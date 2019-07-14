Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night Results – 7/13/19

Ewing Flips Script In Macon Pro Late Models On First Responders Night

By BZ

(Macon, IL) Last week at Macon Speedway, Dakota Ewing took the lead in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models feature with three laps to go and lost it in the second turn of the white flag lap. This week, Ewing was able to flip the script and take the win away from Jake Little as Little fumbled around in the second turn. Little appeared a solid lock for the winner’s circle at the top of the track until Ewing climbed up top and then closed the gap. Coming up on the finish, a caution flag closed the distance and Little and Ewing were neck-and-neck and nose-to-nose to the finish until the second turn of lap 19. Many can only speculate what exciting things may happen next week during the Midwest Big Ten Series 50-lap race as part of the Kerbystrong 100.

The second turn was also a rough patch during the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds feature as Curt Rhodes was also snagged by the top groove dirt which gave up the top spot to Tommy Sheppard, Jr. just past the midway part of the race. Sheppard, the defending champion and points leader, ran away with the finish and extended his 2019 points lead.

Since the introduction of the Pro Modified division at Macon Speedway, Tim Hancock has been a name synonymous with winning and checkered flags and trophies. Once again, it was. But this particular race went in favor of Tim Hancock, Jr., not Tim Hancock, Sr. Tim Senior had woes in his blue 0 car and had to use Kevin Rench’s 116 machine to complete the evening. Starting in the back, Hancock Senior worked his way up the field and would finish fourth. Tim Junior was given the lead thanks to Rob Timmons creating a spinout in the early laps and was sent to the tail of the group. With Billy Nail and Nick Justice figuring out the track with their cars, the Junior Hancock was working his wheel through the corners and to the checkered flag.

Nick Macklin was all over the Archer’s Alley Street Stock feature. Cruising along the top of the 1/5th mile dirt track, Macklin weaved his way through the lapped traffic and brought his car back to victory lane. His toughest critic, his son, has been waiting for his dad to bring home a new trophy. Victory lane is not an easy place to get to and its even tougher when your flesh & blood is counting on it.

The Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis saw a wild event. Jeremy Camp started in the last row, 15th starting position of the 16 cars, thanks to his engine boiling over in the heat and having to pull off the track before the finish. Camp would fly through the field and get to second place by the sixth lap. Cole Tinsley led the race and Drake Turner was looking for second place from the third place position. As Camp was making his move for the lead, Tinsley and Turner collided and brought out the caution flag. Camp was the leader and ran away to the finish.

The Hornet division saw a three-car battle for the lead with Michael McKay, Mike Eskew and Brady Reed all within a car length’s lead from the top spot. McKay got the pole position start and kept the lead as Eskew ran behind him. Reed, last week’s feature winner, started in tenth position as the division rules specify for competitive reasons, raced through the traffic to get behind Eskew. Reed couldn’t make the pass on Eskew as Eskew couldn’t make the pass on McKay and the Springfield driver scored his first checkered flag of 2019.

The 5th Annual Kerbystrong 100 is slated for next Saturday night with a special 50-lap $2,000-to-win Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Model feature highlighting the action. There will be two 25-lap features on the program, too, as the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds and the Sportsman will run. Those divisions were ran by Kerby Damery during his racing career. The Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks and Hornets will be part of the evening.

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models–1. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 2. Jake Little (Springfield), 3. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 4. Blake Damery (Blue Mound), 5. Cody Maguire (Carlinville), 6. Jeff Reed, Jr. (Blue Mound), 7. Colby Sheppard (Williamsville), 8. Donny Koehler (Macon), 9. Dominic Mertzke (Troy), 10. Patrick Younger (Decatur)

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds–1. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin), 2. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville), 3. Joe Strawkas (Buffalo), 4. Alan Crowder (Elwin), 5. Zach Rhodes (Taylorville), 6. Tim Hancock, Jr. (Mt. Olive), 7. Jeremiah Hoadley (Decatur), 8. Troy Dodson (Hammond), 9. Chris Erwin (Bement), 10. Jordan Warren (Medora)

Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds–1. Tim Hancock, Jr. (Mt. Olive), 2. Billy Nail (Decatur), 3. Nick Justice (Decatur), 4. Tim Hancock, Sr. (Mt. Olive), 5. Rob Timmons (Centralia), 6. Tim Riech (Petersburg), 7. Greg Logue (Warrensburg), 8. Nathan Lynch (Hillsboro), 9. Tom Davidson (Springfield), 10. William Lowe (Springfield)

Archer’s Alley Street Stocks–1. Nick Macklin (Argenta), 2. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound), 3. Gene Reed (Hammond), 4. Shawn Ziemer (Boody), 5. Larry Russell, Jr. (Decatur), 6. Terry Reed (Cerro Gordo), 7. Dalton Mannin (Longview), 8. Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur), 9. Brian Dasenbrock, Jr. (Decatur), 10. Jeremy Reed (Decatur)

Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis–1. Jeremy Camp (Sullivan), 2. Jake Cheatham (Bethalto), 3. Molly Day (Atwood), 4. Jeff Beasley (Urbana), 5. Mattison Lienemann (Granite City), 6. Hayden Harvey (Warrensburg), 7. Daryn Stark (Springfield), 8. Will Armitage (Athens), 9. Hunter Pruitt (Washington, MO), 10. Cole Tinsley (Bonne Terre, MO)

Hornets–1. Michael McKay (Springfield), 2. Mike Eskew (Springfield), 3. Brady Reed (Decatur), 4. Marty Sullivan (Decatur), 5. Carter Dart (Springfield), 6. Ken Reed (Decatur), 7. Steve Stine (Stonington), 8. Cook Crawford (Lincoln), 9. Matt Reed (Decatur), 10. Roger Reed (Blue Mound)