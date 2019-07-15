Davenport Dashes to Diamond Nationals Finale

WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 14, 2019) – Jonathan Davenport picked up his second-career CMH Diamond Nationals – Presented by Super Clean on Sunday night at the Lucas Oil Speedway.
It was not easy for the defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion as he had to hold off a hard-charging Mike Marlar to pick up the $15,000 victory. Davenport’s only other win in the annual July event was in 2015.
Marlar managed to pass Davenport for the lead as the two came out of turn two on lap 52 but a caution for Tyler Erb negated the pass for the top spot. Davenport opened up a couple of car lengths advantage over Marlar on the restart. Marlar closed the gap in the final two laps, but came up just short at the finish line.
Shanon Buckingham started alongside Marlar in row number five and went on for another impressive run for the second night in a row as he captured the third finishing position. Tim McCreadie, who led the first ten laps of the race, finished in fourth followed by Billy Moyer.
Davenport and McCreadie started on the front row. McCreadie got the jump on Davenport and took the early lead. Davenport passed McCreadie for the lead on lap 11 and held a comfortable lead for a large portion of the race as McCreadie held the second spot.
As the checkers grew closer, Marlar started to make his move by taking the second spot away from McCreadie on lap 45. Marlar then tracked down Davenport but lost all momentum, after clearing Davenport just before the caution for Erb came out. Davenport led the last seven laps to record his ninth series win of 2019.
“The track started to clean up at the end we were trying to move around,” said the 35-year-old Georgia native. “We were trying to find a line that would work. My line kept going away at the top, so I moved back to the bottom. I guess that caution saved us. Mike [Marlar] has been really good here lately. He has been really consistent. We finally got some speed back in this thing.”
“Steve Martin is here from Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Davenport added. “We have had a heck of a week so far. I want to thank my crew Jason, Tyler, and Matt. They made this car a whole lot better for the feature. We just all put our heads together and we got the results we wanted here tonight. I would like to get another championship for Lance Landers Motorsports.”
“We would have had the pass of the night,” said Marlar who recorded another strong finish with the series. “I am not going to whine about it. I got paid to drive a race car tonight so things aren’t so bad. I really enjoy coming out here. It is such an awesome facility. It is always a great crowd here. There’s a lot of electricity in the air. We had an awesome weekend.”
Buckingham who is one of 11 drivers to win an LOLMDS race this season had his best ever finish at Lucas Oil Speedway. “This place is super nice. How could you not like this place? For whatever reason this track just fits my driving style. My crew worked themselves to death to get us a podium finish here tonight. Those cautions killed me, if we could have had the last 19 laps all green, I think we would have been up there challenging for the win.”
The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports-owned, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and is sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Spartan Mowers, and Hawkeye Trucks.
Completing the top ten were Josh Richards, Scott Bloomquist, Stormy Scott, Will Vaught, and Devin Moran.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Sunday, July 14, 2019
CMH Diamond Nationals – Presented by Super Clean
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 16.056 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Kyle Bronson / 16.690 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Rick Eckert, Shanon Buckingham, Tony Jackson, Jr., Hudson O’Neal ,Payton Looney, Earl Pearson, Jr., Cody Laney, Mason Oberkramer, Jason Sivils
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, Tyler Erb ®, Austin Siebert, Josh Richards, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jon Binning, Jake Neal, Gavin Landers,, Michael Norris
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Kyle Bronson, Mike Marlar, Kaeden Cornell, Stormy Scott, Raymond Merrill, Terry Phillips, Logan Martin, Joey Moriarty, Reid Millard
Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Shannon Babb, Billy Moyer, Will Vaught, RC Whitwell, Austin Rettig, Devin Moran ®, Mitch McGrath, Al Humphrey, Joseph Gorby
Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Earl Pearson, Jr., Payton Looney, Billy Moyer, Jr., Cody Laney, Hudson O’Neal, Mason Oberkramer, Jon Binning, Jason Sivils, Michael Norris, Jake Neal-DNS, Gavin Landers-DNS
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Austin Rettig, Devin Moran ®, Terry Phillips, Stormy Scott, Logan Martin, Raymond Merrill, Joey Moriarty, Al Humphrey, Mitch McGrath, Joseph Gorby, Reid Millard
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (60 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$16,100
|2
|10
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|$6,500
|3
|9
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$4,200
|4
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$3,700
|5
|8
|21
|Billy Moyer
|Batesville, AR
|$2,500
|6
|17
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$2,700
|7
|3
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$1,700
|8
|25
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|$1,300
|9
|12
|1V
|Will Vaught
|Crane, MO
|$1,550
|10
|20
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|$2,300
|11
|4
|18
|Shannon Babb
|Mowequa, IL
|$1,450
|12
|19
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$2,200
|13
|5
|2e
|Rick Eckert
|York, PA
|$1,350
|14
|23
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$2,000
|15
|14
|50X
|Kaeden Cornell
|Willard, MO
|$1,200
|16
|16
|71T
|RC Whitwell
|Tucson, AZ
|$1,100
|17
|7
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$1,900
|18
|24
|21JR
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|$1,700
|19
|15
|16A
|Austin Siebert
|Grandview, MO
|$1,000
|20
|28
|36
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|$1,000
|21
|11
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|$1,700
|22
|27
|74m
|Mitch McGrath
|Waukesha, WI
|$1,000
|23
|21
|15P
|Payton Looney
|Republic, MO
|$1,000
|24
|13
|56
|Tony Jackson, Jr.
|Lebanon, MO
|$1,000
|25
|6
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$1,700
|26
|22
|75
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|$1,000
|27
|26
|5
|Michael Norris
|Sarver, PA
|$200
|28
|18
|94
|Austin Rettig
|Sikeston, MO
|$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 39
Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 10); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 11 – 60)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport
Margin of Victory: 0.332 seconds
Cautions: Hudson O’Neal (Lap15); Tony Jackson Jr. (Lap 29); Jimmy Owens (Lap 41); Austin Siebert (Lap 44); Tyler Erb (Lap 52)
LOLMDS Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal, Billy Moyer Jr.
LOLMDS Emergency Provisionals: Stormy Scott, Michael Norris
MLRA Provisionals: Mitch McGrath, Logan Martin
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Stormy Scott (Advanced 17 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Shanon Buckingham
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Billy Moyer
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Lap #1 – 16.073 seconds)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Jimmy Owens
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (50 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport
Time of Race: 32 minutes 29 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|4975
|$174,025
|2
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|4550
|$114,975
|3
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|4545
|$93,425
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|4520
|$84,000
|5
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|4440
|$101,700
|6
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|4385
|$71,175
|7
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|4280
|$65,275
|8
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|4180
|$82,850
|9
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|3770
|$57,500
|10
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|3750
|$50,550
|11
|21JR
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|3495
|$37,950
|12
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|3435
|$31,325
|13
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|3120
|$45,150
|14
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|2595
|$22,250
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*