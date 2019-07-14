Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Highland Speedway --> Highland Speedway Results – 7/13/19

Highland Speedway Results – 7/13/19

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Billy Knebel Pocohontas, IL 52
2 2 Jordan Bauer St. Jacob, IL 9
3 8 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
4 4 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
5 1 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
6 7 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
7 11 Scott Sugg Greenville, IL 69
8 3 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 11B
9 13 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R
10 9 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23
11 15 Jim Stevens Belleville, IL 92
12 14 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88
13 12 Doug Tye Collinsville, IL 4D
14 5 Randy Dickman Troy, MO 21
15 10 Michael Ripperda 25
DNS Josh Heuiser Marine, IL 1H

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
2 1 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 11B
3 3 Randy Dickman Troy, MO 21
4 8 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
5 5 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23
6 2 Scott Sugg Greenville, IL 69
7 6 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R
8 7 Jim Stevens Belleville, IL 92

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Billy Knebel Pocohontas, IL 52
2 1 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
3 5 Jordan Bauer St. Jacob, IL 9
4 3 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
5 4 Michael Ripperda 25
6 6 Doug Tye Collinsville, IL 4D
7 8 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88
DNS Josh Heuiser Marine, IL 1H

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

12 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Trevor Isaak 9X
2 4 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
3 7 Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL 68
4 5 Dustin McClintock Marissa, IL 72
5 2 Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 70
6 9 Blake Stieb 242
7 3 Zach Gili Troy, IL 1G
8 11 Todd Flauaus St. Peters, MO 32F
9 10 Austin Tettaton 31J
10 8 Cody Huelsman 58
11 13 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E
12 6 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
13 12 Kipp Schaefer 53
14 15 Billy Collins Belleville, IL 16C
15 14 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL 68
2 5 Dustin McClintock Marissa, IL 72
3 7 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
4 6 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
5 2 Blake Stieb 242
6 4 Todd Flauaus St. Peters, MO 32F
7 1 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E
8 8 Billy Collins Belleville, IL 16C

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 70
2 3 Zach Gili Troy, IL 1G
3 7 Trevor Isaak 9X
4 2 Cody Huelsman 58
5 5 Austin Tettaton 31J
6 6 Kipp Schaefer 53
7 4 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
2 4 Claude Walker Moro, IL 35
3 3 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
4 6 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 55
5 1 Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 87
6 8 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
7 7 Dan Jacober 22
8 9 Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL 26M
9 13 Michael Jacober Highland, IL 7
10 15 Joe Cooksey Centralia, IL 51
11 14 Dave Jacober Highland, IL 5
12 12 Travis Horner Marine, IL 9T
13 5 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
14 10 Jimmy Miller 18
15 17 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96
DNS Mark Oller 67
DNS Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K

Dash 1

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 55
2 1 Dan Jacober 22
3 4 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
4 6 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
5 3 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
6 5 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Dan Jacober 22
2 3 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
3 1 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
4 7 Claude Walker Moro, IL 35
5 6 Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL 26M
6 9 Mark Oller 67
7 5 Michael Jacober Highland, IL 7
8 4 Joe Cooksey Centralia, IL 51
9 8 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96

Heat 2

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 55
2 4 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
3 6 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
4 1 Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 87
5 3 Jimmy Miller 18
6 8 Travis Horner Marine, IL 9T
7 7 Dave Jacober Highland, IL 5
DNS Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 9 Chris Smith Highland, IL 15
3 5 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
4 3 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
5 7 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
6 6 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
7 4 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
8 11 Nick Haas Warrentown, MO 18B
9 8 Lance Deiters Bartelso, IL 88R
10 1 Brian Shubirg Troy, IL 31
11 10 Tony Wolf Highland, IL 16
12 12 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25
13 13 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88

Dash 1

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 1 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
3 3 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
4 4 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
5 5 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
6 6 Brian Shubirg Troy, IL 31

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
2 1 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
3 4 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
4 6 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
5 5 Chris Smith Highland, IL 15
6 7 Nick Haas Warrentown, MO 18B
7 3 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88

Heat 2

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 2 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
3 1 Brian Shubirg Troy, IL 31
4 5 Lance Deiters Bartelso, IL 88R
5 3 Tony Wolf Highland, IL 16
6 6 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25
