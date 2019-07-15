Davenport Dashes to Diamond Nationals Finale

WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 14, 2019) – Jonathan Davenport picked up his second-career CMH Diamond Nationals – Presented by Super Clean on Sunday night at the Lucas Oil Speedway.

It was not easy for the defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion as he had to hold off a hard-charging Mike Marlar to pick up the $15,000 victory. Davenport’s only other win in the annual July event was in 2015.

Marlar managed to pass Davenport for the lead as the two came out of turn two on lap 52 but a caution for Tyler Erb negated the pass for the top spot. Davenport opened up a couple of car lengths advantage over Marlar on the restart. Marlar closed the gap in the final two laps, but came up just short at the finish line.

Shanon Buckingham started alongside Marlar in row number five and went on for another impressive run for the second night in a row as he captured the third finishing position. Tim McCreadie, who led the first ten laps of the race, finished in fourth followed by Billy Moyer.

Davenport and McCreadie started on the front row. McCreadie got the jump on Davenport and took the early lead. Davenport passed McCreadie for the lead on lap 11 and held a comfortable lead for a large portion of the race as McCreadie held the second spot.

As the checkers grew closer, Marlar started to make his move by taking the second spot away from McCreadie on lap 45. Marlar then tracked down Davenport but lost all momentum, after clearing Davenport just before the caution for Erb came out. Davenport led the last seven laps to record his ninth series win of 2019.

“The track started to clean up at the end we were trying to move around,” said the 35-year-old Georgia native. “We were trying to find a line that would work. My line kept going away at the top, so I moved back to the bottom. I guess that caution saved us. Mike [Marlar] has been really good here lately. He has been really consistent. We finally got some speed back in this thing.”

“Steve Martin is here from Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Davenport added. “We have had a heck of a week so far. I want to thank my crew Jason, Tyler, and Matt. They made this car a whole lot better for the feature. We just all put our heads together and we got the results we wanted here tonight. I would like to get another championship for Lance Landers Motorsports.”

“We would have had the pass of the night,” said Marlar who recorded another strong finish with the series. “I am not going to whine about it. I got paid to drive a race car tonight so things aren’t so bad. I really enjoy coming out here. It is such an awesome facility. It is always a great crowd here. There’s a lot of electricity in the air. We had an awesome weekend.”

Buckingham who is one of 11 drivers to win an LOLMDS race this season had his best ever finish at Lucas Oil Speedway. “This place is super nice. How could you not like this place? For whatever reason this track just fits my driving style. My crew worked themselves to death to get us a podium finish here tonight. Those cautions killed me, if we could have had the last 19 laps all green, I think we would have been up there challenging for the win.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports-owned, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and is sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Spartan Mowers, and Hawkeye Trucks.

Completing the top ten were Josh Richards, Scott Bloomquist, Stormy Scott, Will Vaught, and Devin Moran.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Sunday, July 14, 2019

CMH Diamond Nationals – Presented by Super Clean

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 16.056 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Kyle Bronson / 16.690 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Rick Eckert, Shanon Buckingham, Tony Jackson, Jr., Hudson O’Neal ,Payton Looney, Earl Pearson, Jr., Cody Laney, Mason Oberkramer, Jason Sivils

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, Tyler Erb ®, Austin Siebert, Josh Richards, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jon Binning, Jake Neal, Gavin Landers,, Michael Norris

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Kyle Bronson, Mike Marlar, Kaeden Cornell, Stormy Scott, Raymond Merrill, Terry Phillips, Logan Martin, Joey Moriarty, Reid Millard

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Shannon Babb, Billy Moyer, Will Vaught, RC Whitwell, Austin Rettig, Devin Moran ®, Mitch McGrath, Al Humphrey, Joseph Gorby

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Earl Pearson, Jr., Payton Looney, Billy Moyer, Jr., Cody Laney, Hudson O’Neal, Mason Oberkramer, Jon Binning, Jason Sivils, Michael Norris, Jake Neal-DNS, Gavin Landers-DNS



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Austin Rettig, Devin Moran ®, Terry Phillips, Stormy Scott, Logan Martin, Raymond Merrill, Joey Moriarty, Al Humphrey, Mitch McGrath, Joseph Gorby, Reid Millard

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (60 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $16,100 2 10 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $6,500 3 9 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $4,200 4 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,700 5 8 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $2,500 6 17 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,700 7 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,700 8 25 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $1,300 9 12 1V Will Vaught Crane, MO $1,550 10 20 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $2,300 11 4 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $1,450 12 19 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,200 13 5 2e Rick Eckert York, PA $1,350 14 23 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,000 15 14 50X Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO $1,200 16 16 71T RC Whitwell Tucson, AZ $1,100 17 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,900 18 24 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,700 19 15 16A Austin Siebert Grandview, MO $1,000 20 28 36 Logan Martin West Plains, MO $1,000 21 11 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $1,700 22 27 74m Mitch McGrath Waukesha, WI $1,000 23 21 15P Payton Looney Republic, MO $1,000 24 13 56 Tony Jackson, Jr. Lebanon, MO $1,000 25 6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700 26 22 75 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO $1,000 27 26 5 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $200 28 18 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 39

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 10); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 11 – 60)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 0.332 seconds

Cautions: Hudson O’Neal (Lap15); Tony Jackson Jr. (Lap 29); Jimmy Owens (Lap 41); Austin Siebert (Lap 44); Tyler Erb (Lap 52)

LOLMDS Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal, Billy Moyer Jr.

LOLMDS Emergency Provisionals: Stormy Scott, Michael Norris

MLRA Provisionals: Mitch McGrath, Logan Martin

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Stormy Scott (Advanced 17 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Shanon Buckingham

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Billy Moyer

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Lap #1 – 16.073 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Jimmy Owens

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (50 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport

Time of Race: 32 minutes 29 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4975 $174,025 2 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 4550 $114,975 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 4545 $93,425 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4520 $84,000 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4440 $101,700 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4385 $71,175 7 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 4280 $65,275 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4180 $82,850 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 3770 $57,500 10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 3750 $50,550 11 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 3495 $37,950 12 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 3435 $31,325 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3120 $45,150 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2595 $22,250

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*