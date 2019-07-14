Nick Hoffman wins Oakshade Raceway Summit Modified Nationals finale!

Feature
|1
|#2 Nick Hoffman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
31
|25
|17:43.940
|25
|00:15.962
|2
|#88 Matt Crafton 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
101
|25
|17:45.252
|22
|00:16.607
|1.312
|1.312
|3
|#12M John McClure 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
41
|25
|17:45.905
|24
|00:16.970
|1.965
|0.653
|4
|#555 Justin Coulter 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
11
|25
|17:46.446
|19
|00:17.005
|2.506
|0.541
|5
|#5CS Curt Spalding 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
52
|25
|17:46.723
|18
|00:16.594
|2.783
|0.277
|6
|#2D Curtis Deisenroth 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
68
|25
|17:47.132
|19
|00:16.943
|3.192
|0.409
|7
|#47 Collin Thirlby 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
73
|25
|17:47.957
|24
|00:16.911
|4.017
|0.825
|8
|#19B Brandon Ordway 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
17
|25
|17:48.153
|19
|00:17.008
|4.213
|0.196
|9
|#23 Luke Hubbell 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
39
|25
|17:48.387
|19
|00:16.833
|4.447
|0.234
|10
|#17T Michael Tarlton 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
99
|25
|17:48.530
|19
|00:17.006
|4.590
|0.143
|11
|#7 Drew Smith 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
77
|25
|17:48.760
|22
|00:17.097
|4.820
|0.230
|12
|#20K Bill Keeler 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
12
|25
|17:49.173
|22
|00:16.967
|5.233
|0.413
|13
|#35 Tim Cornett 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
53
|25
|17:49.541
|21
|00:16.845
|5.601
|0.368
|14
|#OO6 Jarrett Rendel 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
64
|25
|17:50.210
|22
|00:17.141
|6.270
|0.669
|15
|#25M Brian McFeeters 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
1
|25
|17:50.555
|21
|00:17.212
|6.615
|0.345
|16
|#8 Adam Lantz 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
72
|25
|17:51.338
|21
|00:17.018
|7.398
|0.783
|17
|#17 Nick Rosselit 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
26
|25
|17:51.431
|25
|00:16.802
|7.491
|0.093
|18
|#99 Hunt Gossum 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
80
|24
|11:58.073
|15
|00:16.252
|19
|#20M Josh Morton 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
82
|24
|12:02.725
|23
|00:16.890
|4.652
|20
|#975 Reed Hurst 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
75
|19
|09:21.442
|17
|00:17.242
|21
|#49 Brian Ruhlman 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
97
|11
|06:54.526
|8
|00:17.174
|22
|#11JS Josh Scott 2019 DIRTcar Modified
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
44
|9
|04:36.362
|8
|00:17.682