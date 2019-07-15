DOUBLE-X SPEEDWAY – Race results 7-14-19

Double-X Speedway

California, MO

July 14, 2019

Submitted by Dean Reichel

Sunday night at Double-X Speedway celebrated the hosting of the 7th annual “Race for Riley” Riley Hudson Memorial Race. This is annually a special race honoring a very special race fan. Many young race fans look forward to this evening for a chance to win a bicycle or other prize. Tara and Jim and their families work very hard to make this a special evening each year. Many friends and sponsors help make this event special and enjoy doing so. This year was a bit somber as Kyle Wirts mother passed away the previous Friday after a lengthy illness. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family this week.

In the opening heat race in the street stock class it was perennial hard charger John Clancy picking up the victory. Brandon Dunham was second, Brandon Hays third, Steve Beach fourth and Preston McDowell fifth. Heat two saw veterans John Brooks and Joe Miller race door to door and bumper to bumper for the entire eight laps. At the checkered it was Brooks by two car lengths over Miller, Justin McDowell was third and Clayton Campbell completed the finishing order.

Kevin Prall picked up the hobby stock heat race victory with John Canada second, Mike Schrader third, Bobby Chilton fourth and Karen Johnson fifth. Chuck Coffey, Josh Clark and Jeremiah Wallingford completed the field.

In the winged sprint car division, Ben Brown was the early leader until Cody Baker made a pass in turn four to take over the lead on lap two. From that point on it was all Baker, Ben Brown was second, Tyler Blank third, Taylor Walton fourth, Tyler Utz fifth and Broc Elliott sixth. Scott Comstock was unable to make the green flag with mechanical difficulties.

The “Fast Four” Dash for Cash sponsored by All Pro Sealing of California, saw John Clancy win by a nose over John Brooks after five laps of door to door racing. Joe Miller was third and Brandon Dunham fourth.

After intermission, which saw over 50 young race fans take home a new bicycle, it was feature time. In the street stock event it was a repeat of earlier races on the card with John Clancy and John Brooks putting on another show. Clancy would lead lap one with Brooks taking the point on lap two. Brooks would run the middle groove with Clancy on the bottom, side by side they would run, two veterans racing each other clean and both being extremely smooth. As the white flag waved a caution came out for the stalled car of Steve Beach in turn four, setting up a green, white, checker dash to the finish. With John Clancy trying all lines on the track he could, it was not to be as John Brooks would hold off the challenges to pick up the win. Clancy would finish a strong second with Brandon Dunham in the catbird seat finishing third. Justin McDowell finished fourth in his first visit to Double-X and Preston McDowell was fifth. Brandon Hays was sixth, Steve Beach seventh and Joe Miller eighth. Clayton Campbell was unable to start the feature. In addition to the winners purse, Brooks also took home a tool box sponsored by fellow racer Mike Schrader.

The hobby stock feature saw a three wide dash into turn three with Mike Schrader, Kevin Prall and John Canada all making a bid for the top spot. Out of turn 4 it was Mike Schrader taking the lead, Kevin Prall would settle into second with a misfire which would retire him to the pit area one lap later. Schrader would settle into a comfortable lead, with Canada second, Johnson third and Chilton fourth. That would be the order at the checkered. Completing the field were Prall in fifth, Josh Clark, Chuck Coffey and Jeremiah Wallingford were unable to start.

The finale of the evening was the winged sprint car main event. All eyes were on pole sitter Cody Baker, but after an opening lap caution it was Ben Brown who would take control for the opening five circuits. Baker would line up a turn four pass to lead lap six. Coming up to the leader’s rear bumper was Tyler Blank who would assume the lead on lap 15 when Baker slowed with a fuel problem. For the next ten laps it was all Tyler Blank as he opened up a 10 car length lead over the field. Following Blank under the checkered were Walton in second, Tyler Utz in third and Ben Brown in fourth. Baker was credited with fifth, Elliott sixth and Scott Comstock seventh.

Only three more nights of Sunday Night Thunder are scheduled for 2019 at Double-X Speedway. We would love to see you here with your friends and family to enjoy local dirt track racing.

Complete Results 7/14/19

Double-X Speedway—California, MO

Street Stocks-

Feature- 1. 27B-John Brooks, Warrensburg; 2. 8-John Clancy, California; 3. 7D-Brandon Dunham, California; 4. 5-Justin McDowell, Tuscumbia; 6. 21H-Preston McDowell, Tuscumbia; 7. 7-Steve Beach, Eldon; 8. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown; 9. 30C- Clayton Campbell, Otterville (DNS)

Heat 1- 1. Clancy; 2. Dunham; 3. Hays; 4. Beach; 5. P.McDowell

Heat 2- 1. Brooks; 2. Miller; 3. J. McDowell; 4. Campbell

Hobby Stocks-

Feature-1. 11-Mike Schrader, Sedalia; 2. 32-John Canada, Fulton; 3. 69B-Karen Johnson, Marshall; 4. 96K-Bobby Chilton, Salisbury; 5. 14-Kevin Prall, Sedalia (DNF); 6. 57-Josh Clark, Columbia (DNS); 7. 171-Chuck Coffey, Windsor (DNS); 8. 84-Jeremiah Wallingford, Prairie Home (DNS)

Heat 1- 1. Prall, 2. Canada; 3. Schrader; 4. Chilton; 5. Johnson; 6. Coffey; 7. Clark; 8. Wallingford

Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature-1. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 2. 93-Taylor Walton, Warrensburg; 3. 3V- Tyler Utz, Sedalia; 4. 7(49B)-Ben Brown, Marshall; 5. 38-Cody Baker, Lone Jack (DNF); 6. 75E-Broc Elliott, California (DNF); 7. 15S-Scott Comstock, Prairie Home (DNF).

Heat-1. Baker; 2. Brown; 3. Blank; 4. Walton; 5. Utz; 6. Elliott; 7. Comstock