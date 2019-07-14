Highland Speedway Results – 7/13/19

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Billy Knebel
|Pocohontas, IL
|52
|2
|2
|Jordan Bauer
|St. Jacob, IL
|9
|3
|8
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|4
|4
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|5
|1
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|6
|7
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|7
|11
|Scott Sugg
|Greenville, IL
|69
|8
|3
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|11B
|9
|13
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|58R
|10
|9
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
|11
|15
|Jim Stevens
|Belleville, IL
|92
|12
|14
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
|13
|12
|Doug Tye
|Collinsville, IL
|4D
|14
|5
|Randy Dickman
|Troy, MO
|21
|15
|10
|Michael Ripperda
|25
|DNS
|–
|Josh Heuiser
|Marine, IL
|1H
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|2
|1
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|11B
|3
|3
|Randy Dickman
|Troy, MO
|21
|4
|8
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|5
|5
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
|6
|2
|Scott Sugg
|Greenville, IL
|69
|7
|6
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|58R
|8
|7
|Jim Stevens
|Belleville, IL
|92
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Billy Knebel
|Pocohontas, IL
|52
|2
|1
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|3
|5
|Jordan Bauer
|St. Jacob, IL
|9
|4
|3
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|5
|4
|Michael Ripperda
|25
|6
|6
|Doug Tye
|Collinsville, IL
|4D
|7
|8
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
|DNS
|–
|Josh Heuiser
|Marine, IL
|1H
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
12 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|2
|4
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|3
|7
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|68
|4
|5
|Dustin McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|72
|5
|2
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|70
|6
|9
|Blake Stieb
|242
|7
|3
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|1G
|8
|11
|Todd Flauaus
|St. Peters, MO
|32F
|9
|10
|Austin Tettaton
|31J
|10
|8
|Cody Huelsman
|58
|11
|13
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
|12
|6
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|13
|12
|Kipp Schaefer
|53
|14
|15
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|16C
|15
|14
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|68
|2
|5
|Dustin McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|72
|3
|7
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|4
|6
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|5
|2
|Blake Stieb
|242
|6
|4
|Todd Flauaus
|St. Peters, MO
|32F
|7
|1
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
|8
|8
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|16C
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|70
|2
|3
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|1G
|3
|7
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|4
|2
|Cody Huelsman
|58
|5
|5
|Austin Tettaton
|31J
|6
|6
|Kipp Schaefer
|53
|7
|4
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|2
|4
|Claude Walker
|Moro, IL
|35
|3
|3
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|4
|6
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|55
|5
|1
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|87
|6
|8
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|7
|7
|Dan Jacober
|22
|8
|9
|Brent McKinnon
|Carlyle, IL
|26M
|9
|13
|Michael Jacober
|Highland, IL
|7
|10
|15
|Joe Cooksey
|Centralia, IL
|51
|11
|14
|Dave Jacober
|Highland, IL
|5
|12
|12
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|9T
|13
|5
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|14
|10
|Jimmy Miller
|18
|15
|17
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
|DNS
|–
|Mark Oller
|67
|DNS
|–
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|55
|2
|1
|Dan Jacober
|22
|3
|4
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|4
|6
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|5
|3
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|6
|5
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Dan Jacober
|22
|2
|3
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|3
|1
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|4
|7
|Claude Walker
|Moro, IL
|35
|5
|6
|Brent McKinnon
|Carlyle, IL
|26M
|6
|9
|Mark Oller
|67
|7
|5
|Michael Jacober
|Highland, IL
|7
|8
|4
|Joe Cooksey
|Centralia, IL
|51
|9
|8
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|55
|2
|4
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|3
|6
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|4
|1
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|87
|5
|3
|Jimmy Miller
|18
|6
|8
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|9T
|7
|7
|Dave Jacober
|Highland, IL
|5
|DNS
|–
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|9
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|15
|3
|5
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|4
|3
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|5
|7
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|6
|6
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|7
|4
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|8
|11
|Nick Haas
|Warrentown, MO
|18B
|9
|8
|Lance Deiters
|Bartelso, IL
|88R
|10
|1
|Brian Shubirg
|Troy, IL
|31
|11
|10
|Tony Wolf
|Highland, IL
|16
|12
|12
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25
|13
|13
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|1
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|3
|3
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|4
|4
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|5
|5
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|6
|6
|Brian Shubirg
|Troy, IL
|31
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|2
|1
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|3
|4
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|4
|6
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|5
|5
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|15
|6
|7
|Nick Haas
|Warrentown, MO
|18B
|7
|3
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|2
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|3
|1
|Brian Shubirg
|Troy, IL
|31
|4
|5
|Lance Deiters
|Bartelso, IL
|88R
|5
|3
|Tony Wolf
|Highland, IL
|16
|6
|6
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25