
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|5
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|14.560
|2
|13
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|14.728
|3
|4
|Wes Odell
|Springfield, IL
|87
|14.734
|4
|8
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|14.844
|5
|15
|Rick Roedel
|Shelbyville, IL
|11
|14.850
|6
|14
|Tommy Duncan
|Metamora,Metamora, IL
|32
|14.909
|7
|7
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|14.983
|8
|18
|Dennis Vandermeersch
|Springfield, IL
|25
|15.030
|9
|2
|Lyndon Whitfill
|Fairbury, IL
|21
|15.139
|10
|12
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|15.210
|11
|19
|Scott Williams
|Leroy, IL
|112
|15.385
|12
|10
|Brian Albus
|Big Rock, IL
|23
|15.554
|13
|6
|Dustin Mounce
|Pontiac, IL
|01
|15.621
|14
|1
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|15.688
|15
|3
|Stefan Bedinger
|Taylorville, IL
|61
|15.735
|16
|17
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|15.848
|17
|9
|Blake Reid
|Kempton, IL
|13
|16.071
|18
|11
|Alex Wilson
|Fairbury, IL
|Z61
|16.407
|19
|16
|Connor Klay
|Stonington, IL
|06
|671.111