Nick Hoffman wins Oakshade Raceway Summit Modified Nationals finale!

Nick Hoffman – Jim DenHamer photo

Feature

1 #2 Nick Hoffman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
31
25 17:43.940 25 00:15.962
2 #88 Matt Crafton   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
101
25 17:45.252 22 00:16.607 1.312 1.312
3 #12M John McClure   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
41
25 17:45.905 24 00:16.970 1.965 0.653
4 #555 Justin Coulter   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
11
25 17:46.446 19 00:17.005 2.506 0.541
5 #5CS Curt Spalding   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
52
25 17:46.723 18 00:16.594 2.783 0.277
6 #2D Curtis Deisenroth   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
68
25 17:47.132 19 00:16.943 3.192 0.409
7 #47 Collin Thirlby   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
73
25 17:47.957 24 00:16.911 4.017 0.825
8 #19B Brandon Ordway   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
17
25 17:48.153 19 00:17.008 4.213 0.196
9 #23 Luke Hubbell   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
39
25 17:48.387 19 00:16.833 4.447 0.234
10 #17T Michael Tarlton   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
99
25 17:48.530 19 00:17.006 4.590 0.143
11 #7 Drew Smith   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
77
25 17:48.760 22 00:17.097 4.820 0.230
12 #20K Bill Keeler   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
12
25 17:49.173 22 00:16.967 5.233 0.413
13 #35 Tim Cornett   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
53
25 17:49.541 21 00:16.845 5.601 0.368
14 #OO6 Jarrett Rendel   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
64
25 17:50.210 22 00:17.141 6.270 0.669
15 #25M Brian McFeeters   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
1
25 17:50.555 21 00:17.212 6.615 0.345
16 #8 Adam Lantz   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
72
25 17:51.338 21 00:17.018 7.398 0.783
17 #17 Nick Rosselit   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
26
25 17:51.431 25 00:16.802 7.491 0.093
18 #99 Hunt Gossum   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
80
24 11:58.073 15 00:16.252
19 #20M Josh Morton   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
82
24 12:02.725 23 00:16.890 4.652
20 #975 Reed Hurst   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
75
19 09:21.442 17 00:17.242
21 #49 Brian Ruhlman   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
97
11 06:54.526 8 00:17.174
22 #11JS Josh Scott   2019 DIRTcar Modified
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
44
9 04:36.362 8 00:17.682
